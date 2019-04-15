Corus Entertainment : FIRST WAVE OF GLOBAL'S SUMMER PREMIERE DATES ANNOUNCED

FIRST WAVE OF GLOBAL'S SUMMER PREMIERE DATES ANNOUNCED

Original Series' Mary Kills People Takes Its Final Breath Beginning May 12, and Summer Smash-Hit Private Eyes Returns May 29

Hosted By Gayle King, Royal Special Meghan and Harry Plus One Debuts May 17 Exclusively on Global

Newly Acquired Dramas Blood & Treasure Debuts May 21 and The Inbetween Premieres May 29

Returning Favourites Including Elementary,Instinct, and The Wall also Join the Schedule in May and June

TORONTO, April 15, 2019 - Global announced today the first wave of premiere dates for its 2019 summer schedule. Featuring a fresh lineup combining standout original series, a newly acquired Royal special, two new dramas, and returning fan favourites, Global's schedule is packed with thrilling mystery, provocative storytelling, and comedic relief.

Headlining the new summer lineup are two of Global's highly anticipated returning original series. Following two successful seasons which received great critic acclaim across North America, the third and final chapter of 2019 Canadian Screen Award-winning drama Mary Kills People kicks off the summer schedule beginning Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. From Entertainment One (eOne) and Cameron Pictures, Season 3 picks up five months after last season's shocking finale that left the fate of Detective Ben Wesley (Jay Ryan) up in the air. Dr. Mary Harris (Caroline Dhavernas), along with her partner Desmond 'Des' Bennett (Richard Short), return to face the complications of running their newly established 'death retreat'. In anticipation of the final chapter, viewers can watch the first and second season of Mary Kills People on GlobalTV.com or Global GO (available for Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV).

Then, Shade and Angie are back on the case as last summer's #1 Canadian scripted series Private Eyes, which grew its audience year-over-year (19% for A25-54 and 25% for 2+) returns with 12 new episodes beginning Wednesday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Following the shocking arrest of wisecracking PI Angie Everett (Cindy Sampson), Season 3 begins with her behind bars where she meets an intimidating inmate played by guest star, Canadian icon Jann Arden. The new season also welcomes notable guest stars including Big Brother Canada host Arisa Cox, award-winning actor Gordon Pinsent, and William Shatner, who reprises his role as rival PI Norm Glinski. Returning for Season 3 are familiar faces including Samantha Wan as Zoe, Ennis Esmer as Detective Mazhari, Jordyn Negri as Jules, Barry Flatman as Don, and joining the cast Ruth Goodwin as Officer Danica Powers.

This summer Global also brings its Royal fans Meghan and Harry Plus One, a one-hour special airing Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by CBSThis Morning Co-Host Gayle King, Meghan and Harry Plus One looks at the changes in the life of American-born Meghan Markle since marrying Prince Harry, and the arrival of the couple's royal heir who will be the first British-American child to be in line for the throne. Plus, the special will go behind the headlines and the rumors, and includes interviews with royal insiders and Meghan's friends to learn how the couple has adapted to their new lives together and how they have navigated the positive and negative aspects that come with being royal.

Also new to Global's schedule is action-adventure series Blood & Treasure, premiering with a special two-hour episode Tuesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Moving to its regular time slot at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Tuesday, May 28, the serialized, globe-trotting drama stars Matt Barr (Sleepy Hollow) and Sofia Pernas (The Brave) as a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief, respectively, who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. Mystery and suspense continue this summer on Global with new series The Inbetween airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning May 29. The character-driven drama follows Cassie Bedford (Harriet Dyer, Love Child), who was born with a rare ability to see and communicate with the dead and now helps detectives solve murder cases.

Rounding out the schedule are Global's returning hits including the seventh and final season of the modern day Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson drama, Elementary, which begins its farewell season Thursday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Meanwhile Season 2 ofInstinctstarring Alan Cumming and Bojana Novakovic returns Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and then summer's favourite gameshow The Wall hits new heights with Season 3 in a special two hour premiere Thursday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can watch Global's lineup on GlobalTV.com and Global TV App by signing in with their TV service provider credentials or catch up the next day on GlobalTV.com and Global TV App (now available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV).

Series Production Credits:

Mary Kills People is produced by eOne and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Corus Entertainment, and with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. The series is executive produced by Tassie Cameron (Ten Days in The Valley, Rookie Blue), Amy Cameron (The Book of Negroes), Marsha Greene (Ten Days in the Valley, Private Eyes), Jocelyn Hamilton (Private Eyes), Tecca Crosby (Private Eyes), and Caroline Dhavernas (Hannibal).

Private Eyes is produced by eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit and IPF's Cogeco TV Production Program. Season 3 is executive produced by Jocelyn Hamilton and Tecca Crosby for eOne, Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan for Piller/Segan, Jason Priestley, James Thorpe, Alan Mccullough, James Thorpe, Alexandra Zarowny, Derek Schreyer and Tassie Cameron.

Meghan and Harry Plus One is produced by the team at 48 HOURS and is executive produced by Judy Tygard and Patti Aronofsky. Blood & Treasure is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content. Matthew Federman, Stephen Scaia, Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic, Howard T. Owens and Michael Dinner serve as executive producers. Elementary is executive produced by Rob Doherty, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Jason Tracey, Robert Hewitt Wolfe and Robert Goodman for CBS Television Studios. Instinct is produced by CBS Television Studios, Michael Rauch, Marc Webb, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Alan Cumming serve as executive producers. Meghan and Harry Plus One, Blood & Treasure, Elementary, and Instinct are all distributed internationally by CBS Studios International.

The Inbetween is produced by Universal Television, NBCU International Television Studio and Heyday Television. Moira Kirland, David Heyman, Nancy Cotton, Matthew Gross executive produce. Charlotte Sieling executive produced and directed the pilot. While 'The Wall' is a collaboration between Glassman Media and SpringHill.

The Wall was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. LeBron James, Chris Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman executive produce.

Global Television is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is also an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

