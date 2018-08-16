Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Corus Entertainment Inc.    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. (CJR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Corus Entertainment : FIERCE COMPETITION IS ALWAYS IN STYLE – NEW SERIES STITCHED DELIVERS HIGH STAKES FASHION BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 9 ON SLICE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

FIERCE COMPETITION IS ALWAYS IN STYLE -
NEW SERIES STITCHED DELIVERS HIGH STAKES FASHION
BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 9 ON SLICE

Slice Reveals the Top Aspiring Fashion Designers Ready to
Take the Fashion World by Storm and Compete for a $10,000 Prize

Fashion Model Kim Cloutier Hosts, Style Expert Joe Zee and
ELLE Canada's Editor-in-Chief Vanessa Craft Join as Resident Judges

Slice is Available on National Free Preview this September

Get a first look at Canada's best-dressed new series here

For additional photography materials visit the Corus Media Centre

To share this release socially use: bit.ly/2w62uD6

[Attachment]

(L-R): Kim Cloutier, Joe Zee, Vanessa Craft. Photo credit: Courtesy of Slice.

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, Canada, August, 16, 2018 - Lights, camera, fashion! In Corus Studios' fierce new fashion competition series STITCHED (12×60), the deadlines are tight, the expectations are high and the judges are hard to please. Premiering Sunday, September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT onSlice™, STITCHED showcases jaw-dropping couture creations and big fashion personalities. Hosted by Canadian fashion model and actress Kim Cloutier and an esteemed panel of resident judges including style expert Joe Zee and ELLE Canada's Editor-in-Chief, Vanessa Craft, each high-style meets high-stakes episode sees four skilled North American designers face off in three dramatic themed challenges. Nothing less than perfection will suffice as the designers compete to prove that they are ready to take the fashion world by storm, and win a $10,000 cash prize.

Following an extensive North America-wide search, 48 highly skilled designers are set to compete in the STITCHED workroom over the course of the season. The designers hail from coast to coast and beyond including St. John's, N.L., Montreal, Que., Toronto, Ont., Saskatoon, Sask., Calgary, Alta., Los Angeles, Calif., Bronx, N.Y., and more. The competitors vary in age, experience level and design aesthetic but the one thing they all have in common is a passion for fashion. Throughout the season, the designers' breathtaking pieces will walk the runway on an array of professional and amateur models, including mother-daughter duos, drag queens, real-life brides and young-at-heart seniors. Learn more about the design hopefuls here.

In each of the 12 episodes, three design challenges take place that increase in difficulty, sending one competitor packing each round. The premiere episode, titled Fashion Fur Real, will kick off with 'The Signature' where four designers show off their unique style using only fun faux fur. Up next in 'The Surprise' challenge, the remaining competitors must avoid tired designs and create fabulous garments using only bedroom materials. Then, in the heated 'Standout' round, the final two must create a runway-worthy design that displays their interpretation of a modern superheroine, and prove that they have what it takes to win. Throughout the season, designers will be challenged with everything from reimagining the Canadian tuxedo and creating a garment without a needle or thread, to making an ambitious outfit using only camping materials and designing a couture look out of sporting goods. Some designers may crack under pressure, while others will create dynamic designs.

Joining in on the critique with judging panel Joe Zee and Vanessa Craft, are rotating guest judges including fashion industry elites Hayley Elsaesser, Greta Constantine's Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong, Mackage's Eran Elfassy and Elisa Dahan and fashion influencer Ania B. The full fabulous lineup of guest judges is available here.

As the exclusive fashion retailer for the series, Marshalls is integrated into various episodes through surprising challenges and guest stylist appearances. The Marshalls Accessory Shop, stocked full with designer footwear, purses, belts, sunglasses and more, acts as the ultimate style destination for designers to complete their final looks before heading to the runway. Beginning September 9, fans of the series can also enter the Marshalls Stitched contest running on Slice.ca for a chance to win a weekly prize and a $1,000 Marshalls shopping spree.

Throughout the season on Slice.ca, viewers can get a behind-the-scenes look at the STITCHED set with Joe Zee, learn more about host Kim Cloutier and her break into the fashion industry, and watch Vanessa Craft talk trends and timeless fashion. In addition, behind-the-scenes photo galleries and closer looks at each week's designs will be available after each episode. Full episodes will also be available On Demand with participating service providers and online after broadcast at Slice.ca/stitched.

