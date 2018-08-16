Cosan USA : Descontinuidade do Programa de BDRs (Fato Relevante)

COSAN LIMITED CNPJ/MF nº 08.887.330/0001--52

Companhia Estrangeira

Patrocinadora de Programa de BDRs de nível III

Código CVM nº 80071

FATO RELEVANTE

COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ, B3: CZLT33) ("Companhia"), vem informar aos detentores de BDRs e ao mercado, nos termos da Instrução da CVM nº 358, de 3 de janeiro de 2000, conforme alterada e do Manual do Emissor da B3. S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), o quanto segue:

Dando continuidade ao processo de cancelamento do programa de BDRs da Companhia

("Cancelamento"), nos termos dos Fatos Relevantes divulgados em 19 de abril de 2018, 16 de julho de 2018 e 13 de agosto de 2018, bem como do Aviso aos Detentores de BDRs da Companhia, divulgado em 13 de junho de 2018 no website da Companhia(http://ri.cosanlimited.com), da B3(www.bmfbovespa.com.br)e da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários(www.cvm.gov.br)("Aviso aos Detentores de BDRs"), a Companhia informa que foi concluída a liquidação financeira de todas as vendas das ações ordinárias subjacentes aos BDRs ("Ações") dos respectivos detentores que aderiram ao Procedimento de Venda, realizadas pela Itau Nova York("Corretora"), instituição norte-americana contratada para fins do Cancelamento, na New York Stock Exchange, nos Estados Unidos da América - NYSE.

Neste sentido, no período entre 14 de julho de 2018 e 13 de agosto de 2018 foi concluída a venda, em operações de mercado, de 884.157 Ações pelo preço médio de U$S 7,419965 por Ação, equivalente em Reais à R$ 28,331351168 por BDR, convertido para Reais a taxa de R$ 3,8450, após o devido fechamento de câmbio em 15 de Agosto de 2018, sendo este

o valor a ser pago, por BDR, aos seus respectivos detentores. O pagamento, deduzidos todos os tributos eventualmente devidos na forma da legislação aplicável, bem como comissões e despesas do Depositário e da Corretora, deverá ocorrer no dia 20 de Agosto de 2018, sendo que a Itaú Unibanco S.A. ("Depositário") repassará à B3 os recursos referentes aos detentores de BDR que mantinham suas posições depositadas junto a central depositária da B3, que por sua vez ficará responsável por repassar tais recursos aos respectivos titulares, por meio de seus agentes de custódia. Os detentores de BDR que mantinham suas posições diretamente junto ao Depositário receberão os valores diretamente deste.

Maiores informações e instruções relativas ao processo de Cancelamento poderão ser obtidas no Aviso aos Detentores de BDRs.

A Companhia manterá o mercado e seus acionistas informados acerca do assunto objeto deste fato relevante.

São Paulo, 15 de agosto de 2018.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

Cosan Limited

COSAN LIMITED

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.887.330/0001--52

Foreign Company

Sponsor of Level III BDR Program

CVM Code 80071

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ, B3: CZLT33) ("Company"), hereby informs the holders of

BDRs and the general market, in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2000, as amended, and with the Issuer Manual of B3. S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the following:

As part of the ongoing process to cancel the Company's BDR Program ("Cancelation"), in accordance with the Material Fact notices dated April 19, 2018, July 16, 2018 and August 13, 2018 and with the Notice to the BDR Holders of the Company dated June 13, 2018, which are available on the websites of the Company(http://ri.cosanlimited.com), of the B3

(www.bmfbovespa.com.br)and of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil

(www.cvm.gov.br)("Notice to BDR Holders"), the Company informs that it has completed the financial settlement of all sales of common shares underlying the BDRs ("Shares") of the

respective holders that adhered to the Sale Procedure, which was conducted by Itau Nova York ("Brokerage"), the U.S.-based institution engaged for the purposes of the Cancelation, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in the United States of America.

During the period from July 14, 2018 to August 13, 2018, the sale was completed, in market operations, of 884,157 Shares at the average price of U$S 7.419965 per Share, equivalent in Brazilian real to R$ 28.331351168 per BDR, with currency translation based on the PTAX rate, which is the average sell exchange rate of such currencies in the currency market on August 10, 2018, which is published on the website of the Central Bank of Brazil, within said amount referring to the amount to be paid, per BDR, to the respective holders. The payment, after deducting all taxes due under applicable law as well as the commissions and expenses of the Depositary Bank and the Brokerage, will be made on August 20, 2018, and Itaú Unibanco S.A. ("Depositary Bank") will transfer to B3 all funds related to the holders of the BDR who kept their positions deposited with the central depository of B3, which in turn will be responsible for transferring such funds to the respective holders, through their transfer agents. The holders of BDR that held their positions directly with the Depositary Bank will receive any amounts directly from said institution.

More information and instructions related to the Cancelation process can be obtained in the Notice to BDR Holders.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders informed on the subject-matter of this material fact.

São Paulo, August 15, 2018

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Cosan Limited

29948969v7 - 599022.423725- -2-