Corus Entertainment : ACQUIRES PREMIUM CREATOR AND LIFESTYLE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY, KIN CANADA

TORONTO, Canada, April 1, 2019 - Today, Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B) announced the acquisition of the Canadian operations of long-time partner Kin. The investment in the lifestyle entertainment company's extensive premium creator network further strengthens Corus' leadership in the lifestyle space, as well as compliments existing social digital agency, so.da.

'This investment demonstrates our targeted, strategic approach in an area of business that continues to grow and gain audiences,' said Doug Murphy, President and CEO, Corus Entertainment. 'Corus recognizes the unique value Kin Community brings to both brands and consumers as a lifestyle platform in Canada and we look forward to working together to strengthen our offering in the digital space.'

Kin's experience spans development, creation and distribution of lifestyle entertainment in all forms and across all platforms with a focus on home, style, food, beauty, fashion, DIY and family. With the power of Corus' established brands coupled with Kin's roster of industry-leading digital creators, advertisers will gain access to media campaigns and brand content integrations with Canada's top digital video creators.

'We've worked alongside Kin Canada now for the past few years and have seen the impressive results they deliver for clients, and their resulting year-over-year growth in the Canadian marketplace,' said Dervla Kelly, SVP Marketing and Head of so.da. 'Together with so.da, we are well positioned to expand upon what is already a terrific brand in Canada and further cement our leadership in the lifestyle and entertainment space across platforms.'

so.da, Corus' full-service, social digital agency, offers strategy, community management, content production, analytics and social listening, talent and influencer integration. In addition to managing Corus' vast portfolio of brands in the social space, including Food Network Canada, HGTV, Global, Slice and W Network, so.da works with many of Canada's leading brands to support their social strategy and content production. The agency's deep understanding of the space has led to above average engagement rates, watch times and lower CPEs. Last year alone, so.da content was viewed over four billion times.

The Kin Canada team will remain in place following the acquisition and continue to drive the business with their depth of expertise in the social and influencer space which further bolsters Corus' suite of premium brands, content and engaged audiences. Corus remains an equity investor in Kin.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is also an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

