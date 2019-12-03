Log in
COSAN : Annual Investor Presentation
PU
11/13COSAN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/30COSAN USA : Press Release | Final Results of Tender Offer
PU
Cosan : Annual Investor Presentation

12/03/2019 | 09:28am EST

CZZ - Annual Conference Call

Marcos Lutz, CEO

Marcelo Martins, CFO

Paula Kovarsky, Head of IR

December 3, 2019

2

Disclaimer

This presentation contains estimates and forward-looking statements regarding our strategy and opportunities for future growth. Such information is mainly based on our current expectations and estimates or projections of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and results of operations. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to us. Our estimates and forward-looking statements may be influenced by the following factors, among others: (1) general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Brazil and particularly in the geographic markets we serve; (2) inflation, depreciation and devaluation of the real; (3) competitive developments in the ethanol and sugar industries; (4) our ability to implement our capital expenditure plan, including our ability to arrange financing when required and on reasonable terms; (5) our ability to compete and conduct our businesses in the future; (6) changes in customer demand; (7) changes in our businesses; (8) government interventions resulting in changes in the economy, taxes, rates or regulatory environment; and (9) other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of our operations.

The words "believe", "may", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward- looking statements. Estimates and forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and we undertake no obligation to update or to review any estimate and/or forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Estimates and forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Our future results may differ materially from those expressed in these estimates and forward-looking statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above the estimates and forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation might not occur and our future results and our performance may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to, inclusive, but not limited to the factors mentioned above. Because of these uncertainties you should not make any investment decision based on these estimates and forward-looking statements.

6

Consistent performance of underlying assets

EBITDA growth despite macro volatility

12.9 - 14.1

EBITDA1 under management

(BRL Bln) Considering 100% results of each business

4.0

4.5

2.7

1.0

1.6

0.6

0.6

2.1

2.7

2.5

0.2

2009

2010

2011

2012

7.5

4.0

1.9

9.1

7.6 1.4

6.3 1.3

2.5

1.3 2.1

2.03.1

2.6

2.5

0.4

1.5

1.9

2013

2014²

2015²

3.0

0.5

10.2

1.5

2.8

3.8

2.0

2016

11.7 11.9

0.2 0.2

1.7 2.6

2.9

2.9

Combustíveis

4.0

3.0

Energia

2.8

3.2

2017

2018

2019

Estimate³

1.1

1.1

1.1

0.9

(4)

-3.5 -0.1

GDP Growth

(%)

Note : 1 Considering Adjusted EBITDA from the businesses underneath Cosan S.A. Pro Forma, i.e., includes Raízen, and Cosan Logística

-3.3

Note : 2

2014 and 2015 figures includes 100% of Rumo and ALL results

Note : 3 Considering the mid-point of each business line guidance.

Note : 4

Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística - IBGE data.

Guidance 2019

Guidance

Actual

Guidance

2018

2018

2019

(Jan-Dec)

(Jan-Dec)

(Jan-Dec)

Cosan S.A. Consolidated

EBITDA Pro forma5 (BRL mln)

4,900

≤ ∆ ≤

5,400

5,083

5,600

≤ ∆ ≤

6,000

Raízen Combustíveis Brazil

EBITDA5 (BRL mln)

2,750

≤ ∆ ≤

2,950

2,773

2,750

≤ ∆ ≤

2,950

Investments6 (BRL mln)

800 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,000

857

950 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,150

Raízen Argentina

EBITDA5 (USD mln)

n/a

n/a

160

≤ ∆ ≤

200

Investments (USD mln)

n/a

n/a

100

≤ ∆ ≤

140

Comgás

Normalized EBITDA5 (BRL mln)

1,900 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,950

1,938

1,950

≤ ∆ ≤

2,100

Investments (BRL mln)

470

≤ ∆ ≤

530

530

800

≤ ∆ ≤

900

Moove

EBITDA5 (BRL mln)

200

≤ ∆ ≤

230

237

290

≤ ∆ ≤

320

Guidance

Actual

Guidance

Crop year 2018/19

Crop year 2018/19

Crop year 2019/20

(Apr/18-Mar/19)

