Corus Entertainment : HISTORY® STARTS PRODUCTION ON ENTHRALLING NEW CANADIAN-ORIGINAL DOCU-SERIES BREAKING WILD

Series Highlights B.C.'s Nemiah Valley in the Xeni Gwet'in First Nations

Community

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 - Corus Entertainment's HISTORY® in association with Breakthrough Entertainment and Bonterra Productions announce the start of production on the new Canadian-original series Breaking Wild(10×60). The doc-series follows the efforts of fearless indigenous cowboys in B.C.'s pristine Nemiah Valley as they fight together for the survival of wild Qayus horses who roam in their midst. Breaking Wild is currently slated to premiere in Winter 2020 on HISTORY.

'Breaking Wild is a distinctive one-of-kind series for HISTORY,' said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment. 'This series truly reflects Corus' commitment to showcasing unique storytelling and representing the diverse Canadian experience through compelling unscripted content.'

Set in the sprawling and secluded paradise of the B.C. interior, the Nemiah Valley is part of the Xeni Gwet'in's 1700 square kilometers of title lands and home to a growing herd of as many as 1,000 Qayus. These wild horses are among the smartest, strongest, and rarest on the planet. Under the direction of current Chief Jimmy Lulua, the Xeni Gwet'in cowboys continue to draw upon centuries of experience managing the Qayus. Elite competitive rodeo riders including Howard Lulua, Amanda Lulua and Emery Phillips work alongside trusted outsiders and legendary horse trainers Roy Mulvahill and Mike Hawkridge, as well as transplanted American Naval Officer Michael Lares. Together they work to protect the herd from over population, scarcity of resources, and natural predators. Through a multi-camera approach, production of the series provides access to the rarely seen, highoctane lives of modern cowboys. Capturing stories about the unbreakable bond between human and horse as they streak across sweeping plains and over snowcapped mountain peaks.

'Breaking Wild offers an incredible front row seat to a compelling wildlife management story,' said Barry Davis, Series Producer, Breakthrough Entertainment. 'The series introduces audiences to some of the toughest characters from a still intact Wild West.'

'At Xeni Gwet'in, we are proud to be living this type of lifestyle and preserving our traditions. The unique ecosystem present in the Nemiah Valley means that we have the opportunity to conserve and manage our populations of wild horses,' said Chief Jimmy Lulua, Xeni Gwet'in First Nations Government. 'The Nemiah Valley has vast potential for the film and tourism industry. This series is an opportunity to feature Xeni Gwet'in horse culture and landscape on a national scale.'

Breaking Wild is produced in accordance with the Xeni Gwet'in First Nations Government Filming Protocol. The Xeni Gwet'in have appointed community advisers who ensure the cultures, practices, and beliefs of the Xeni Gwet'in are accurately portrayed.

HISTORY is a Corus Entertainment Inc. network.

