Corticeira Amorim : Transaction on shares by entity closely associated with a director

06/06/2019

Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. Public Company

Edifício Amorim I

Rua de Meladas, nr 380 4536-902 Mozelos VFR Portugal

Share Capital: € 133,000,000.00A company incorporated in Santa Maria da Feira - Portugal Registration and Corporate Tax ID: PT 500 077 797www.corticeiraamorim.com

Investor Relations Officer Ana Negrais de Matos, CFA tel: + 351 227 475 423 fax: + 351 227 475 407ana.matos@corticeira.amorim.com

Transaction on shares by entity closely associated with a director

Mozelos, Portugal, 6 June 2019 - Within the terms and for the purposes of article 248.º-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April, CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A. ("Corticeira Amorim") hereby informs that it has received, on 6 June 2019, from Investmark Holdings, B.V., an entity closely associated with Luísa Alexandra Ramos Amorim, member of the Board of Directors of Corticeira Amorim, executed on 4 June 2019.

Herein attached is the corresponding form for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, in accordance with Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

The Board of Directors of CORTICEIRA AMORIM, S.G.P.S., S.A.

ANNEX

Template for notification and public disclosure of

transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)Name

Investmark Holdings, B.V.

2Reason for the notification

a)

Position / Status

Person closely associated to Luísa Alexandra Ramos Amorim,

member of the Board of Directors of Corticeira Amorim, SGPS,

S.A. and also member of the Board of Directors of Investmark

Holdings, B.V.

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendement

3Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.

b)

LEI

213800J5M11TDEP3LQ76

4Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the

Ordinary shares of Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.

financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN PTCOR0AE0006

b)

Nature of the

Disposal

transaction

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of the Regulation (EU) no.

596/2014, it is hereby informed that this transaction is not

linked to the exercise of a stock options programme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9.50 EUR / share

4,600,000 shares

2

d)

Aggregated

Price

Volume

information

- Aggregated volume

9.50 EUR / share

4,600,000 shares

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-04, UTC +0

f)

Place

of

the

Outside a trading venue

transaction

3

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 20:12:01 UTC
