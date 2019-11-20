Corum : Appendix 3B - Capital Raise 0 11/20/2019 | 07:41pm EST Send by mail :

Appendix 3B New issue announcement Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity Corum Group Limited ABN 25 000 091 305 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). + Class of + securities issued or to be issued Number of + securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Ordinary Shares 146,400,000 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) 146,400,000 fully paid ordinary shares (66,400,000 of which are issued with an agreed 12-month voluntary escrow period from date of completion) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Do the + securities rank equally in all respects from the + issue date with an existing + class of quoted + securities?

If the additional + securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment Issue price or consideration Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Rank equally 2.5 cents per share Capital raise 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity No that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i 6b The date the security holder N/A resolution under rule 7.1A was passed 6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1 6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A N/A 6h If +securities were issued under N/A rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Rule 7.1: 60,385,139 (15%) Rule 7.1A: 40,256,759 (10%) Total: 100,641,898 (25%) 7 +Issue dates 21 November 2019 Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 402,567,592 Ordinary (COO) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 3 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class nil 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a New shares rank equally with existing shares trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) Part 2 - Pro rata issue 11 Is security holder approval N/A required? 12 Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable? Ratio in which the +securities will 13 N/A be offered +Class of +securities to which the 14 N/A offer relates 15 +Record date to determine entitlements N/A 16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7. N/A N/A 19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Names of any underwriters Amount of any underwriting fee or commission Names of any brokers to the issue Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the date of the meeting Date entitlement and acceptance N/A form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise,

the date on which notices will be sent to option holders Date rights trading will begin (if applicable) Date rights trading will end (if applicable) How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker? N/A N/A N/A 31 How do security holders sell part N/A of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 32 How do security holders dispose N/A of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)? +Issue date 33 N/A Part 3 - Quotation of securities You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities 34 Type of +securities (tick one) (a) +Securities described in Part 1 All other + securities Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities Entities that have ticked box 34(a) Additional securities forming a new class of securities Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents If the + securities are + equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional + securities, and the number and percentage of additional + securities held by those holders If the + securities are + equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional + securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over 37 A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 6 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Entities that have ticked box 34(b) Number of + securities for which + quotation is sought + Class of + securities for which quotation is sought Do the + securities rank equally in all respects from the + issue date with an existing + class of quoted + securities?

If the additional + securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment Reason for request for quotation now Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period (if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security) Number+Class 42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 7 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Quotation agreement 1 +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides. 2 We warrant the following to ASX. The issue of the + securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.

securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose. There is no reason why those + securities should not be granted + quotation.

securities should not be granted quotation. An offer of the + securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any + securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any + securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted.

securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the securities be quoted. If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the + securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before + quotation of the + securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete. Sign here: ............................................................ Date: ......................... (Director/Company secretary) Print name: ......................................................... == == == == == + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 8 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Appendix 3B - Annexure 1 Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13 Part 1 Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated Insert number of fully paid +ordinary 256,167,592 securities on issue 12 months before the +issue date or date of agreement to issue Add the following: • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities Nil issued in that 12 month period under an exception in rule 7.2 • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities 146,400,000 issued in that 12 month period with shareholder approval • Number of partly paid +ordinary Nil securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period Note: • Include only ordinary securities here - other classes of equity securities cannot be added • Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items Subtract the number of fully paid +ordinary Nil securities cancelled during that 12 month period "A" 402,567,592 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 9 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A" "B" 0.15 [Note: this value cannot be changed] Multiply "A" by 0.15 60,385,139 Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period not counting those issued: Nil • Under an exception in rule 7.2 • Under rule 7.1A • With security holder approval under rule 7.1 or rule 7.4 Note: • This applies to equity securities, unless specifically excluded - not just ordinary securities • Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items "C" Nil Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1 "A" x 0.15 60,385,139 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 Subtract "C" Nil Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C" 60,385,139 [Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1] + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 10 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Part 2 Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated "A" 402,567,592 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 1 of Part 1 Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A" "D" 0.10 Note: this value cannot be changed Multiply "A" by 0.10 40,256,759 Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used Insert number of +equity securities issued Nil or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A Notes: This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities

Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained

It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items "E"Nil + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 11 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A "A" x 0.10 40,256,759 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 Subtract "E" Nil Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E" 40,256,759 Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 12 04/03/2013 Attachments Original document

