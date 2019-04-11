Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Corus Entertainment Inc.    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(CJR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Corus Entertainment : HISTORY® STARTS PRODUCTION ON ENTHRALLING NEW CANADIAN-ORIGINAL DOCU-SERIES BREAKING WILD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

HISTORY® STARTS PRODUCTION ON
ENTHRALLING NEW CANADIAN-ORIGINAL DOCU-SERIES
BREAKING WILD

Series Highlights B.C.'s Nemiah Valley in the Xeni Gwet'in First Nations
Community

To share this socially: http://bit.ly/2D6DjVb

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 - Corus Entertainment's HISTORY® in association with Breakthrough Entertainment and Bonterra Productions announce the start of production on the new Canadian-original series Breaking Wild(10×60). The doc-series follows the efforts of fearless indigenous cowboys in B.C.'s pristine Nemiah Valley as they fight together for the survival of wild Qayus horses who roam in their midst. Breaking Wild is currently slated to premiere in Winter 2020 on HISTORY.

'Breaking Wild is a distinctive one-of-kind series for HISTORY,' said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment. 'This series truly reflects Corus' commitment to showcasing unique storytelling and representing the diverse Canadian experience through compelling unscripted content.'

Set in the sprawling and secluded paradise of the B.C. interior, the Nemiah Valley is part of the Xeni Gwet'in's 1700 square kilometers of title lands and home to a growing herd of as many as 1,000 Qayus. These wild horses are among the smartest, strongest, and rarest on the planet. Under the direction of current Chief Jimmy Lulua, the Xeni Gwet'in cowboys continue to draw upon centuries of experience managing the Qayus. Elite competitive rodeo riders including Howard Lulua, Amanda Lulua and Emery Phillips work alongside trusted outsiders and legendary horse trainers Roy Mulvahill and Mike Hawkridge, as well as transplanted American Naval Officer Michael Lares. Together they work to protect the herd from over population, scarcity of resources, and natural predators. Through a multi-camera approach, production of the series provides access to the rarely seen, highoctane lives of modern cowboys. Capturing stories about the unbreakable bond between human and horse as they streak across sweeping plains and over snowcapped mountain peaks.

'Breaking Wild offers an incredible front row seat to a compelling wildlife management story,' said Barry Davis, Series Producer, Breakthrough Entertainment. 'The series introduces audiences to some of the toughest characters from a still intact Wild West.'

'At Xeni Gwet'in, we are proud to be living this type of lifestyle and preserving our traditions. The unique ecosystem present in the Nemiah Valley means that we have the opportunity to conserve and manage our populations of wild horses,' said Chief Jimmy Lulua, Xeni Gwet'in First Nations Government. 'The Nemiah Valley has vast potential for the film and tourism industry. This series is an opportunity to feature Xeni Gwet'in horse culture and landscape on a national scale.'

Breaking Wild is produced in accordance with the Xeni Gwet'in First Nations Government Filming Protocol. The Xeni Gwet'in have appointed community advisers who ensure the cultures, practices, and beliefs of the Xeni Gwet'in are accurately portrayed.

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Follow Corus PR on Twitter @CorusPR
Follow HISTORY on Twitter @HistoryTVCanada
Like HISTORY on Facebook facebook.com/HISTORYCanada

HISTORY is a Corus Entertainment Inc. network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers highquality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is also an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and
CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

For more information, please contact:

Julie MacFarlane, Senior Publicist
Corus Entertainment
416.860.4876
Julie.MacFarlane@corusent.com

Laura Lourenco, Publicity Coordinator
Corus Entertainment
416.479.6730
Laura.Lourenco@corusent.com

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 16:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
12:18pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : History® starts production on enthralling new canadian-ori..
PU
07:01aCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Global Announces New Broadcast Partnership With Canadian C..
AQ
04/05CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : TV business powers profit beat, shares rise
RE
04/05CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Second quarter 2019 report to shareholders
PU
04/05CORUS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/05CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Declares Quarterly Dividend for Class A and Class B Shareh..
PR
04/05CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
PR
04/04CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Adult Swim stars Sarah Chalke and Derrick Beckles at the A..
AQ
04/04CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Studios Distinctive Library of Premium Content Continues t..
AQ
04/02CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Renovations Rule Corus Studios New Slate of International ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 683 M
EBIT 2019 408 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Debt 2019 1 631 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
Capitalization 1 523 M
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 8,12  CAD
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Julie M. Shaw Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.53.36%1 141
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC4.90%26 031
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-13.72%367
HT&E LTD12.66%364
STINGRAY GROUP INC2.22%301
MUSIC BROADCAST LTD-11.13%236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About