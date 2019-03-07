GLOBAL INITIATES CANADA'S MISSION: VOTE FOR BIG BROTHER CANADA'S FINAL HOUSEGUEST

Voting Now Live at BigBrotherCanada.ca

Watch the Final Houseguest Enter the House Live on Thursday's First Eviction Episode at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global

Toronto, Canada - Following last night's highly-anticipated premiere, Big Brother Canada's house of spies is turning to Canada for a covert mission to vote for one final houseguest to enter the house, unbeknownst to those already living inside. Starting now, fans can go to BigBrotherCanada.ca to vote for New Brunswick's Cory Kennedy or Newfoundland's Holly Noseworthy to be the final houseguest to join the Season 7 spies. Voting closes at 3 p.m. ET today, then viewers can watch Global at 8 p.m. ET/PT tonight to see which agent has been selected. This twist may very well send the houseguests into a tailspin and viewers won't want to miss it.

Meet the two assets that Canada is voting for:

Cory Kennedy

Age: 29

Hometown: Sussex, N.B.

Occupation: Elementary School Teacher

About: This energetic schoolteacher believes she's fully equipped to take the house by storm with her smarts, social skills, and physical capabilities.

Holly Noseworthy

Age: 33

Hometown: Conception Bay South, N.L.

Occupation: Armoured Car Guard

About: With nerves of steel, this proud Newfoundlander has no problem telling it how it is. Holly embodies true spy-like qualities with her training and skillset in security, which she plans to use to her advantage.

For fans looking for an extra dose of Big Brother Canada, eviction night begins on ET Canada. Starting tonight, Big Brother Canada personality Ika Wong joins the ET Canada team as their Special Correspondent, bringing viewers unprecedented access every Thursday night, all season long. Tune into ET Canada each week before an all new episode of Big Brother Canada for exclusive content viewers won't see anywhere else.

Airing exclusively on Global, Big Brother Canada plucks a group of hand-picked strangers from their homes, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests. This season, the winner of Big Brother Canada will take home a grand prize of $100,000, a $25,000 home furnishing makeover from Leon's, $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh, and an unforgettable trip for two anywhere in the world with Contiki Holidays.

Big Brother Canada continues to offer unparalleled digital extensions that augment the social dynamics and real-time momentum of the 24/7 television production. #BBCAN7 extends from series to site at BigBrotherCanada.ca with exclusive content, full episodes, 24-hour live feeds, and a host of surprises and opportunities that allow fans to directly impact the show.

Big Brother Canada airs Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. For Season 7, viewers can stream #BBCAN7 live on GlobalTV.com and Global GO by signing in with their TV service provider credentials or catch up the next day on GlobalTV.com and Global GO (now available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV), and BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 7 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. in association with Corus Entertainment and Endemol Shine. Executive Producers are John Brunton and Erin Brock.

- 30 -

