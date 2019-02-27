Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Corus Entertainment Inc.    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(CJR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Corus Entertainment : NELVANA'S THE MOST MAGNIFICENT THING REVEALS FIRST-LOOK TEASER TRAILER AND SNEAK PEEK IMAGES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:20am EST

NELVANA'S THE MOST MAGNIFICENT THING REVEALS FIRST-LOOK TEASER TRAILER AND SNEAK PEEK IMAGES

For additional photography and press kit material visit: http://www.corusent.com

To share this release socially use: http://bit.ly/2IDEhxu

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, February, 27, 2019 - Nelvana, Corus Entertainment's world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated content, today announced the official launch of the teaser trailer, sneak peek images, and official website for its first ever animated short film, The Most Magnificent Thing. Adapted from author Ashley Spires' bestselling book published by Kids Can Press, The Most Magnificent Thing, the film features the voices of Alison Pill, Lilly Bartlam, Tony Daniels, and Whoopi Goldberg.

With nearly 50 years of producing children's award-winning and globally recognized content, The Most Magnificent Thing is Nelvana's first foray into short films. Most recently premiering at the Toronto Animation Arts Festival International, The Most Magnificent Thing will be screening at various film festivals and markets across the globe in the next few months.

The Most Magnificent Thing is an inspirational story about a little girl with a creative spirit, determined to make great things. Joined by her best friend, her pet dog, the two happily explore the world, doing absolutely everything together. When she receives her very own tool kit, the little girl sets out to make the most magnificent thing for her best friend - but it's not as easy as she thinks! The Most Magnificent Thing is a timeless tale about learning through perseverance and hard work, the power of love, and selflessness.

'I'm proud to be a part of the journey that brings this beautiful story of a girl tapping into her creativity to life,' says director Arna Selznick. 'Much like the girl in the film, the talented team at Nelvana, led primarily by women, set out to create something magnificent and I am incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to inspire young children to do the same.'

Arna Selznick is an award-winning director and story artist. She is a pioneering female director of animated feature films. She notably directed The Care Bears Movie, distributed by The Samuel Goldwyn Company in 1984, Little Bear (Season 2) and Back To School With Franklin. Additionally, Arna Selznick is known for her story artist work on the feature films The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, Spark: A Space Tail, and Rock and Rule; and television shows such as Nerds and Monsters, Kate and Mim-Mim, 6teen, The Animated Mr. Been, and The Inspector Gadget original series.

For the official trailer and images, visit the official The Most Magnificent Thing website: www.themostmagnificentthing.com

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
Follow Corus PR on Twitter @CorusPR
Follow Nelvana on Twitter @NelvanaEnt

ABOUT NELVANA
Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and boys action series and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 160 countries around the

world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Geminis. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com. Follow Nelvana Enterprises on Twitter @NelvanaEnt

For media inquiries, please contact:
April Lim, Associate Publicist
Corus Entertainment
416.860.4216
april.lim@corusent.com

Matthew Celestial
MCPR
+1 (289) 387-0917
matthew.celestial@matthewcelestialpr.com

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 10:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
05:20aCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Nelvana's the most magnificent thing reveals first-look te..
PU
02/26CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Et canada and john frieda® brand announce year two of part..
PU
02/26CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : So.da announces its second mid-form twitter series #destin..
PU
02/25CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Global announces new and returning sponsors for a classifi..
AQ
02/21CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces New Leadership Structure to Optimize Key Busines..
AQ
02/20PARADISE IS NO VACATION : Island of bryan premieres april 7 on hgtv canada
PU
02/20CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Curiouscast's when life gives you parkinson's partners wit..
PU
02/13CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Nelvana, wekids, and toon boom animation discover internat..
PU
02/12CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : History®'s knights templar drama knightfall featuring mark..
PU
02/12CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Global news morning toronto launches march 4 with exciting..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 661 M
EBIT 2019 408 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Debt 2019 1 625 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 1 258 M
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,98  CAD
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Julie M. Shaw Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.23.53%955
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC3.68%25 727
HT&E LTD14.56%371
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-14.24%351
STINGRAY GROUP INC8.30%323
MUSIC BROADCAST LTD-11.13%208
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.