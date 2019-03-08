Cosan Indústria e Comercio : Conclusion of OPA Comgás

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 50.746.577/0001-15

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan" or "Company"), continuing the Material Fact published on January 18, 2019 and Notices to the Market of January 31 and February 6, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the voluntary tender offer ("Voluntary TO") auction was held on this date for acquisition of class-A preferred shares ("Preferred Shares") issued by Companhia de Gás de São Paulo - Comgás (Corporate Taxpayer's ID [CNPJ/MF] 61.856.571/0001-17) ("Comgás"), and 19,496,165 Preferred Shares were acquired by Cosan, representing approximately, 14.77% of Comgás' capital stock, by the price of eighty-two Reais (R$82.00) per share ("Price per Share"). The settlement of voluntary tender offer is estimated to take place on March 13, 2019.

Since Cosan acquired more than two thirds (2/3) of the outstanding Preferred Shares, pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 10 of CVM Instruction No. 361, the holder intending to sell his Preferred Shares to the Company may file a request with the Company for this purpose, within a three (3) month period following the Auction, i.e., between this date and June 8, 2019.

Cosan will acquire these Preferred Shares and will pay to respective holders the Price per Share for each outstanding share, in domestic current, adjusted by SELIC interest rate variation from the Offer Settlement Date until the date of effective payment, which shall occur no later than fifteen (15) days after holder's request to sell his Preferred Shares.

March 8, 2019

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer