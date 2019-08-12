Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : 2019 Guidance Update

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Cosan S.A. ("Cosan" or "Company") (B3: CSAN3), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and Instruction 358/02 and 480/09 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), hereby discloses to its shareholders and the market the financial and operating guidance review for 2019, as shown in the table below.

It should be noted that, for better comparability, the projections do not consider the accounting standard IFRS 16 that was adopted since January 2019.

Guidance 2019 Guidance 2019 Review (Jan-Dec/19) (Jan-Dec/19) Cosan S.A. Consolidated Pro forma EBITDA¹ (BRL mln) 5,600 ≤ ∆ ≤ 6,000 5,600 ≤ ∆ ≤ 6,000 Raízen Combustíveis Brazil EBITDA¹ (BRL mln) 2,900 ≤ ∆ ≤ 3,200 2,900 ≤ ∆ ≤ 3,200 Investments² (BRL mln) 950 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,150 950 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,150 ] Raízen Argentina EBITDA (USD mln) 210 ≤ ∆ ≤ 260 210 ≤ ∆ ≤ 260 Investments (USD mln) 100 ≤ ∆ ≤ 140 100 ≤ ∆ ≤ 140 Comgás EBITDA Normalized (BRL mln) 1,950 ≤ ∆ ≤ 2,100 1,950 ≤ ∆ ≤ 2,100 Investments (BRL mln) 400 ≤ ∆ ≤ 900 800 ≤ ∆ ≤ 900 Moove EBITDA (BRL mln) 260 ≤ ∆ ≤ 290 260 ≤ ∆ ≤ 290 Guidance Guidance Review Crop Year 2019/20 Crop Year 2019/20 (Apr/19-Mar/20) (Apr/19-Mar/20) Volume of Sugarcane Crushed ('000 ton) 61,000 ≤ ∆ ≤ 63,000 61,000 ≤ ∆ ≤ 63,000 Raízen Energia EBITDA1 (BRL mln) 3,400 ≤ ∆ ≤ 3,800 3,400 ≤ ∆ ≤ 3,800 Investments (BRL mln) 2,700 ≤ ∆ ≤ 2,900 2,700 ≤ ∆ ≤ 2,900

Note 1: EBITDA considers the adjustments highlighted in the Company's earnings releases each quarter, that is, reflecting the recurring results of operations, excluding any one-off effects.

Note 2: Includes investments in assets arising from contracts with clients.

Comgás' investments guidance was revised in order to reflect the 4th Tariff Review results approved in May 23, 2019, which contemplates Comgás' investments plan projected in its Business Plan, divided in three main blocks: Expansion Programs, Operational Support Programs, and Administrative Programs.

The information provided in this document is only an estimate about the businesses and projections of operating and financial results and, as such, is based primarily on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such estimates are subject to diverse risk factors and uncertainties, and are based on information currently available, substantially depending on market conditions, performance of the Brazilian economy, the industries operated by the Company and its subsidiaries and international markets and, hence, are subject to change.