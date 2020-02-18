Corum : Final Director's Interest Notice

Name of director
Date of last notice
Date that director ceased to be director
Name of entity Corum Group Limited
ABN 25 000 091 305
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
William Paterson
27 April 2015
18 February 2020
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
N/A
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Director
|
140,053,379
|
Ordinary
|
Lujeta Pty Ltd :
|
William Paterson Super Fund Pty Ltd :
|
1,000
|
Ordinary
|
Director
|
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
