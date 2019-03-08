Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Cosan Indústria e Comércio    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO

(CSAN3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cosan Indústria e Comercio : Conclusion of OPA Comgás

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 08:00pm EST

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 50.746.577/0001-15

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan" or "Company"), continuing the Material Fact published on January 18, 2019 and Notices to the Market of January 31 and February 6, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the voluntary tender offer ("Voluntary TO") auction was held on this date for acquisition of class-A preferred shares ("Preferred Shares") issued by Companhia de Gás de São Paulo - Comgás (Corporate Taxpayer's ID [CNPJ/MF] 61.856.571/0001-17) ("Comgás"), and 19,496,165 Preferred Shares were acquired by Cosan, representing approximately, 14.77% of Comgás' capital stock, by the price of eighty-two Reais (R$82.00) per share ("Price per Share"). The settlement of voluntary tender offer is estimated to take place on March 13, 2019.

Since Cosan acquired more than two thirds (2/3) of the outstanding Preferred Shares, pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 10 of CVM Instruction No. 361, the holder intending to sell his Preferred Shares to the Company may file a request with the Company for this purpose, within a three (3) month period following the Auction, i.e., between this date and June 8, 2019.

Cosan will acquire these Preferred Shares and will pay to respective holders the Price per Share for each outstanding share, in domestic current, adjusted by SELIC interest rate variation from the Offer Settlement Date until the date of effective payment, which shall occur no later than fifteen (15) days after holder's request to sell his Preferred Shares.

March 8, 2019

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 00:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
08:00pCOSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Conclusion of OPA Comgás
PU
01/18COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact - Proposal for Acquisition of Comgás ..
PU
2018COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Movees's Investment Agreement
PU
2018COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Comgás announces agreement with Petrobras
PU
2018COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : 2018 Guidance Review
PU
2018COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact | Corporate Structure Simplification ..
PU
2018COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Corporate Structure Simplification Study
PU
2018COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Conclusion of Acquisition of Shell's Downstream Bus..
PU
2018Glencore seeks to grow Brazil fuel distribution unit - Ale CEO
RE
2018COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Guidance 2018 Review
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 60 993 M
EBIT 2019 3 527 M
Net income 2019 1 464 M
Debt 2019 13 004 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 12,14
P/E ratio 2020 9,54
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 16 899 M
Chart COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
Duration : Period :
Cosan Indústria e Comércio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos Marinho Lutz Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer
Serge Varsano Independent Director
Burkhard Otto Cordes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO24.15%4 366
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION16.26%339 462
BP9.02%144 293
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES13.29%114 858
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP20.40%108 027
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.65%52 829
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.