Slice is available on a National Free Preview for the month of September. Please check local listings for additional details. STITCHED will also air on W Network Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning September 13.

STITCHED is produced by FORTÉ Entertainment in association with Corus Studios for Slice. For Corus, Krista Look is the Director of Original Lifestyle Content and Andrea Griffith is Executive in Charge of Production. On behalf of FORTÉ Entertainment, Andrea Gabourie and Mitchell Gabourie serve as Executive Producers and Natalie Schenk is Showrunner.

-30-

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Follow Corus PR on Twitter @CorusPR
 Follow Slice on Twitter @Slice_tv | Instagram @Slice_tv #STITCHED
Like Slice on Facebook (Facebook.com/Slice).

Slice is a Corus Entertainment network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic Channel, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About FORTÉ Entertainment
FORTÉ Entertainment is a multi-disciplinary production company helmed by internationally award-winning creators and producers, Andrea and Mitchell Gabourie. FORTÉ creates and produces a wide range of high-quality, audience-winning content in the factual, lifestyle, scripted and kids' spaces for clients and broadcasters worldwide. FORTÉ's recent credits include the award-winning Canadian production of the international smash hit format, Hello Goodbye (CBC), for which they also won the 2017 Lifestyle Rocky Award; the original, Emmy award winning kids' reality program Snapshots (CBC Kids); original factual series Life Story Project (OWN); Let's Get Hitched (CBC), the HGTV Canada digital series Great Canadian Homes, and the upcoming fashion competition series, STITCHED, for Slice. Andrea and Mitchell are veterans of the television and film industry and have been the creative forces behind series such as Project Runway All-Star Challenge (Lifetime), Project Runway Canada (Global/Slice), Star Racer (Discovery), The Worst Thing I Ever Did (Discovery ID), The Buck Calder Experience (CHUM), Zoink'd (YTV) and Great Performances (PBS). FORTÉ produces commercials and branded content through its commercial division, HEADTRIP FILMS.

The cast of STITCHED, Kim Cloutier, Joe Zee and Vanessa Craft, are available for national phone interviews and in-person opportunities on September 5 in Toronto.

For more information, please contact:

Emily Crane
Associate Publicist
Corus Entertainment
416.860.4220
emily.crane@corusent.com

Alina Duviner
Unit Publicist, STITCHED
416.574.1098
alina.duviner@gmail.com

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 17:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
07:06pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : FIERCE COMPETITION IS ALWAYS IN STYLE – NEW SERIES S..
PU
08/15CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : DREAM DESIGNS, FANTASTIC FLIPS, AND JAW-DROPPING TRANSFORM..
PU
08/14CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03WHAT THE &LSQUO;CHUCK? CORUS RADIO I : 92.5 THE ‘CHUCK
PU
08/02CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : BIG NEWS, CANADA! CASTING FOR SEASON 7 OF GLOBAL’S B..
PU
08/01CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : CALGARY’S GLOBAL NEWS AT NOON NAMES BINDU SURI AS NE..
PU
07/24Canadian Exchanges Stock Scanner DHX Media, Corus Entertainment, Cineplex, an..
AC
07/20CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : HISTORY®’S #1 DRAMA VIKINGS RETURNS WEDNESDAY, NOVEM..
PU
07/16CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Global Renews eOne's High Stakes Drama Ransom for Third Se..
AQ
07/16CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : GLOBAL RENEWS EONE’S HIGH STAKES DRAMA RANSOM FOR TH..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12Get 48 'Safer' Dividends Paid Monthly From 131 Canadian August Equities 
08/0926 'Safer' Monthly Paid Dividend Equities Cover Their U.S. August Payouts Wit.. 
08/0994 Monthly Paid Dividends From All Cap U.S. Equities Plus 80 MoPay Funds For .. 
08/05July 2018 - Passive Income Update 
07/2732 Of 71 Consumer Cyclicals WallStar Equities Show 'Safer' Dividends For July 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 641 M
EBIT 2018 483 M
Net income 2018 -776 M
Debt 2018 1 910 M
Yield 2018 27,7%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 838 M
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,03  CAD
Spread / Average Target 54%
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
Barbara Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-65.64%638
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC28.73%31 237
PANDORA MEDIA INC66.18%2 093
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-30.09%1 067
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-7.79%472
MUSIC BROADCAST LTD-14.50%268
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.