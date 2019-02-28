Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Corus Entertainment Inc.    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(CJR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Corus Entertainment : BRIGHT IDEAS AND CUSTOM DESIGNS BLOSSOM ON HGTV CANADA THIS SPRING WITH NEW AND RETURNING SERIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 10:25am EST

BRIGHT IDEAS AND CUSTOM DESIGNS BLOSSOM ON HGTV CANADA THIS SPRING WITH NEW AND RETURNING SERIES

Canadian Original Series Backyard Builds, Sarah Off The Grid, Masters of Flip, and More Return With New Seasons Starting March 11

Network Favourites Restored by the Fords and Flip or Flop Vegas Join the Spring Slate

[Attachment]

[L-R Sarah Richardson (Sarah Off The Grid),Sarah Keenleyside and Brian McCourt (Backyard Builds)]

For additional photography and press kit material visit: www.corusent.com

To share this socially: bit.ly/2Ef2gh8

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, ON. February 28, 2019 - Starting March 11, HGTV Canada introduces a fresh spring schedule filled with Canadian original series and network favourites. Tune-in for all new seasons of hit Canadian original series Property Brothers, Backyard Builds, Sarah Off The Grid,Love It or List It Vancouver, and Masters of Flip as they come back with new exterior and interior home inspiration.Then, starting Sunday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler take viewers on their Bahamian adventure in the new Canadian original series Island of Bryan. Fun family dynamics continue on Season 2 of network hit Restored by the Fords, premiering Thursday, March 28 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.ET/PT, and bold designs return with Vegas flippers Aubrey and Bristol Marunde on Flip or Flop Vegas premiering Wednesday April 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

HGTV Canada's favourite twins, Drew and Jonathan Scott, kick off spring in new episodes of Property Brothers starting March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In episode one, homeowners Jennifer and David are looking for a Nashville property where their family can settle down for good, especially now that they have two little boys. Custom backyard creations return as Brian McCourt and Sarah Keenleyside tackle the outdoors with new back-to-back episodes of Backyard Builds beginning Thursday, March 28 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.ET/PT. Season 2 begins with a massive overhaul when the duo turns a underused backyard into a sports court, a new lounge space, and a luxurious three-season mom's retreat that the whole family can enjoy. Then, Brian and Sarah create a unique sports pub designed for the ultimate housewarming party.

In April, HGTV Canada heads to the west coast with Jillian Harris and Todd Talbot for Season 5 of Love It Or List It Vancouver, premiering on Monday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. First up to decide whether to love or list their home are homeowners of a cramped, dark house on the lake. While interior designer Jillian delivers a bright design, Todd hunts for a dream home with a rival view. Later in the week, husband-and-wife renovation team, Kortney and Dave Wilson, deliver a brand new season of Masters of Flip on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This season, Kortney and Dave take a big risk on their newest house, with all bets on a great location and a European design influence.

On Sunday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, fan-favourite designer Sarah Richardson brings fresh new inspiration for a sophomore season of Sarah Off The Grid. Building off her experience of constructing an off-the-grid property for her family in Season 1, this time Sarah - alongside her husband Alex and design partner Tommy Smythe - transform a run-down 19th-century country home into a spectacular rental property that is both stunning and sustainable.

For more information and exclusive content, please visit HGTV.ca.

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Twitter: @CorusPR, @hgtvcanada
Facebook: facebook.com/HGTV.ca
Instagram: @hgtvcanada

HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

For more information and to request an interview, please contact:

Julie MacFarlane, Senior Publicist
Corus Entertainment
416.860.4876
Julie.MacFarlane@corusent.com

Laura Lourenco, Publicity Coordinator
Corus Entertainment
416.479.6730
Laura.Lourenco@corusent.com

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 15:25:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
10:25aCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Bright ideas and custom designs blossom on hgtv canada thi..
PU
02/27CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Operation Houseguest Underway! Global Announces 14 New Age..
AQ
02/27CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Global news radio 640 toronto announces new programming am..
PU
02/27CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Nelvana's the most magnificent thing reveals first-look te..
PU
02/26CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Et canada and john frieda® brand announce year two of part..
PU
02/26CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : So.da announces its second mid-form twitter series #destin..
PU
02/25CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Global announces new and returning sponsors for a classifi..
AQ
02/21CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces New Leadership Structure to Optimize Key Busines..
AQ
02/20PARADISE IS NO VACATION : Island of bryan premieres april 7 on hgtv canada
PU
02/20CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Curiouscast's when life gives you parkinson's partners wit..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 661 M
EBIT 2019 408 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Debt 2019 1 625 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 1 264 M
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,98  CAD
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Julie M. Shaw Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.26.68%960
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC3.68%25 727
HT&E LTD15.82%373
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-14.45%353
STINGRAY GROUP INC9.78%328
MUSIC BROADCAST LTD-11.13%210
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.