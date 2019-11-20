Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Corum Group Limited    COO   AU000000COO1

CORUM GROUP LIMITED

(COO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
0.069 AUD   -6.76%
11/19CORUM : Chairman's Address
PU
09/24CORUM : client Bizview Systems, Budgeting and Forecasting Platform, Acquired by insightsoftware
AQ
2016CORUM : Company Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corum : Appendix 3B - Capital Raise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:41pm EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Corum Group Limited

ABN

25 000 091 305

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary Shares

146,400,000

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

146,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares

(66,400,000 of which are issued with an agreed 12-month voluntary escrow period from date of completion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Rank equally

2.5 cents per share

Capital raise

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity No that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder N/A resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Rule 7.1: 60,385,139 (15%)

Rule 7.1A: 40,256,759 (10%)

Total: 100,641,898 (25%)

7

+Issue dates

21 November 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule

19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro

rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

402,567,592

Ordinary (COO)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

nil

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a New shares rank equally with existing shares trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval

N/A

required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

Ratio in which the +securities will

13

N/A

be offered

+Class of +securities to which the

14

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

entitlements

N/A

16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

  1. Names of any underwriters
  2. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  3. Names of any brokers to the issue
  4. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  5. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  1. If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  2. Date entitlement and acceptance N/A form and offer documents will be
    sent to persons entitled
  3. If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise,
    the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  1. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  2. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  3. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

N/A

N/A

N/A

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their

entitlements

through a

broker

and accept

for the

balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

32

How do security holders dispose

N/A

of their entitlements (except by

sale through a broker)?

+Issue date

33

N/A

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

  1. All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 - 1,000
    1,001 - 5,000
    5,001 - 10,000
    10,001 - 100,000
    100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 6

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

  1. Number of +securities for which +quotation is sought
  2. +Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
  3. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  5. Reason for request for quotation now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)

Number+Class

42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 7

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Quotation agreement

1

+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX

may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

2 We warrant the following to ASX.

  • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
  • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
  • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

  • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  1. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  2. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: .........................

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

.........................................................

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 8

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B - Annexure 1

Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities

Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13

Part 1

Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

Insert number of fully paid +ordinary

256,167,592

securities on issue 12 months before the

+issue date or date of agreement to issue

Add the following:

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities

Nil

issued in that 12 month period under an

exception in rule 7.2

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities

146,400,000

issued in that 12 month period with

shareholder approval

• Number of partly paid +ordinary

Nil

securities that became fully paid in that

12 month period

Note:

• Include only ordinary securities here -

other classes of equity securities cannot

be added

• Include here (if applicable) the securities

the subject of the Appendix 3B to which

this form is annexed

• It may be useful to set out issues of

securities on different dates as separate

line items

Subtract the number of fully paid +ordinary

Nil

securities cancelled during that 12 month

period

"A"

402,567,592

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 9

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A"

"B"

0.15

[Note: this value cannot be changed]

Multiply "A" by 0.15

60,385,139

Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued

or agreed to be issued in that 12 month

period not counting those issued:

Nil

• Under an exception in rule 7.2

• Under rule 7.1A

• With security holder approval under rule

7.1 or rule 7.4

Note:

• This applies to equity securities, unless

specifically excluded - not just ordinary

securities

• Include here (if applicable) the securities

the subject of the Appendix 3B to which

this form is annexed

• It may be useful to set out issues of

securities on different dates as separate

line items

"C"

Nil

Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1

"A" x 0.15

60,385,139

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 2

Subtract "C"

Nil

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C"

60,385,139

[Note: this is the remaining placement

capacity under rule 7.1]

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 10

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2

Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

"A"

402,567,592

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 1 of Part 1

Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A"

"D"

0.10

Note: this value cannot be changed

Multiply "A" by 0.10

40,256,759

Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued

Nil

or agreed to be issued in that 12 month

period under rule 7.1A

Notes:

  • This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities
  • Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
  • Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained
  • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

"E"Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 11

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A

"A" x 0.10

40,256,759

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 2

Subtract "E"

Nil

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E"

40,256,759

Note: this is the remaining placement

capacity under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 12

04/03/2013

Disclaimer

Corum Group Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 00:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORUM GROUP LIMITED
11/19CORUM : Chairman's Address
PU
09/24CORUM : client Bizview Systems, Budgeting and Forecasting Platform, Acquired by ..
AQ
2016CORUM : Company Update
PU
2016CORUM : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
2015CORUM : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
2015CORUM : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
2015CORUM : Appendix 3B - Exercise of Performance Rights
PU
2015CORUM : Appendix 4G - Key to Corporate Governance Disclosures
PU
2015CORUM : Managing Director / CEO Resignation
PU
2015CORUM : FY15 Results Announcement
PU
More news
Chart CORUM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Corum Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
William Paterson Chairman
Michael Lamb Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Head-Information Technology Systems
Gregor Aschoff Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUM GROUP LIMITED138.71%13
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.70.44%22 529
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED28.62%12 524
OMNICELL, INC.17.33%3 173
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 856
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.10.37%1 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group