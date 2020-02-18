Log in
Corum : Final Director's Interest Notice

02/18/2020 | 07:03pm EST
Name of director
Date of last notice
Date that director ceased to be director

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Corum Group Limited

ABN 25 000 091 305

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

William Paterson

27 April 2015

18 February 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

ame of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

to the relevant interest

Director

140,053,379

Ordinary

Lujeta Pty Ltd :

William Paterson Super Fund Pty Ltd :

1,000

Ordinary

Director

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

interest relates

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 2

Disclaimer

Corum Group Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:02:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
William Paterson Chairman
Michael Lamb Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Head-Information Technology Systems
Matthew Bottrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUM GROUP LIMITED-2.47%21
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.12.95%23 606
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED63.09%22 609
OMNICELL, INC.10.19%3 777
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%2 622
SECTRA AB (PUBL)2.94%1 606
