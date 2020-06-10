Log in
COSAN LIMITED CZZ

COSAN LIMITED

(CZZ)
06/10/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ) announces to shareholders that, in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 29, 2020, it was approved the distribution of dividends in accordance with the following terms: 

To Holders of class A and/or B shares (NYSE: CZZ):

i.

shareholders will receive payment of dividends relative to the 2019 fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, in the total amount of US$25,000,000.00 (twenty five million US Dollars), corresponding to US$0.11189896 per class A and/or B shares; 



 ii.

the dividends Declaration Date is June 10, 2020;



iii.

the above mentioned dividends Record Date will be June 20, 2020;



iv.

CZZ shares will trade "ex" as of June 18, 2020;



v.

dividends Payment Date will be June 26, 2020.

 

São Paulo, June 10, 2020

Marcelo Eduardo Martins
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosan-limited-informs-approval-of-dividend-payment-to-its-shareholders-301074071.html

SOURCE Cosan Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
