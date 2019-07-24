Log in
Cosan USA : Press Release | Bond Issuance

07/24/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ) ("Cosan" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has priced a private offering of US$750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.500% notes due 2029. The offering is expected to close on July 31, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cosan intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay the tender price (plus any accrued interest, fees and/or expenses) of the U.S. $500.0 million 5.950% Notes due 2024, that are tendered in connection with the tender offer announced on July 17, 2019. Any remaining funds are expected to be used by us for general corporate purposes.

The notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), or outside the United States, to persons other than "U.S. persons" in compliance with Regulation S under the Act. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Act.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. Any offers of the notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

São Paulo, July 24, 2019

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cosan Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 23:59:06 UTC
EPS Revisions
