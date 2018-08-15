Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Corus Entertainment Inc.    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. (CJR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/15 07:48:35 pm
3.93 CAD   -2.24%
07:16pCORUS ENTERTAIN : DREAM DESIGNS, FANTASTIC FLIPS, AND JAW-DROPPING T..
PU
08/14CORUS ENTERTAIN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03WHAT THE &LSQUO : 92.5 THE ‘CHUCK
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Corus Entertainment : DREAM DESIGNS, FANTASTIC FLIPS, AND JAW-DROPPING TRANSFORMATIONS BOLSTER HGTV CANADA’S FALL PROGRAMMING LINEUP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

DREAM DESIGNS, FANTASTIC FLIPS, AND JAW-DROPPING TRANSFORMATIONS BOLSTER HGTV CANADA'S
FALL PROGRAMMING LINEUP

Fan Favourites Drew and Jonathan Scott Return With New Episodes of
Property Brothers Starting Monday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

New Series Rustic Rehab, Hidden Potential and Big City Charm Join Canada's #1 Entertainment Speciality Network This Fall*

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

Left-Right: Chenoa and David Rivera (Rustic Rehab), Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Elizabeth and Mark Perez (Big City Charm)]

For additional photography and press kit material visit: http://www.corusent.com

To share this release socially visit: http://bit.ly/2MOuWR7

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, August 15, 2018 - This fall, the nation's #1 entertainment specialty network,* HGTV Canada, will leave viewers dreaming about transforming their own homes with a programming slate filled with fresh and familiar faces. Starting August 29, HGTV Canada reinvigorates home makeovers with brand new series Rustic Rehab, Hidden Potentialand Big City Charm. Then, inspiring renovations and designs return with new episodes of Property Brothersand Flip or Flop Atlanta.

Fresh faces Chenoa and David Rivera kick off the networks fall lineup with the new series Rustic Rehab, premiering Wednesday, August 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. These full-time parents and full-time renovators are always on the go, making quick decisions and smart moves to buy, revamp and get their latest property back on the market in record time without breaking the bank. Unique builds are unveiled on Hidden Potential premiering Thursday, August 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Builder and designer Jasmine Roth is on a mission to make sure all suburban homes don't look the same. Jasmine transforms contractor-basic houses into custom dream homes by giving them features that stand out from the crowd.

This September, remarkable reveals continue when two familiar duos return with tighter deadlines, bigger transformations and even more dream designs. First, Canada's favourite twins, Drew and Jonathan Scott return with new episodes of Property Brothers, beginning Monday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the first episode, Drew and Jonathan's skills are put to the test when they have to work under an extreme time crunch with newlyweds Janna and Jason. After a whirlwind romance, this couple is looking for a sprawling urban dream home where they can raise a family and the Scott Brothers have to deliver this ambitious renovation project on time and on budget. Then, starting Wednesday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Ken and Anita Corsini return to rehab old southern homes and revitalize the neighbourhoods with brand-new episodes of Flip or Flop Atlanta.

In October, fresh faces Mark and Elizabeth Perez make their HGTV Canada debut on Big City Charm, premiering Wednesday, October 24 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Masters of their craft, this pair sees the potential in dilapidated properties, morphs them into the treasure of the block, and sells them to first time homeowners at a price they can afford. In the last eight years, Mark and Elizabeth have flipped more than 100 homes in Chicago, IL. After a lot of demolition, repairs, paint, and elbow grease, they turn these ramshackle properties into gorgeous family homes.

Viewers can visit HGTV.ca for exclusive digital content on all series debuting this fall, including articles and photo galleries. Full episodes will be available on HGTV.ca and On Demand with participating service providers after each episode airs.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, SP18(Jan 1 - May 27/18) confirmed data, M-SU 2a-2a, CDN SPEC DIG ENG excluding sports , F25-54 AMA(000), Total Canada

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Follow Corus PR on Twitter @CorusPR Watch full episodes and see exclusive content at hgtv.ca
Follow HGTV Canada on Twitter @hgtvcanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/hgtv.ca

HGTV Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Julie MacFarlane
Senior Publicist
Corus Entertainment
416.860.4876
Julie.MacFarlane@corusent.com

Laura Lourenco
Publicity Coordinator
Corus Entertainment
416.479.6730
Laura.Lourenco@corusent.com

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 17:15:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
07:16pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : DREAM DESIGNS, FANTASTIC FLIPS, AND JAW-DROPPING TRANSFORM..
PU
08/14CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03WHAT THE &LSQUO;CHUCK? CORUS RADIO I : 92.5 THE ‘CHUCK
PU
08/02CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : BIG NEWS, CANADA! CASTING FOR SEASON 7 OF GLOBAL’S B..
PU
08/01CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : CALGARY’S GLOBAL NEWS AT NOON NAMES BINDU SURI AS NE..
PU
07/24Canadian Exchanges Stock Scanner DHX Media, Corus Entertainment, Cineplex, an..
AC
07/20CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : HISTORY®’S #1 DRAMA VIKINGS RETURNS WEDNESDAY, NOVEM..
PU
07/16CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Global Renews eOne's High Stakes Drama Ransom for Third Se..
AQ
07/16CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : GLOBAL RENEWS EONE’S HIGH STAKES DRAMA RANSOM FOR TH..
PU
07/13CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12Get 48 'Safer' Dividends Paid Monthly From 131 Canadian August Equities 
08/0926 'Safer' Monthly Paid Dividend Equities Cover Their U.S. August Payouts Wit.. 
08/0994 Monthly Paid Dividends From All Cap U.S. Equities Plus 80 MoPay Funds For .. 
08/05July 2018 - Passive Income Update 
07/2732 Of 71 Consumer Cyclicals WallStar Equities Show 'Safer' Dividends For July 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 641 M
EBIT 2018 483 M
Net income 2018 -776 M
Debt 2018 1 910 M
Yield 2018 27,0%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 829 M
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,03  CAD
Spread / Average Target 50%
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
Barbara Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-65.56%634
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC29.85%31 192
PANDORA MEDIA INC66.39%2 093
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-28.70%1 067
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-7.79%483
MUSIC BROADCAST LTD-14.50%267
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.