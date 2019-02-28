Corus Entertainment : BRIGHT IDEAS AND CUSTOM DESIGNS BLOSSOM ON HGTV CANADA THIS SPRING WITH NEW AND RETURNING SERIES

BRIGHT IDEAS AND CUSTOM DESIGNS BLOSSOM ON HGTV CANADA THIS SPRING WITH NEW AND RETURNING SERIES

TORONTO, ON. February 28, 2019 - Starting March 11, HGTV Canada introduces a fresh spring schedule filled with Canadian original series and network favourites. Tune-in for all new seasons of hit Canadian original series Property Brothers, Backyard Builds, Sarah Off The Grid,Love It or List It Vancouver, and Masters of Flip as they come back with new exterior and interior home inspiration.Then, starting Sunday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Bryan and Sarah Baeumler take viewers on their Bahamian adventure in the new Canadian original series Island of Bryan. Fun family dynamics continue on Season 2 of network hit Restored by the Fords, premiering Thursday, March 28 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.ET/PT, and bold designs return with Vegas flippers Aubrey and Bristol Marunde on Flip or Flop Vegas premiering Wednesday April 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

HGTV Canada's favourite twins, Drew and Jonathan Scott, kick off spring in new episodes of Property Brothers starting March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In episode one, homeowners Jennifer and David are looking for a Nashville property where their family can settle down for good, especially now that they have two little boys. Custom backyard creations return as Brian McCourt and Sarah Keenleyside tackle the outdoors with new back-to-back episodes of Backyard Builds beginning Thursday, March 28 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.ET/PT. Season 2 begins with a massive overhaul when the duo turns a underused backyard into a sports court, a new lounge space, and a luxurious three-season mom's retreat that the whole family can enjoy. Then, Brian and Sarah create a unique sports pub designed for the ultimate housewarming party.

In April, HGTV Canada heads to the west coast with Jillian Harris and Todd Talbot for Season 5 of Love It Or List It Vancouver, premiering on Monday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. First up to decide whether to love or list their home are homeowners of a cramped, dark house on the lake. While interior designer Jillian delivers a bright design, Todd hunts for a dream home with a rival view. Later in the week, husband-and-wife renovation team, Kortney and Dave Wilson, deliver a brand new season of Masters of Flip on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. This season, Kortney and Dave take a big risk on their newest house, with all bets on a great location and a European design influence.

On Sunday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, fan-favourite designer Sarah Richardson brings fresh new inspiration for a sophomore season of Sarah Off The Grid. Building off her experience of constructing an off-the-grid property for her family in Season 1, this time Sarah - alongside her husband Alex and design partner Tommy Smythe - transform a run-down 19th-century country home into a spectacular rental property that is both stunning and sustainable.

