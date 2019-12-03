Cosan : Annual Investor Presentation

This presentation contains estimates and forward-looking statements regarding our strategy and opportunities for future growth. Such information is mainly based on our current expectations and estimates or projections of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and results of operations. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to us. Our estimates and forward-looking statements may be influenced by the following factors, among others: (1) general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Brazil and particularly in the geographic markets we serve; (2) inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the real; (3) competitive developments in the ethanol and sugar industries; (4) our ability to implement our capital expenditure plan, including our ability to arrange financing when required and on reasonable terms; (5) our ability to compete and conduct our businesses in the future; (6) changes in customer demand; (7) changes in our businesses; (8) government interventions resulting in changes in the economy, taxes, rates or regulatory environment; and (9) other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of our operations.
The words "believe", "may", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward- looking statements. Estimates and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and we undertake no obligation to update or to review any estimate and/or forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Our future results may differ materially from those expressed in these estimates and forward-looking statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above the estimates and forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation might not occur and our future results and our performance may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to, inclusive, but not limited to the factors mentioned above. Because of these uncertainties you should not make any investment decision based on these estimates and forward-looking statements.
Consistent performance of underlying assets
EBITDA growth despite macro volatility
12.9 - 14.1
EBITDA1 under management
(BRL Bln) Considering 100% results of each business
4.0
4.5
2.7
1.0
1.6
0.6
0.6
2.1
2.7
2.5
0.2
2009
2010
2011
2012
7.5
4.0
1.9
9.1
7.6 1.4
6.3 1.3
2.5
1.3 2.1
2.03.1
2.6
2.5
0.4
1.5
1.9
2013
2014²
2015²
3.0
0.5
10.2
1.5
2.8
3.8
2.0
2016
11.7 11.9
0.2 0.2
1.7 2.6
2.9
2.9
Combustíveis
4.0
3.0
Energia
2.8
3.2
2017
2018
2019
Estimate³
1.1
1.1
1.1
0.9
(4)
-3.5 -0.1
GDP Growth
(%)
Note : 1 Considering Adjusted EBITDA from the businesses underneath Cosan S.A. Pro Forma, i.e., includes Raízen, and Cosan Logística
-3.3
Note : 2
2014 and 2015 figures includes 100% of Rumo and ALL results
Note : 3 Considering the mid-point of each business line guidance.
Note : 4
Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística - IBGE data.
Guidance 2019
Guidance
Actual
Guidance
2018
2018
2019
(Jan-Dec)
(Jan-Dec)
(Jan-Dec)
Cosan S.A. Consolidated
EBITDA Pro forma5 (BRL mln)
4,900
≤ ∆ ≤
5,400
5,083
5,600
≤ ∆ ≤
6,000
Raízen Combustíveis Brazil
EBITDA5 (BRL mln)
2,750
≤ ∆ ≤
2,950
2,773
2,750
≤ ∆ ≤
2,950
Investments6 (BRL mln)
800 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,000
857
950 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,150
Raízen Argentina
EBITDA5 (USD mln)
n/a
n/a
160
≤ ∆ ≤
200
Investments (USD mln)
n/a
n/a
100
≤ ∆ ≤
140
Comgás
Normalized EBITDA5 (BRL mln)
1,900 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,950
1,938
1,950
≤ ∆ ≤
2,100
Investments (BRL mln)
470
≤ ∆ ≤
530
530
800
≤ ∆ ≤
900
Moove
EBITDA5 (BRL mln)
200
≤ ∆ ≤
230
237
290
≤ ∆ ≤
320
Guidance
Actual
Guidance
Crop year 2018/19
Crop year 2018/19
Crop year 2019/20
(Apr/18-Mar/19)
(Apr/18-Mar/19)
(Apr/19-Mar/20)
Raízen Energia
EBITDA5 (BRL mln)
3,000
≤ ∆ ≤
3,300
2,891
3,400
≤ ∆ ≤
3,800
Investments (BRL mln)
2,550
≤ ∆ ≤
2,700
2,642
2,700
≤ ∆ ≤
2,900
Guidance
Actual
Guidance
2018
2018
2019
(Jan-Dec)
(Jan-Dec)
(Jan-Dec)
Rumo
EBITDA (BRL mln)
3,050 ≤ ∆ ≤ 3,250
3,242
3,850 ≤ ∆ ≤ 4,150
Total CAPEX (BRL mln)
1,900
≤ ∆ ≤
2,100
2,020
2,000
≤ ∆ ≤
2,200
Note : 5 Cosan S.A. Consolidated Pro forma EBITDA considers in both results and guidance the adjustments that are highlighted in the Company's earnings releases each quarter, i.e. reflecting the recurring results of operations, excluding any one-off effects.
Note : 6 Includes investments in assets arising from contracts with clients.
Cosan Platform | 2019 Highlights
energia
combustíveis
Renewables:
Consistent business
Regulatory
International
performance
environment back
operations
• Biogas Project
to stability
expansion
• Solar Plant
Femsa JV
Infrastructure
• Cogen expansion (energy
investments (Ports)
auction)
North-SouthRailway
Double Stack
Renewal of Malha Paulista
approved by TCU
Capital structure
Net Debt/EBITDA within target range across group
Energy7
Logistics⁸
Global credit ratings
(BRL Bln)
(BRL Bln)
5.1x
Cosan Limited
BB
BB-
2.7x
4.4x
2.1x
2.0x
2.1x
1.9x
BB
BB-
2.6x
2.2x
1.8x
BBB
BBB-
11.3
10.1
11.0
12.2
13.0
9.9
8.9
7.2
7.2
6.9
n.a
BBBB-
2015
2016
2017
2018
3Q19
2015
2016
2017
2018
3Q19
Note : 7 Cosan S.A. Pro Forma, i.e., includes 50% of Raízen. Leverage calculation considers Net Debt and EBITDA normalized by Comgás' current account effects.
Note : ⁸ It considers Broad Net Debt and excludes leases liability (IFRS 16).
Capital Allocation
BRL 6,5 blnworth of investment in 3 years, unlocking value within theportfolio
(BRL MM)
3rd TO
ONs TO
PNs TO
700
210
2nd TO
1,600
Buy Back
500
1st TO
700
6,500
Shell Stake 700
BRL 2.5 bln in 2019
2nd FO
1,100
1st FO
550
440
CZZ
CSAN3
CZZ
CZZ
TOTAL
Mar 16
Sep 17
Oct 17
Nov 17
May 18
Nov 18
Jan 19
Apr 19
Ago 19
Strong performance of listed companies
CZZ outperformed underlying assets throughout 2019
Stocks Performance
220
191
187
169
28%
121
19%
01-dec
01-jan
01-feb
01-mar
01-abr
01-may
01-jun
01-jul
01-aug
01-sep
01-oct
01-nov
01-dec
2018
2019
CSAN3
RLOG3
CZZ (BRL)
CZZ (USD)
IBOV
CZZ SOP - Holding Discount
(CSAN3+RLOG3-Net Debt)
ESG | 2019 Achievements
Improving disclosure of our good practices
Annual Sustainability Report
materiality review to consider United Nations's Sustainable Development Goals
Climate Change
1st consolidated inventory of GHG emissions
Cosan S.A. and Rumo response to 2019CDP Questionnaire