(Apr/18-Mar/19)

(Apr/19-Mar/20)

Raízen Energia

EBITDA5 (BRL mln)

3,000

≤ ∆ ≤

3,300

2,891

3,400

≤ ∆ ≤

3,800

Investments (BRL mln)

2,550

≤ ∆ ≤

2,700

2,642

2,700

≤ ∆ ≤

2,900

Guidance

Actual

Guidance

2018

2018

2019

(Jan-Dec)

(Jan-Dec)

(Jan-Dec)

Rumo

EBITDA (BRL mln)

3,050 ≤ ∆ ≤ 3,250

3,242

3,850 ≤ ∆ ≤ 4,150

Total CAPEX (BRL mln)

1,900

≤ ∆ ≤

2,100

2,020

2,000

≤ ∆ ≤

2,200

Note : 5 Cosan S.A. Consolidated Pro forma EBITDA considers in both results and guidance the adjustments that are highlighted in the Company's earnings releases each quarter, i.e. reflecting the recurring results of operations, excluding any one-off effects.

Note : 6 Includes investments in assets arising from contracts with clients.

5

Cosan Platform | 2019 Highlights

energia

combustíveis

Renewables:

Consistent business

Regulatory

International

performance

environment back

operations

Biogas Project

to stability

expansion

Solar Plant

Femsa JV

Infrastructure

Cogen expansion (energy

investments (Ports)

auction)

    • North-SouthRailway
      • Double Stack
  • Renewal of Malha Paulista

  • approved by TCU

Capital structure

6

Net Debt/EBITDA within target range across group

Energy7

Logistics

Global credit ratings

(BRL Bln)

(BRL Bln)

5.1x

Cosan Limited

BB

BB-

2.7x

4.4x

2.1x

2.0x

2.1x

1.9x

BB

BB-

2.6x

2.2x

1.8x

BBB

BBB-

11.3

10.1

11.0

12.2

13.0

9.9

8.9

7.2

7.2

6.9

  1. n.a
    BBBB-

2015

2016

2017

2018

3Q19

2015

2016

2017

2018

3Q19

Note : 7 Cosan S.A. Pro Forma, i.e., includes 50% of Raízen. Leverage calculation considers Net Debt and EBITDA normalized by Comgás' current account effects.

Note : ⁸ It considers Broad Net Debt and excludes leases liability (IFRS 16).

7

Capital Allocation

BRL 6,5 blnworth of investment in 3 years, unlocking value within the portfolio

(BRL MM)

3rd TO

ONs TO

PNs TO

700

210

2nd TO

1,600

Buy Back

500

1st TO

700

6,500

Shell Stake 700

BRL 2.5 bln in 2019

2nd FO

1,100

1st FO

550

440

CZZ

CSAN3

CZZ

CZZ

TOTAL

Mar 16

Sep 17

Oct 17

Nov 17

May 18

Nov 18

Jan 19

Apr 19

Ago 19

Strong performance of listed companies

CZZ outperformed underlying assets throughout 2019

Stocks Performance

220

191

187

169

28%

121

19%

01-dec

01-jan

01-feb

01-mar

01-abr

01-may

01-jun

01-jul

01-aug

01-sep

01-oct

01-nov

01-dec

2018

2019

CSAN3

RLOG3

CZZ (BRL)

CZZ (USD)

IBOV

CZZ SOP - Holding Discount

(CSAN3+RLOG3-Net Debt)

9

ESG | 2019 Achievements

Improving disclosure of our good practices

Annual Sustainability Report

  • materiality review to consider United Nations's Sustainable Development Goals

Climate Change

  • 1st consolidated inventory of GHG emissions
  • Cosan S.A. and Rumo response to 2019 CDP Questionnaire

Engagement with main entities

  • CDP, RobecoSAM (DJSI), B3 (ISE), ISS, NYSE, Sustainalytics
  • Significant improvement on CSAN score on RobecoSAM's Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Code of Conduct Review

Thank you!

Cosan Limited (CZZ)

Site | cosan.com.br E-mail | ri@cosan.com.br Phone | +1 (646) 849-9960

Disclaimer

Cosan Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 14:27:04 UTC
