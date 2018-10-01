Corus Entertainment : MATTEL’S THOMAS & FRIENDS™ PULLS INTO CANADA FOR EXCLUSIVE LICENSING & BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH CORUS ENTERTAINMENT

Log in
10/01/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

MATTEL'S THOMAS & FRIENDS™ PULLS INTO CANADA FOR EXCLUSIVE LICENSING & BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH CORUS ENTERTAINMENT

Nelvana Named Canadian Licensing Agent for the Iconic Preschool Property with Content Launching Exclusively on Corus Entertainment's Treehouse Network

[Attachment]

TORONTO, CANADA - Corus Entertainment'sNelvana announced today its Canadian licensing and broadcasting partnership with renowned toy and entertainment company Mattel for its iconic Thomas & Friends property.

Nelvana becomes the exclusive Canadian licensing agent for Thomas & Friends across multiple merchandise categories excluding toys, which are manufactured and marketed by master toy licensee Mattel. Treehouse, the country's #1 preschool channel*, becomes the new hub for the long-running Thomas & Friendsseries, which will be available across the network's traditional and non-linear platforms, including Treehouse on Demand, Treehouse Classic, and the TreehouseGO App.

'Thomas & Friends is one of the most iconic preschool brands of all time and we're delighted to partner with Mattel and welcome it into the Corus family,' said Pam Westman, Head of Nelvana Enterprises. 'With Thomas & Friends, we are on the right track to engaging preschoolers on our network and delivering the world's favourite tank engine on multiple platforms across Canada.'

The deal starts with the broadcast of Thomas & Friends: The Adventure Begins movie on Treehouse on October 5 at 5:20 p.m. ET. Season 22 of the iconic show hits the network Saturday, October 13, airing weekends at 12:15 p.m. ET. Best of Thomas & Friends episodes will start rolling out on the channel starting Monday,October 15, airing weekdays at 11:50 a.m. ET and 7:55 p.m. ET.

'We could not pick a better broadcast and licensing partner for Thomas in Canada,' said Tara George, Country Manager, Mattel Canada. 'The strength of Treehouse and Nelvana Enterprises in the Canadian preschool market is second-to-none.'

Created over 70 years ago, Thomas the Tank Engine™ quickly grew to become the award-winning #1 preschool train brand franchise it is today, selling 1 engine every second. The brand is enjoyed by families in more than 160 territories and 55 languages across multiple touchpoints and formats, including: 500+ original TV shows; 12 feature-length films; apps; toys; consumer products; publishing; live attractions and much more. Thomas & Friends will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020.

Visit Treehousetv.com and the TreehouseGO App for schedules, full episodes, games, behind-the-scenes content and more.

Source:
*Numeris PPM Data, BY17-18 (Aug 28/17 - Aug 26/18), confirmed data, M-Su 2a-2a, K2-11, K2-5, AMA(000, CDN SPEC DIG ENG - Kids SPEC only, Total Canada

About NelvanaNelvana is Canada's premier animation company and a world-leading producer and distributor of children's content. Nelvana has delighted audiences around the globe for more than 40 years with a vast library of more than 4,000 episodes from original, award-winning series like Babar and Franklin. Nelvana's content is distributed in more than 160 countries worldwide and broadcasts across Corus Entertainment's suite of leading kids networks. Nelvana Enterprises, the global licensing and merchandising arm of Nelvana, manages the organization's portfolio of in-house and third-party brands with offices in Toronto and Paris. Nelvana Studio, with offices in Toronto and Montreal, employs more than 300 Canadian artists working with local and international producers to create premium children's content for a global stage. For more information, visit www.nelvana.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic Channel, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Mattel
Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

Media contacts: ChizComm Ltd. | www.chizcomm.com on behalf of Nelvana
Lana Castleman | 416.551.0822 x 330 | lcastleman@chizcomm.com

Michelle McTeague, Publicity Manager, Nelvana
416.966.7724 or michelle.mcteague@corusent.com

###

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:41:02 UTC
