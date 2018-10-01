Corus Entertainment : MATTEL’S THOMAS & FRIENDS™ PULLS INTO CANADA FOR EXCLUSIVE LICENSING & BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH CORUS ENTERTAINMENT

MATTEL'S THOMAS & FRIENDS™ PULLS INTO CANADA FOR EXCLUSIVE LICENSING & BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH CORUS ENTERTAINMENT

Nelvana Named Canadian Licensing Agent for the Iconic Preschool Property with Content Launching Exclusively on Corus Entertainment's Treehouse Network



TORONTO, CANADA - Corus Entertainment'sNelvana announced today its Canadian licensing and broadcasting partnership with renowned toy and entertainment company Mattel for its iconic Thomas & Friends property.

Nelvana becomes the exclusive Canadian licensing agent for Thomas & Friends across multiple merchandise categories excluding toys, which are manufactured and marketed by master toy licensee Mattel. Treehouse, the country's #1 preschool channel*, becomes the new hub for the long-running Thomas & Friendsseries, which will be available across the network's traditional and non-linear platforms, including Treehouse on Demand, Treehouse Classic, and the TreehouseGO App.

'Thomas & Friends is one of the most iconic preschool brands of all time and we're delighted to partner with Mattel and welcome it into the Corus family,' said Pam Westman, Head of Nelvana Enterprises. 'With Thomas & Friends, we are on the right track to engaging preschoolers on our network and delivering the world's favourite tank engine on multiple platforms across Canada.'

The deal starts with the broadcast of Thomas & Friends: The Adventure Begins movie on Treehouse on October 5 at 5:20 p.m. ET. Season 22 of the iconic show hits the network Saturday, October 13, airing weekends at 12:15 p.m. ET. Best of Thomas & Friends episodes will start rolling out on the channel starting Monday,October 15, airing weekdays at 11:50 a.m. ET and 7:55 p.m. ET.

'We could not pick a better broadcast and licensing partner for Thomas in Canada,' said Tara George, Country Manager, Mattel Canada. 'The strength of Treehouse and Nelvana Enterprises in the Canadian preschool market is second-to-none.'

Created over 70 years ago, Thomas the Tank Engine™ quickly grew to become the award-winning #1 preschool train brand franchise it is today, selling 1 engine every second. The brand is enjoyed by families in more than 160 territories and 55 languages across multiple touchpoints and formats, including: 500+ original TV shows; 12 feature-length films; apps; toys; consumer products; publishing; live attractions and much more. Thomas & Friends will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020.

Visit Treehousetv.com and the TreehouseGO App for schedules, full episodes, games, behind-the-scenes content and more.

