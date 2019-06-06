Corticeira Amorim : Transaction on shares by entity closely associated with a director
0
06/06/2019 | 04:13pm EDT
Mozelos, Portugal, 6 June 2019 - Within the terms and for the purposes of article 248.º-B of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April, CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A. ("Corticeira Amorim") hereby informs that it has received, on 6 June 2019, from Investmark Holdings, B.V., an entity closely associated with Luísa Alexandra Ramos Amorim, member of the Board of Directors of Corticeira Amorim, executed on 4 June 2019.
Herein attached is the corresponding form for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, in accordance with Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/523 of Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
Investmark Holdings, B.V.
2Reason for the notification
a)
Position / Status
Person closely associated to Luísa Alexandra Ramos Amorim,
member of the Board of Directors of Corticeira Amorim, SGPS,
S.A. and also member of the Board of Directors of Investmark
Holdings, B.V.
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendement
3Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.
b)
LEI
213800J5M11TDEP3LQ76
4Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the
Ordinary shares of Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.
financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN PTCOR0AE0006
b)
Nature of the
Disposal
transaction
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of the Regulation (EU) no.
596/2014, it is hereby informed that this transaction is not
linked to the exercise of a stock options programme.
