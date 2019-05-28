Log in
COSAN LTD (USA)

COSAN LTD (USA)

(CZZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

[6-K] Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]: - 28-05-19

0
05/28/2019 | 08:09am EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001193125-19-157595
Filing Date
2019-05-28
Accepted
2019-05-28 07:29:04
Documents
2
Period of Report
2019-05-28

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 6-K d752442d6k.htm 6-K 12845
2 GRAPHIC g752442cosan_1.jpg GRAPHIC 19384
Complete submission text file 0001193125-19-157595.txt 40544
Mailing Address AV. BRIGADEIRO FARIA LIMA, 410016TH FLOORSAO PAULO, SP D5 04538-132
Business Address AV. BRIGADEIRO FARIA LIMA, 410016TH FLOORSAO PAULO, SP D5 04538-132 55-11-3897-9797
Cosan Ltd. (Filer) CIK: 0001402902 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: D0 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-33659 | Film No.: 19855994
SIC: 2060 Sugar & Confectionery Products
Assistant Director 4

Disclaimer

Cosan Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 12:08:05 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 73 498 M
EBIT 2019 4 285 M
Net income 2019 2 141 M
Debt 2019 21 885 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 8,79
P/E ratio 2020 6,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 11 524 M
Chart COSAN LTD (USA)
Duration : Period :
Cosan Ltd (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN LTD (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 48,7  BRL
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos Marinho Lutz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer & Director
José Alexandre Scheinkman Independent Director
Marcelo de Souza Scarcela Portela Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSAN LTD (USA)32.50%2 851
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION8.67%313 524
BP PLC9.79%140 816
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.89%119 298
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.52%93 390
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.12.25%50 018
