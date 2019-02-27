Corus Entertainment : NELVANA'S THE MOST MAGNIFICENT THING REVEALS FIRST-LOOK TEASER TRAILER AND SNEAK PEEK IMAGES

NELVANA'S THE MOST MAGNIFICENT THING REVEALS FIRST-LOOK TEASER TRAILER AND SNEAK PEEK IMAGES

For additional photography and press kit material visit: http://www.corusent.com

To share this release socially use: http://bit.ly/2IDEhxu

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, February, 27, 2019 - Nelvana, Corus Entertainment's world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated content, today announced the official launch of the teaser trailer, sneak peek images, and official website for its first ever animated short film, The Most Magnificent Thing. Adapted from author Ashley Spires' bestselling book published by Kids Can Press, The Most Magnificent Thing, the film features the voices of Alison Pill, Lilly Bartlam, Tony Daniels, and Whoopi Goldberg.

With nearly 50 years of producing children's award-winning and globally recognized content, The Most Magnificent Thing is Nelvana's first foray into short films. Most recently premiering at the Toronto Animation Arts Festival International, The Most Magnificent Thing will be screening at various film festivals and markets across the globe in the next few months.

The Most Magnificent Thing is an inspirational story about a little girl with a creative spirit, determined to make great things. Joined by her best friend, her pet dog, the two happily explore the world, doing absolutely everything together. When she receives her very own tool kit, the little girl sets out to make the most magnificent thing for her best friend - but it's not as easy as she thinks! The Most Magnificent Thing is a timeless tale about learning through perseverance and hard work, the power of love, and selflessness.

'I'm proud to be a part of the journey that brings this beautiful story of a girl tapping into her creativity to life,' says director Arna Selznick. 'Much like the girl in the film, the talented team at Nelvana, led primarily by women, set out to create something magnificent and I am incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to inspire young children to do the same.'

Arna Selznick is an award-winning director and story artist. She is a pioneering female director of animated feature films. She notably directed The Care Bears Movie, distributed by The Samuel Goldwyn Company in 1984, Little Bear (Season 2) and Back To School With Franklin. Additionally, Arna Selznick is known for her story artist work on the feature films The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, Spark: A Space Tail, and Rock and Rule; and television shows such as Nerds and Monsters, Kate and Mim-Mim, 6teen, The Animated Mr. Been, and The Inspector Gadget original series.

For the official trailer and images, visit the official The Most Magnificent Thing website: www.themostmagnificentthing.com

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter @CorusPR

Follow Nelvana on Twitter @NelvanaEnt

ABOUT NELVANA

Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and boys action series and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 160 countries around the

world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Geminis. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com. Follow Nelvana Enterprises on Twitter @NelvanaEnt

For media inquiries, please contact:

April Lim, Associate Publicist

Corus Entertainment

416.860.4216

april.lim@corusent.com

Matthew Celestial

MCPR

+1 (289) 387-0917

matthew.celestial@matthewcelestialpr.com