Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Corus Entertainment Inc.    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. (CJR.B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/18 11:39:59 pm
4.6 CAD   -2.34%
12:39pCORUS ENTERTAIN : profit beats estimates on lower costs
RE
12:35pCORUS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:08pCORUS ENTERTAIN : Fourth quarter 2018 report to shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Corus Entertainment : profit beats estimates on lower costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
10/19/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

(Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc's quarterly profit beat estimates on Friday, helped by lower restructuring and broadcasting costs.

The company's restructuring and broadcasting costs fell 42 percent to C$7.7 million ($5.9 million) in the fourth quarter.

Revenue from Corus's television business, its biggest, fell marginally to C$344.6 million. The business includes brands such as HistoryGo and Global News.

Media companies such as Corus have been struggling to attract new customers as most of them shy away from expensive TV bundles for cheaper online streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

The company's net income rose 16.4 percent to C$33.7 million, or 16 Canadian cents, in the quarter ended Aug. 31.

Excluding items, the company earned 19 Canadian cents per share.

Total revenue fell to C$379.1 million from C$381.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 15 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$375.4 million, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
12:39pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : profit beats estimates on lower costs
RE
12:35pCORUS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:08pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Fourth quarter 2018 report to shareholders
PU
12:02pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Declares Quarterly Dividend for Class A and Class B Shareh..
PR
12:01pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
PR
10/16CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. : annual earnings release
10/15PREMIERE WEEK CONFIRMED : Global is home to the #1 new series this fall
PU
10/12CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Academy Award® Winner Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Award® Nomi..
AQ
10/12CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : ACADEMY AWARD® WINNER WHOOPI GOLDBERG AND TONY AWARD® NOMI..
PU
10/11CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Nelvana locks down global licensing agreement with vivid t..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:05aCorus Entertainment reports Q4 results 
10/0358 Of 122 Monthly Paid Canadian 'Safer' Dividend Equities For October 2019 
10/02September 2018 - Passive Income 
09/20Fredrik Followers Favored 40 As Most Mentioned September Equities & Funds 
09/19The Magic Formula Needs An Upgrade 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 643 M
EBIT 2018 484 M
Net income 2018 -776 M
Debt 2018 1 908 M
Yield 2018 23,6%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 959 M
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,75  CAD
Spread / Average Target 25%
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
Barbara Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-64.44%734
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC14.55%27 647
PANDORA MEDIA INC89.21%2 370
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-36.20%988
HT&E LTD10.64%453
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-18.91%415
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.