COSAN LTD (USA) (CZZ)
Cosan USA : Material Fact - Discontinuance of the BDR Program

08/13/2018 | 06:21pm EDT

COSAN LIMITED

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.887.330/0001--52

Foreign Company

Sponsor of Level III BDR Program

CVM Code 80071

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ, B3: CZLT33) ("Company"), hereby informs the holders of BDRs and the market, in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2000, as amended, and with the Issuer Manual of B3. S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the following:

As part of the ongoing process to cancel the Company's BDR Program ("Cancelation"), in accordance with the Material Fact notices dated April 19, 2018 and July 16, 2018 and the Notice to BDR Holders of the Company dated June 13, 2018, which are available on the websites of the Company(http://ri.cosanlimited.com), of the B3(www.bmfbovespa.com.br)and of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil(www.cvm.gov.br)("Notice to BDR Holders"), Itau Nova York ("Brokerage"), the U.S.-based institution engaged for the purposes of the Cancelation, completed, on the date hereof, the sale on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in the United States of America, of the common shares underlying the BDRs ("Shares") of the respective holders that adhered to the Sale Procedure.

During the period from July 14, 2018 to August 13, 2018, the sale was completed through market operations. A total of 884,157 Shares was sold at the average price of US$ 7.419965 per Share, equivalent in Brazilian real to R$ 28.54608 per BDR, with currency translation based on the PTAX rate, which is the average sell exchange rate of such currencies in the currency market on August 10, 2018, as published on the website of the Central Bank of Brazil. Note that such amount is provided solely as a reference for the BDR holders.

The effective amount payable per BDR, in Brazilian real, will be disclosed on August 15, 2018, after the completion of the financial settlement of all Shares sold.

More information and instructions related to the Cancelation process can be obtained in the Notice to BDR Holders.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders informed on the subject-matter of this material fact.

São Paulo, August 13, 2018

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Cosan Limited

Disclaimer

Cosan Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 22:20:02 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 61 268 M
EBIT 2018 4 658 M
Net income 2018 1 694 M
Debt 2018 13 054 M
Yield 2018 9,06%
P/E ratio 2018 5,04
P/E ratio 2019 4,24
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 7 300 M
Chart COSAN LTD (USA)
Duration : Period :
Cosan Ltd (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN LTD (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos Marinho Lutz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer & Director
José Alexandre Scheinkman Independent Director
Marcelo de Souza Scarcela Portela Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSAN LTD (USA)-23.30%1 863
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-5.05%340 062
BP6.37%144 597
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.16%118 144
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES30.86%112 054
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.15.71%66 951
