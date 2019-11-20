Corum : Lujeta Substantial Shareholder Notice Change 604

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
Corum Group Limited
000 091 305
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
Lujeta Pty Ltd
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
001 930 865
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
2. Previous and present voting power
21/11/19
7 /1 / 14
15 / 5 / 09
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary
140,054,379
55.1%
140,054,379
34.79%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
change (6)
given in relation
number of
affected
changed
to change (7)
securities
affected
21/11/19
Lujeta Pty Ltd
Dilution
Ord shares
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
holder of
to be registered
relevant
number of
interest
securities
as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
Lujeta Pty Ltd
Lujeta
Lujeta
Beneficial owner
140,054,379
140,054,379
W Paterson Super Fund(WPS)
WPS
Beneficial owner
1,000
1,000
WPS
604 page 2/2 15 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Lujeta Pty Ltd
Suite 12, Lvl 1, 401 Pacific Hwy, Artarmon, NSW 2064
W Paterson Super Fund (WPS)
Suite 12, Lvl 1, 401 Pacific Hwy, Artarmon, NSW 2064
Signature
print name William Paterson
capacity
Director
sign here
date 21
/ 11 / 2019
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, becom`e entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Corum Group Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 00:35:02 UTC