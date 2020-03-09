Log in
COSAN : Day 2020 | Moove Presentation
PU
11:43aCOSAN : Day 2020 | Gas & Energy Presentation
PU
09:48aCOSAN : Day 2020 | Raízen Presentation
PU
Cosan : Day 2020 | Moove Presentation

03/09/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Filipe

Affonso Ferreira

Vision and Strategic priorities

To become the Global Reference in

Lubricants Sales and Distribution

High performance

Culture of

Business

teams

Efficiency

Expansion

2

Focus within the lubricants value chain

Raw materials

(Base stocks & additives)

Technology

Manufacturing

Sales ans Distribution

Retail

(End consumer outlets)

Americas and Europa

3

United States

United Kingdon

France

Spain

Portugal

Bolivia

Brazil

Paraguay

Argentina

Uruguay

Americas and Europe

Expansion

4

High performance teams

We're in this

Open Mind

Real talk

Always Safe

Think big, carry it

together

out simply

  • Single culture
  • Global governance and Local focus
  • Replicable management system
  • Expand growing $$

5

Gravesend England

Shipment

vs2018

+21%

  • Plants & operational capabilities continuous improvements
  • Lean program driving productivity
  • Operational capacity

Culture of

Efficiency

Rio de Janeiro

Shipment

vs2018

+12%

6

LTIF

(Lost Time Injury Frequency)

Always Safe

0.0

0.5

0.0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Lost Time Injury Frequency measured by the number of accidents with leave by the total hours worked with risk exposure (in millions of hours)

7

Business Expansion

Lub Net Income

(BRL bln)

  • Consistent growth across portfolio
  • Improved BRL hard currencies mix

CAGR above the industry

2,130

3,044

2,578

2017

2018

2019

8

Financial Results

Sustainable performance

Lub Volume

Brazil

International

336

237

253

282

132

83

58

63

179 190 198 204

2016

2017

2018

2019

EBITDA

(BRL mln)

350

321

330

237

174

136

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 E

9

Liability Management

Leverage

(EBITDA Multiple)

3.2

2.3 2.3

2.1

0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  • Improved EBITDA cash conversion
  • CVC investment agreement
  • Strong cash position to support expansion

10

Conclusions

Governance for an

Strategic priorities driving

Focus in business

international portfolio

sustainable results

expansion

moovelub.com

Disclaimer

Cosan Limited published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:12:05 UTC
