Corus Entertainment : NEW YEAR, NEW EDGE – SIBLING DUO DEBUT AS MORNING SHOW HOSTS ON 102.1 THE EDGE

TORONTO, January 7, 2019 - Toronto's alternative station, 102.1 the Edge (CFNY-FM) has today launched its new morning show Mornings With Ruby & Alex, as part of the station's revamped 2019 daytime programming lineup. Hosted by sister-brother duo Ruby Carr and Alex Carr, Mornings With Ruby & Alex - North America's only radio show hosted by siblings - airs weekdays from 5:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET.

On-air together for the first time, the Carr siblings bring strong radio credentials, vibrant personalities, and their unique chemistry to the iconic Edge brand.

'We've come up with the 2019 cure for boring morning commutes,' said Tammy Cole, Program Director for 102.1 the Edge. 'As Toronto's alternative station, we play the best alternative music; in Ruby and Alex we also have the very best millennial talent, complementing the music mix with their energy, humour, and natural chemistry.'

Born in Toronto, Ruby previously hosted the morning show at Z95.3 in Vancouver, and was the winner of the prestigious Allan Waters Young Broadcaster of the Year Award at Canadian Music Week 2018.

Alex comes to the Edge from his prior role as midday host at fellow Corus-owned alternative rock station CFOX in Vancouver. Possessing a background in stand-up comedy, he received his first major radio opportunity at X92.9 in Calgary.

102.1 the Edge's refreshed 2019 daytime programming lineup is rounded out by mainstay Carly Meyers in her familiar midday slot from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., and new afternoon drive duo Meredith Geddes and Kolter Bouchard from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.102.1 the Edge is Toronto's alternative station; to listen live or for more information visit edge.ca.

102.1 the Edge is part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

