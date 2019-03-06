Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Corus Entertainment Inc.    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(CJR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Corus Entertainment : FOOD NETWORK CANADA REVEALS ITS ROSTER OF SPONSORS FOR SEASON 7 OF TOP CHEF CANADA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 10:02am EST

FOOD NETWORK CANADA REVEALS ITS ROSTER OF SPONSORS FOR
SEASON 7 OF TOP CHEF CANADA

Interac Corp., Cuisinart and Beringer Return to the Competition

Café, Air Transat, Mill Street Brewery and Kid Food Nation Join as New Sponsors



#TopChefCanada Premieres Monday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network Canada

[Attachment]

(L-R): Mijune Pak, Mark McEwan, Eden Grinshpan, Chris Nuttall-Smith, and Janet Zuccarini.
Image Courtesy of Food Network Canada.

Read the cast announcement here

For images visit the Corus Media Centre

To share this release socially use: bit.ly/2C6FNTf

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, March 6, 2019 - Food Network Canada's elite culinary competition series, Top Chef Canada announces its stacked roster of sponsors for Season 7. This year, Interac Corp., Cuisinart® and Beringer return and the series welcomes Café, Air Transat, Mill Street Brewery and Kid Food Nation as new sponsors. The involvement of each brand includes prizing, in-show integrations and more as Top Chef Canada kicks off Monday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network Canada.

'We are delighted to have such a broad variety of sponsors on-board this season, both new and returning,' said Lynn Chambers, Vice President, Corus Tempo. 'We have a unique opportunity to seamlessly integrate these brands in-show, effectively connecting them to our target audience and delivering an exceptional partner experience.'

Exclusive payment provider, Interac Corp. returns this season rewarding Canada's next Top Chef with $100,000. Using Interac® Debit and Interac® Flash to purchase ingredients to enhance their dishes, chefs will also participate in a food frenzy challenge where the competitors hone their teamwork skills and take over a food stall to create the ultimate bite and chance to win $10,000 courtesy of Interac.

Cuisinart® returns this season, providing $5,000 worth of products as part of the grand prize. In an episodic challenge with a reward on the line, the chefs must find creative ways to use Cuisinart® products to put their dish on top.

Sharing their cellar of fine wines is returning sponsor Beringer. Integrated in an episode challenge, the chefs are tasked with reimagining an old recipe into a top quality dish, with the winner receiving an all-expense-paid trip to the Beringer Vineyards in Napa Valley, California.

Bringing their distinctly designed appliances with customizable handles and knobs to the Top Chef Canada Café kitchen, Café, contributes to the grand prize providing a custom personalized kitchen to the winning chef. Café's exclusive Matte White French-Door Wall Ovens with Brushed Bronze accents are also incorporated in a Quickfire Challenge, tasking the chefs to transform a single ingredient into a six-dish tasting menu for a cash prize.

Offering a culinary tour for two to beautiful Italy as part of the Top Chef Canada grand prize is Air Transat. In addition to their grand prize commitment, Air Transat comes onboard for a unique Elimination Challenge, where the chefs' creativity is pushed to new altitudes as they combine travel and high-end culinary cuisine. Renowned chef and creator of Air Transat's gourmet menu, Daniel Vezina, joins the judging panel for this challenge.

New sponsor Mill Street Brewery has stocked the pantry with its iconic Original Organic Lager, 100th Meridian Amber, Tankhouse Ale and Cobblestone Stout for competitors to enjoy as the exclusive beer provider for the series. Mill Street also brews up a fitting challenge as the competitors determine which ingredients best compliment Mill Street's award-winning lineup of organic beers for a monetary prize.

The chefs dig into their kid-friendly repertoire of recipes as Kid Food Nation participates in a fun-filled Quickfire Challenge. The winner of this challenge will be awarded $5,000 that will be used towards teaching kids how to cook healthy meals through Kid Food Nation programs at Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada.

This season Top Chef Canada showcases the coming of age in the Canadian culinary scene as chefs from across the country compete for the title of Canada's Top Chef. Top Chef Canada is the homegrown version of the hit Emmy Award-winning NBCUniversal Series Top Chef and is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. in association with Food Network Canada.

Full episodes of Top Chef Canada are available online after broadcast at foodnetwork.ca/topchefcanada and On Demand with participating providers. Food Network Canada is available on a National Free Preview until April 30. Please check local listings for additional details.

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter @CorusPR
Follow Food Network Canada on Twitter @FoodNetworkCA
Facebook Food Network Canada
Instagram @FoodNetworkCA
#TopChefCanada
Watch full episodes and see exclusive content at foodnetwork.ca/shows/top-chef-canada/

Food Network Canada is a Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic Channel, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions Ltd.
Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming, both scripted and unscripted, as well as digital content. With thousands of hours of programming under its belt, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs in the world including Top Chef Canada (for which John Brunton and Mark Lysakowski serve as Executive Producers and Eric Abboud serves as the Co-Executive Producer and Showrunner), The Amazing Race Canada - the most watched Canadian show on record, ratings hit Big Brother Canada, Canada's national music award show - The JUNO Awards 2019, Intervention and original formats including The Launch and Battle of the Blades. Insight's scripted programming includes award-winning Ready Or Not, Falcon Beach, Hatching, Matching & Dispatching, A Christmas Fury, But I'm Chris Jericho! and The Jon Dore Television Show. In 2017, Insight produced The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of groundbreaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com, or on Twitter - @insightprod, or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emily Crane
Associate Publicist
Corus Entertainment
416.860.4220
Emily.Crane@corusent.com

Catrina Jaricot
Publicity Manager
Corus Entertainment
416.479.6397
Catrina.Jaricot@corusent.com

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 15:01:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
10:02aCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Food network canada reveals its roster of sponsors for sea..
PU
03/04CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : RIDE ALONG WITH A TOP CRIME REPORTER ON ‘CRIME BEAT'..
PU
03/04CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : First Ever 24-Hour Adult Swim Channel Coming to Canada Thi..
AQ
02/28CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Bright ideas and custom designs blossom on hgtv canada thi..
PU
02/27CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Operation Houseguest Underway! Global Announces 14 New Age..
AQ
02/27CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Global news radio 640 toronto announces new programming am..
PU
02/27CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Nelvana's the most magnificent thing reveals first-look te..
PU
02/26CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Et canada and john frieda® brand announce year two of part..
PU
02/26CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : So.da announces its second mid-form twitter series #destin..
PU
02/25CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Global announces new and returning sponsors for a classifi..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 661 M
EBIT 2019 408 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Debt 2019 1 625 M
Yield 2019 3,97%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 1 262 M
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,98  CAD
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Julie M. Shaw Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.26.26%944
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC5.52%26 205
HT&E LTD12.34%357
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-14.27%356
STINGRAY GROUP INC0.74%296
MUSIC BROADCAST LTD-11.13%218
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.