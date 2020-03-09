Cosan : Day 2020 | Moove Presentation

Vision and Strategic priorities
To become the Global Reference in
Lubricants Sales and Distribution
|
High performance
|
Culture of
|
Business
|
teams
|
Efficiency
|
Expansion
2
Focus within the lubricants value chain
Raw materials
(Base stocks & additives)
Technology
Manufacturing
Sales ans Distribution
Retail
(End consumer outlets)
United States
United Kingdon
France
Spain
Portugal
Americas and Europe
Expansion
|
We're in this
|
Open Mind
|
Real talk
|
Always Safe
|
Think big, carry it
|
together
|
|
|
|
out simply
-
Single culture
-
Global governance and Local focus
-
Replicable management system
-
Expand growing $$
Gravesend England
Shipment
vs2018
+21%
-
Plants & operational capabilities continuous improvements
-
Lean program driving productivity
-
Operational capacity
Culture of
Efficiency
Rio de Janeiro
Shipment
vs2018
+12%
LTIF
(Lost Time Injury Frequency)
Always Safe
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
Lost Time Injury Frequency measured by the number of accidents with leave by the total hours worked with risk exposure (in millions of hours)
Business Expansion
Lub Net Income
(BRL bln)
-
Consistent growth across portfolio
-
Improved BRL hard currencies mix
CAGR above the industry
Financial Results
Sustainable performance
Lub Volume
|
Brazil
|
International
|
336
|
|
|
237
|
253
|
282
|
132
|
|
|
|
83
179 190 198 204
|
EBITDA
|
|
(BRL mln)
|
350
|
|
|
321
|
|
330
237
174
136
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020 E
9
Leverage
(EBITDA Multiple)
3.2
2.3 2.3
0.0
-
Improved EBITDA cash conversion
-
CVC investment agreement
-
Strong cash position to support expansion
Conclusions
|
Governance for an
|
Strategic priorities driving
|
Focus in business
|
international portfolio
|
sustainable results
|
expansion
Disclaimer
