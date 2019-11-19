Corum : Chairman's Address

Chairman's Address

Good morning shareholders

Today I would like to focus on Corum's achievements beyond those already announced during the past year. Achievements that continue to strengthen the business for future success.

Corum has placed a high quality dispense product, Corum Clear Dispense (CCD), into the market. It is pleasing to hear that Corum is being generously complimented on the efficiency of CCD and the benefits it brings to pharmacies.

As the CCD software is proving to be a market success, the focus on this product's future requires further partner integrations and increased penetration of the market.

Corum successfully completed CCD using its own cash resources. Corum is working on completing the upgrade of its POS and Enterprise Head Office systems. This will place Corum in the unique position of having a complete modernised suite of products for Pharmacy that is cloud enabled and designed with a market leading user experience.

In September, Corum was pleased to announce an agreement with Pharmacy Alliance. Corum is committed to a close partnership with one of Australia's largest pharmacies groups. This relationship will allow Corum to support the growth and efficiency of Pharmacy Alliance and their network of members.

Corum has also announced an agreement with BAMM Administration Pty Ltd (BAMM). BAMM manages the Pharmacy4Less group and is an intensive user of Corum's RPM head office platform. The agreement's objective is to create the next generation of enterprise software for managing multi-store groups.

The cooperative development program draws on the skills, experience and existing technology solutions of Corum, BAMM and a third-party software development partner. It is being complemented by Corum's involvement with other groups within the broader pharmacy industry.

In our annual report Corum stated that additional funding would be sought during the first half of the financial year. The Board achieved this with a fully subscribed commitment of $3.7 million from new investors. This achievement will diversify the shareholder base, improve stock liquidity and support the completion of Corum's Enterprise Head Office and POS software upgrades.

