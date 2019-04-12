Corus Entertainment : STAR-CROSSED LOVERS MEET THEIR FATE. NEWFOUNDLAND'S SAMANTHA PICCO EVICTED FROM BIG BROTHER CANADA HOUSE

STAR-CROSSED LOVERS MEET THEIR FATE. NEWFOUNDLAND'S SAMANTHA PICCO EVICTED FROM BIG BROTHER CANADA HOUSE

Samantha Picco First Houseguest to Join Jury House

Watch Big Brother Canada Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT to See Which Houseguest Wins HOH

Toronto, Canada - The house of spies becomes the house of lies as the remaining agents successfully complete their top-secret mission to backdoor Samantha Picco, making her the season's first jury member by a vote of five to one. And in a week of firsts, first-time Head of Household Cory Kennedy, nominated newcomers to the block Dane Rupert and Estefania Hoyos for eviction. With tensions running high throughout the week, Anthony masterminded an ultimate backdoor plan to pull Dane off the block and backdoor Samantha. In the end, Dane won the POV - for the first time this season - and took himself off the block sending Beauty Salon Owner Samantha up as the replacement nominee ultimately solidifying her fate in the house.

'I did put full trust in Cory,' said Samantha Picco. 'I really did feel that the loyalty was there and ultimately the backdoor plan wasn't my idea.'

After an impressive win by Cory in this week's HOH, Anthony seeded rumors that Cory's name was being thrown out as a backdoor option during Samantha's HOH reign last week. With the new intel in play, Cory felt that Samantha was a bigger threat to her game and put Anthony's master plan to backdoor Sam into action. But with Cory, Mark, Dane and Anthony in on the plan, The Pretty Boys alliance started to show its cracks. With Dane winning the POV and taking himself off the block, the East Coast showmance was at risk, triggering an explosive reaction from Adam during a fiery POV ceremony. But with the Pretty Boys looking out for Adam's best interest - it was time to set up the execution and take Sam out of the equation.

Watch Global's The Morning Show today at 9 a.m. ET to catch Samantha's first broadcast interview, in addition to an exclusive sit-down with ET Canada at 7:30 p.m. ET on Global.

For fans looking for an extra dose of Big Brother Canada, eviction night begins on ET Canada. Big Brother Canada personality Ika Wong joins the ET Canada team as their Special Correspondent, bringing viewers unprecedented access every Thursday night, all season long. Tune into ET Canada each week before an all new episode of Big Brother Canada for exclusive content viewers won't see anywhere else and click here to see tonight's show.

Airing exclusively on Global, Big Brother Canada plucks a group of hand-picked strangers from their homes, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests. This season, the winner of Big Brother Canada will take home a grand prize of $100,000, a $25,000 home furnishing makeover from Leon's, $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh, and an unforgettable trip for two anywhere in the world with Contiki Holidays.

Big Brother Canada continues to offer unparalleled digital extensions that augment the social dynamics and real-time momentum of the 24/7 television production. #BBCAN7 extends from series to site at BigBrotherCanada.ca with exclusive content, full episodes, 24-hour live feeds, and a host of surprises and opportunities that allow fans to directly impact the show.

Big Brother Canada airs Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. For Season 7, viewers can stream #BBCAN7 live on GlobalTV.com and Global TV App by signing in with their TV service provider credentials or catch up the next day on GlobalTV.com and Global TV App (now available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV), and BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 7 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. in association with Corus Entertainment and Endemol Shine. Executive Producers are John Brunton and Erin Brock.

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

#BBCAN7

Twitter:

@BigBrotherCA

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

http://www.facebok.com/BigBrotherCA

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@bigbrotherca

@globaltv

Global Television is a Corus Entertainment Network.

Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is also an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com .

About Insight Productions Ltd.

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming, both scripted and unscripted, as well as digital content. With thousands of hours of programming under its belt, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs in the world including Big Brother Canada (for which Erin Brock serves as EP and Showrunner alongside EP John Brunton); The Amazing Race Canada; The JUNO Awards; Top Chef Canada; Intervention; and original formats including The Launch and Battle of the Blades. Insight's scripted programming includes award-winning Ready Or Not; Falcon Beach; Hatching, Matching & Dispatching A Fury Christmas; But I'm Chris Jericho!; and The Jon Dore Television Show. In 2017, Insight produced The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of groundbreaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter - @insightprod. Or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.​

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ali Seller

Unit Publicist, Big Brother Canada

647.825.8819

ali@gabcommunications.ca

Rachelle Marion

Associate Publicist, Global Television

416.860.4227

rachelle.marion@corusent.com

Michelle McTeague

Publicity Manager, Global Television

416.966.7724

michelle.mcteague@corusent.com

Ginger Bertrand

Unit Publicist, Big Brother Canada

647.993.4464

ginger@gabcommunications.ca