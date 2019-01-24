Corus Entertainment : CURIOUSCAST'S RUSSIA RISING UNRAVELS THE MYSTERIES OF PUTIN'S RUSSIA

Seven-Part Investigative Podcast Launches Monday, January 28

TORONTO, Canada - Corus Entertainment announces today a groundbreaking addition to its Curiouscast podcast network, with Russia Rising joining the news slate beginning Monday, January 28. The seven-part original investigative series, led by Global News' Jeff Semple, takes listeners inside Putin's Russia to unravel its mysterious evolution from tenuous ally to potential global threat.

The world's largest nation, Russia, has been accused of using cyberwarfare, hackers, and even assassins to influence the West. However, despite decades of hair-raising headlines, Russia remains what Sir Winston Churchill once called, 'a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.' Russia Rising separates fact from fiction, speaking directly to Russian trolls, Putin supporters and even a former Russian KGB spy.

'Jeff Semple does an incredible job taking you inside modern Russia to unpack one of the most important stories of our time,' said Chris 'Dunner' Duncombe, Director of Streaming and Podcasting for Corus Entertainment. 'We are so proud to bring podcast listeners this new show.'

Russia Rising host Jeff Semple was most recently the European Bureau Chief for Global News, acting as a foreign correspondent for the national network. Semple's award-winning reporting has included the war against ISIS in Iraq, Victory Day in Russia, modern terrorist attacks in Europe and the refugee crisis in the Middle East.

'Russia is a hugely important country, but I think it's also deeply misunderstood,' said Semple. 'I'm looking forward to taking Curiouscast listeners on a journey inside Putin's Russia to hear directly from the people at the heart of its biggest stories.'

A preview of Russia Rising is available now, with new episodes released weekly. Subscribe to Russia Rising for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are found. For more information visit curiouscast.ca

Curiouscast launched in 2018 and is home to internationally recognized brands with diverse audio storytelling, including the #1 music podcast in Canada*, The Ongoing History of New Music, Canada's first nationally broadcast original podcast, Nighttime, top weekly true crime podcast Dark Poutine, Nothing Much Happens; Bed Time Stories for Grownups, Global News' This Is Why, Family Matters and the Super Awesome Science Show .

*SOURCE: Apple Podcasts: Top Charts (Canada), Music, January 22, 2019.

Curiouscast is part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high-quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

