Corticeira Amorim : Transaction on shares by entity closely associated with a director

Transaction on shares by entity closely associated with a director

Mozelos, Portugal, 6 June 2019 - Within the terms and for the purposes of article 248.º-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April, CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A. ("Corticeira Amorim") hereby informs that it has received, on 6 June 2019, from Investmark Holdings, B.V., an entity closely associated with Luísa Alexandra Ramos Amorim, member of the Board of Directors of Corticeira Amorim, executed on 4 June 2019.

Herein attached is the corresponding form for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, in accordance with Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

The Board of Directors of CORTICEIRA AMORIM, S.G.P.S., S.A.