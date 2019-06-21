Log in
COSAN LTD (USA)

(CZZ)
[6-K] Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]: - 21-06-19

06/21/2019 | 06:05pm EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001193125-19-178964
Filing Date
2019-06-21
Accepted
2019-06-21 17:19:56
Documents
2
Period of Report
2019-06-21

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 6-K d652350d6k.htm 6-K 11986
2 GRAPHIC g652350cosan_1.jpg GRAPHIC 19384
Complete submission text file 0001193125-19-178964.txt 39685
Mailing Address AV. BRIGADEIRO FARIA LIMA, 410016TH FLOORSAO PAULO, SP D5 04538-132
Business Address AV. BRIGADEIRO FARIA LIMA, 410016TH FLOORSAO PAULO, SP D5 04538-132 55-11-3897-9797
Cosan Ltd. (Filer) CIK: 0001402902 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: D0 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-33659 | Film No.: 19912430
SIC: 2060 Sugar & Confectionery Products
Assistant Director 4

Disclaimer

Cosan Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 22:04:05 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 73 498 M
EBIT 2019 4 285 M
Net income 2019 2 141 M
Debt 2019 21 885 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 9,23
P/E ratio 2020 7,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 12 172 M
Chart COSAN LTD (USA)
Duration : Period :
Cosan Ltd (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN LTD (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos Marinho Lutz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer & Director
José Alexandre Scheinkman Independent Director
Marcelo de Souza Scarcela Portela Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSAN LTD (USA)50.23%3 120
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION10.46%304 131
BP PLC10.76%139 831
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES15.65%124 602
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.14%92 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.10%47 533
