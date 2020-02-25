Corum : Director Appointment

Market Release 25 February 2020

Jon Newbery Joins Corum Board

Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO) announces the appointment of Jon Newbery to its Board of Directors.

Jon brings to Corum over 30 years' experience in senior executive and board roles for ASX listed companies in the technology, telecommunications, engineering and facilities management sectors.

Primary areas of expertise span mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, financial and strategic direction and the implementation and oversight of reporting and corporate governance structures.

Jon is currently Head of Corporate Finance and Projects for ASX listed Downer EDI Limited, with responsibility for strategic acquisitions and disposals for the group.

Previously Jon held roles as Chief Executive Officer of ASX listed Clarity OSS Limited which developed operational support systems for global telecommunications service providers and as Non-Executive Chairman of UK-based banknote trading platform developer IMX Software.

Jon Newbery said, "I am delighted to join the Corum Board. I believe significant opportunity exists to enhance Corum's business both within the core pharmacy software market and related technologies."

Corum Group Chairman Nick England added, "We are excited about Jon's appointment. His broad-ranging experience will assist Corum in pursuing and achieving its growth aspirations with strengthened capabilities and solid corporate governance."

