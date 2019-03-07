Log in
03/07/2019 | 12:29am EST

GLOBAL INITIATES CANADA'S MISSION: VOTE FOR BIG BROTHER CANADA'S FINAL HOUSEGUEST

Voting Now Live at BigBrotherCanada.ca

Watch the Final Houseguest Enter the House Live on Thursday's First Eviction Episode at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global

Toronto, Canada - Following last night's highly-anticipated premiere, Big Brother Canada's house of spies is turning to Canada for a covert mission to vote for one final houseguest to enter the house, unbeknownst to those already living inside. Starting now, fans can go to BigBrotherCanada.ca to vote for New Brunswick's Cory Kennedy or Newfoundland's Holly Noseworthy to be the final houseguest to join the Season 7 spies. Voting closes at 3 p.m. ET today, then viewers can watch Global at 8 p.m. ET/PT tonight to see which agent has been selected. This twist may very well send the houseguests into a tailspin and viewers won't want to miss it.

Meet the two assets that Canada is voting for:

Cory Kennedy
Age: 29
Hometown: Sussex, N.B.
Occupation: Elementary School Teacher
About: This energetic schoolteacher believes she's fully equipped to take the house by storm with her smarts, social skills, and physical capabilities.

Holly Noseworthy
Age: 33
Hometown: Conception Bay South, N.L.
Occupation: Armoured Car Guard
About: With nerves of steel, this proud Newfoundlander has no problem telling it how it is. Holly embodies true spy-like qualities with her training and skillset in security, which she plans to use to her advantage.

For fans looking for an extra dose of Big Brother Canada, eviction night begins on ET Canada. Starting tonight, Big Brother Canada personality Ika Wong joins the ET Canada team as their Special Correspondent, bringing viewers unprecedented access every Thursday night, all season long. Tune into ET Canada each week before an all new episode of Big Brother Canada for exclusive content viewers won't see anywhere else.

Airing exclusively on Global, Big Brother Canada plucks a group of hand-picked strangers from their homes, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests. This season, the winner of Big Brother Canada will take home a grand prize of $100,000, a $25,000 home furnishing makeover from Leon's, $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh, and an unforgettable trip for two anywhere in the world with Contiki Holidays.

Big Brother Canada continues to offer unparalleled digital extensions that augment the social dynamics and real-time momentum of the 24/7 television production. #BBCAN7 extends from series to site at BigBrotherCanada.ca with exclusive content, full episodes, 24-hour live feeds, and a host of surprises and opportunities that allow fans to directly impact the show.

Big Brother Canada airs Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. For Season 7, viewers can stream #BBCAN7 live on GlobalTV.com and Global GO by signing in with their TV service provider credentials or catch up the next day on GlobalTV.com and Global GO (now available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV), and BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 7 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. in association with Corus Entertainment and Endemol Shine. Executive Producers are John Brunton and Erin Brock.

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

#BBCAN7

Twitter:
@BigBrotherCA
@GlobalTV
@GlobalTV_PR
@CorusPR

Facebook:
http://www.facebok.com/BigBrotherCA
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:
@bigbrotherca
@globaltv

Global Television is a Corus Entertainment Network.

Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic Channel, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions Ltd.
Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming, both scripted and unscripted, as well as digital content. With thousands of hours of programming under its belt, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs in the world including Big Brother Canada (for which Erin Brock serves as EP and Showrunner alongside EP John Brunton); The Amazing Race Canada; The JUNO Awards; Top Chef Canada; Intervention; and original formats including The Launch and Battle of the Blades. Insight's scripted programming includes award-winning Ready Or Not; Falcon Beach; Hatching, Matching & Dispatching A Fury Christmas; But I'm Chris Jericho!; and The Jon Dore Television Show. In 2017, Insight produced The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of groundbreaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter - @insightprod. Or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.​

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachelle Marion
Associate Publicist, Global Television
416.860.4227
rachelle.marion@corusent.com

Michelle McTeague
Publicity Manager, Global Television
416.966.7724
michelle.mcteague@corusent.com

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 05:16:04 UTC
