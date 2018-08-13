Cosan USA : Material Fact - Discontinuance of the BDR Program

COSAN LIMITED

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.887.330/0001--52

Foreign Company

Sponsor of Level III BDR Program

CVM Code 80071

MATERIAL FACT

COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ, B3: CZLT33) ("Company"), hereby informs the holders of BDRs and the market, in accordance with CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2000, as amended, and with the Issuer Manual of B3. S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the following:

As part of the ongoing process to cancel the Company's BDR Program ("Cancelation"), in accordance with the Material Fact notices dated April 19, 2018 and July 16, 2018 and the Notice to BDR Holders of the Company dated June 13, 2018, which are available on the websites of the Company(http://ri.cosanlimited.com), of the B3(www.bmfbovespa.com.br)and of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil(www.cvm.gov.br)("Notice to BDR Holders"), Itau Nova York ("Brokerage"), the U.S.-based institution engaged for the purposes of the Cancelation, completed, on the date hereof, the sale on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in the United States of America, of the common shares underlying the BDRs ("Shares") of the respective holders that adhered to the Sale Procedure.

During the period from July 14, 2018 to August 13, 2018, the sale was completed through market operations. A total of 884,157 Shares was sold at the average price of US$ 7.419965 per Share, equivalent in Brazilian real to R$ 28.54608 per BDR, with currency translation based on the PTAX rate, which is the average sell exchange rate of such currencies in the currency market on August 10, 2018, as published on the website of the Central Bank of Brazil. Note that such amount is provided solely as a reference for the BDR holders.

The effective amount payable per BDR, in Brazilian real, will be disclosed on August 15, 2018, after the completion of the financial settlement of all Shares sold.

More information and instructions related to the Cancelation process can be obtained in the Notice to BDR Holders.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders informed on the subject-matter of this material fact.

São Paulo, August 13, 2018

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Cosan Limited