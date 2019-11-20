Log in
CORUM GROUP LIMITED

CORUM GROUP LIMITED

(COO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
0.069 AUD   -6.76%
11/19CORUM : Chairman's Address
PU
09/24CORUM : client Bizview Systems, Budgeting and Forecasting Platform, Acquired by insightsoftware
AQ
2016CORUM : Company Update
PU
News 
News

Corum : Appendix 3X - Nick England

11/20/2019 | 07:36pm EST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Corum Group Limited

ABN 25 000 091 305

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Nick England

Date of appointment

21 November 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mersault Pty Ltd

20,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Super Fund A/C>

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Corum Group Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 00:35:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
William Paterson Chairman
Michael Lamb Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Head-Information Technology Systems
Gregor Aschoff Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUM GROUP LIMITED138.71%13
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.70.44%22 529
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED28.62%12 524
OMNICELL, INC.17.33%3 173
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 856
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.10.37%1 728
