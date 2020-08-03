Log in
Corticeira Amorim: sales fall 5% in a highly unfavourable global context - additional information

08/03/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

EBITDA / SALES (%)

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

-10

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 16:01:16 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 736 M 863 M 863 M
Net income 2020 58,1 M 68,2 M 68,2 M
Net Debt 2020 135 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 2,14%
Capitalization 1 313 M 1 553 M 1 540 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,18 €
Last Close Price 9,87 €
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Rios de Amorim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Carvalho Fernandes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nuno Filipe Vilela Barroca de Oliveira Vice Chairman
Luísa Alexandra Ramos Amorim Non-Executive Director
Fernando José de Araújo dos Santos Almeida Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-12.65%1 553
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION6.74%3 554
NORBORD INC.25.42%2 621
STELLA-JONES INC.8.42%2 050
GUANGDONG WEIHUA CORPORATION101.26%1 697
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD40.68%1 109
