CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. (CJR.B)

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. (CJR.B)
Corus Entertainment : NEW YEAR, NEW EDGE – SIBLING DUO DEBUT AS MORNING SHOW HOSTS ON 102.1 THE EDGE

01/07/2019 | 12:39pm EST

NEW YEAR, NEW EDGE - SIBLING DUO DEBUT AS MORNING SHOW HOSTS ON 102.1 THE EDGE

Mornings With Ruby & Alex Airs Weekdays From 5:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

[Attachment]

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, January 7, 2019 - Toronto's alternative station, 102.1 the Edge (CFNY-FM) has today launched its new morning show Mornings With Ruby & Alex, as part of the station's revamped 2019 daytime programming lineup. Hosted by sister-brother duo Ruby Carr and Alex Carr, Mornings With Ruby & Alex - North America's only radio show hosted by siblings - airs weekdays from 5:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET.

On-air together for the first time, the Carr siblings bring strong radio credentials, vibrant personalities, and their unique chemistry to the iconic Edge brand.

'We've come up with the 2019 cure for boring morning commutes,' said Tammy Cole, Program Director for 102.1 the Edge. 'As Toronto's alternative station, we play the best alternative music; in Ruby and Alex we also have the very best millennial talent, complementing the music mix with their energy, humour, and natural chemistry.'

Born in Toronto, Ruby previously hosted the morning show at Z95.3 in Vancouver, and was the winner of the prestigious Allan Waters Young Broadcaster of the Year Award at Canadian Music Week 2018.

Alex comes to the Edge from his prior role as midday host at fellow Corus-owned alternative rock station CFOX in Vancouver. Possessing a background in stand-up comedy, he received his first major radio opportunity at X92.9 in Calgary.

102.1 the Edge's refreshed 2019 daytime programming lineup is rounded out by mainstay Carly Meyers in her familiar midday slot from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., and new afternoon drive duo Meredith Geddes and Kolter Bouchard from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.102.1 the Edge is Toronto's alternative station; to listen live or for more information visit edge.ca.

-30-

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:Twitter: @the_edge, @CorusPR
Facebook: @102edge
Instagram: 1021theedge

102.1 the Edge is part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

Corus EntertainmentCorus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high-quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:Chris Sarpong
Communications, Global News & Corus Radio
416.446.5519
chris.sarpong@corusent.com

Rishma Govani
Senior Manager, Communications, Global News & Corus Radio
416.391.7361
rishma.govani@corusent.com

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 17:38:01 UTC
