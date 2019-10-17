Log in
Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 29, 2019

0
10/17/2019 | 08:31am EDT

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to provide a business update and report third quarter 2019 financial results.  

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-458-4121 (toll-free domestic) or 1-720-543-0206 (international) and using the conference ID 8706779. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus' website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus’ lead product candidates are ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, and CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that exhibits immunomodulatory activity and blockade of adenosine production. These candidates are being studied in ongoing Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in patients with a wide range of advanced solid tumors. Ciforadenant is being evaluated in a successive expansion cohort trial examining its activity both as a single agent and in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant, and with pembrolizumab. The Company’s third clinical program, CPI-818, an oral, small molecule drug that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK, is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650-900-4522
LLea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sheryl Seapy
W2O pure 
213-262-9390
sseapy@w2ogroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
