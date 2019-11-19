Log in
CORUM GROUP LIMITED

(COO)
Corum : Chairman's Address

11/19/2019 | 10:00pm EST

Market Release

20 November 2019

Manager Companies

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

CORUM GROUP LIMITED (COO) - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

Please find attached the address of our Chairman, Bill Paterson, presented at today's Annual General Meeting.

For further information please contact:

David Clarke

Company Secretary

Corum Group Limited | ABN 25 000 091 305

Level 3, 120 Sussex Street, Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box Q281, Queen Victoria Building NSW 1230

T 02 9289 4699 | F 02 9299 3276 | www.corumgroup.com.au

Chairman's Address

Good morning shareholders

Today I would like to focus on Corum's achievements beyond those already announced during the past year. Achievements that continue to strengthen the business for future success.

Corum has placed a high quality dispense product, Corum Clear Dispense (CCD), into the market. It is pleasing to hear that Corum is being generously complimented on the efficiency of CCD and the benefits it brings to pharmacies.

As the CCD software is proving to be a market success, the focus on this product's future requires further partner integrations and increased penetration of the market.

Corum successfully completed CCD using its own cash resources. Corum is working on completing the upgrade of its POS and Enterprise Head Office systems. This will place Corum in the unique position of having a complete modernised suite of products for Pharmacy that is cloud enabled and designed with a market leading user experience.

In September, Corum was pleased to announce an agreement with Pharmacy Alliance. Corum is committed to a close partnership with one of Australia's largest pharmacies groups. This relationship will allow Corum to support the growth and efficiency of Pharmacy Alliance and their network of members.

Corum has also announced an agreement with BAMM Administration Pty Ltd (BAMM). BAMM manages the Pharmacy4Less group and is an intensive user of Corum's RPM head office platform. The agreement's objective is to create the next generation of enterprise software for managing multi-store groups.

The cooperative development program draws on the skills, experience and existing technology solutions of Corum, BAMM and a third-party software development partner. It is being complemented by Corum's involvement with other groups within the broader pharmacy industry.

In our annual report Corum stated that additional funding would be sought during the first half of the financial year. The Board achieved this with a fully subscribed commitment of $3.7 million from new investors. This achievement will diversify the shareholder base, improve stock liquidity and support the completion of Corum's Enterprise Head Office and POS software upgrades.

2

The appointment of an additional director to the board is also before shareholders for approval today. Nick England will bring considerable and valuable experience to the board that complements that of existing directors. Nick has held numerous roles in health-related businesses in Europe and Australia, including senior roles with the global health and beauty company Alliance UniChem (now Walgreens Boots Alliance), which operates 13,000 pharmacies and distributes across countries. He also has previous experience in managing marketing, sales and contracts with major retail customers and suppliers. This extensive experience will enable Nick to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts of the Board to grow Corum.

We thank the new investors and existing shareholders for the support and the confidence they have shown in Corum's future. We look forward to a strong Corum as we enter the next decade.

Bill Paterson

Chairman

3

Disclaimer

Corum Group Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:59:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
William Paterson Chairman
Michael Lamb Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Head-Information Technology Systems
Gregor Aschoff Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUM GROUP LIMITED145.16%13
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.69.91%22 458
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED25.79%12 280
OMNICELL, INC.22.45%3 013
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 785
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.10.06%1 723
