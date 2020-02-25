Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Corum Group Limited    COO   AU000000COO1

CORUM GROUP LIMITED

(COO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/23
0.068 AUD   -11.69%
01:24aCORUM : Director Appointment
PU
02/18CORUM : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/18CORUM : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corum : Director Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:24am EST

Market Release

25 February 2020

Jon Newbery Joins Corum Board

Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO) announces the appointment of Jon Newbery to its Board of Directors.

Jon brings to Corum over 30 years' experience in senior executive and board roles for ASX listed companies in the technology, telecommunications, engineering and facilities management sectors.

Primary areas of expertise span mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, financial and strategic direction and the implementation and oversight of reporting and corporate governance structures.

Jon is currently Head of Corporate Finance and Projects for ASX listed Downer EDI Limited, with responsibility for strategic acquisitions and disposals for the group.

Previously Jon held roles as Chief Executive Officer of ASX listed Clarity OSS Limited which developed operational support systems for global telecommunications service providers and as Non-Executive Chairman of UK-based banknote trading platform developer IMX Software.

Jon Newbery said, "I am delighted to join the Corum Board. I believe significant opportunity exists to enhance Corum's business both within the core pharmacy software market and related technologies."

Corum Group Chairman Nick England added, "We are excited about Jon's appointment. His broad-ranging experience will assist Corum in pursuing and achieving its growth aspirations with strengthened capabilities and solid corporate governance."

For further information contact:

David Clarke, Managing Director

Investor email: companysecretary@corum.com.au

Corum Group Limited | ABN 25 000 091 305

Level 3, 120 Sussex Street, Sydney NSW 2000

PO Box Q281, Queen Victoria Building NSW 1230

T 02 9289 4699 | F 02 9299 3276 | www.corumgroup.com.au

Disclaimer

Corum Group Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:23:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORUM GROUP LIMITED
01:24aCORUM : Director Appointment
PU
02/18CORUM : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/18CORUM : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
2019CORUM : COO update on court proceeding
PU
2019CORUM : Completion of Share Placement
PU
2019CORUM : Director appointment, England Nick - Final
PU
2019CORUM : Cleansing Statement Section708A(5)(e)
PU
2019CORUM : Appendix 3B - Capital Raise
PU
2019CORUM : Lujeta Substantial Shareholder Notice Change 604
PU
2019CORUM : Appendix 3X - Nick England
PU
More news
Chart CORUM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Corum Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer, MD & Secretary
Nick England Chairman
Michael Lamb Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Head-Information Technology Systems
Matthew Bottrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUM GROUP LIMITED-4.94%18
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.9.50%23 747
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-1.70%23 326
OMNICELL, INC.7.84%3 696
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%2 618
SECTRA AB (PUBL)1.53%1 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group