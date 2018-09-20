Log in
Corus Entertainment : GLOBAL BC IS THE TRUSTED SOURCE FOR CIVIC ISSUES THROUGHOUT METRO VANCOUVER’S ELECTION

09/20/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

New Series Focus BC Launches Friday, September 21 on BC 1

For Immediate Release

VANCOUVER, Canada - Global News' BC stations are delivering timely conversations and comprehensive reporting this municipal election cycle on Global BC, BC 1, and 980 CKNW. The #1 newscast* trusted by Metro Vancouver voters continues to provide unique, local stories across television, radio, and online platforms.

Beginning Friday, September 21, a new weekly civic politics series, Focus BC, launches with the mission to highlight the issues that affect residents the most. Global BC anchor, Sonia Deol, hosts the 30-minute show, airing live at 3 p.m. PT, Fridays on BC 1. Deol, along with weekly contributors Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman, keeps viewers informed and challenges local leaders and candidates to come up with solutions. Focus BC joins the ranks of Global News staple political series' across the country, including Focus Montreal, Focus Ontario, Focus Manitoba, and Focus Saskatchewan.

The municipal election period concludes with voters going to the polls on Saturday, October 20. Global BC, BC 1, and CKNW host special coverage live from the Global BC studio in Burnaby following Global News Hour at 6. Anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui host the election special, with panels lead by 980 CKNW's Lynda Steele and Simi Sara, and analysis provided by Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman.

Leading into the election, 980 CKNW also hosted a monthly Mayors Day series across its daytime programs. Fifteen of Metro Vancouver's mayors co-hosted and answered listener calls addressing the hot-button issues of their constituency. All of 980 CKNW's Mayors Day interviews are available to listen on-demand here.

Global BC, BC1, and 980 CKNW provide viewers with award-winning journalism and talk, digging deeper to find the truths behind major issues that matter to the people of Vancouver and BC. For more information about Global BC, visit Globalnews.ca.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, SM18 std (May 28 - Aug 26/18) confirmed data, 3+ airings, A25-54 Rtg%, Vancouver/Victoria EM, CDN CONV ENG Vancouver stations, excluding Fifa World Cup and NHL Playoffs

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Twitter: @CorusPR, @GlobalBC, @CKNW, @BC1
Facebook: Facebook.com/GlobalBC, Facebook.com/CKNW980
Instagram: @globalbc, @cknw980

Global BC is part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Lindsey McCulloch
Communications Associate
Global News and Corus Radio, Western Canada
416.967.3128
lindsey.mcculloch@corusent.com

Rishma Govani
Senior Manager, Communications
Global News and Corus Radio
416.391.7361
rishma.govani@corusent.com

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 20:33:01 UTC
