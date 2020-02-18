Log in
CORUM GROUP LIMITED

(COO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
0.078 AUD   --.--%
07:03pCORUM : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
07:03pCORUM : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
2019CORUM : COO update on court proceeding
PU
Corum : Initial Director's Interest Notice

02/18/2020

Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Corum Group Limited

ABN

25 000 091 305

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as

agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David Clarke

Date of appointment

18 February 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

256,500 Ordinary

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities

Note:interestProvide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/AN/A

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 2

Disclaimer

Corum Group Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:02:06 UTC
