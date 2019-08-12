Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : 2019 Guidance Update
08/12/2019 | 09:02pm EDT
COSAN S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 50.746.577/0001-15
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045
Publicly Held Company
MATERIAL FACT
Cosan S.A. ("Cosan" or "Company") (B3: CSAN3), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and Instruction 358/02 and 480/09 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), hereby discloses to its shareholders and the market the financial and operating guidance review for 2019, as shown in the table below.
It should be noted that, for better comparability, the projections do not consider the accounting standard IFRS 16 that was adopted since January 2019.
Guidance 2019
Guidance 2019 Review
(Jan-Dec/19)
(Jan-Dec/19)
Cosan S.A. Consolidated Pro forma
EBITDA¹ (BRL mln)
5,600
≤ ∆ ≤ 6,000
5,600
≤ ∆ ≤ 6,000
Raízen Combustíveis Brazil
EBITDA¹ (BRL mln)
2,900
≤ ∆ ≤ 3,200
2,900
≤ ∆ ≤ 3,200
Investments² (BRL mln)
950 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,150
950 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,150
Raízen Argentina
EBITDA (USD mln)
210
≤ ∆ ≤ 260
210
≤ ∆ ≤ 260
Investments (USD mln)
100
≤ ∆ ≤ 140
100
≤ ∆ ≤ 140
Comgás
EBITDA Normalized (BRL mln)
1,950
≤ ∆ ≤ 2,100
1,950
≤ ∆ ≤ 2,100
Investments (BRL mln)
400
≤ ∆ ≤ 900
800
≤ ∆ ≤ 900
Moove
EBITDA (BRL mln)
260
≤ ∆ ≤ 290
260
≤ ∆ ≤ 290
Guidance
Guidance Review
Crop Year 2019/20
Crop Year 2019/20
(Apr/19-Mar/20)
(Apr/19-Mar/20)
Volume of Sugarcane Crushed ('000 ton)
61,000
≤ ∆ ≤ 63,000
61,000
≤ ∆ ≤ 63,000
Raízen Energia
EBITDA1 (BRL mln)
3,400
≤ ∆ ≤ 3,800
3,400
≤ ∆ ≤ 3,800
Investments (BRL mln)
2,700
≤ ∆ ≤ 2,900
2,700
≤ ∆ ≤ 2,900
Note 1: EBITDA considers the adjustments highlighted in the Company's earnings releases each quarter, that is, reflecting the recurring results of operations, excluding any one-off effects.
Note 2: Includes investments in assets arising from contracts with clients.
Comgás' investments guidance was revised in order to reflect the 4th Tariff Review results approved in May 23, 2019, which contemplates Comgás' investments plan projected in its Business Plan, divided in three main blocks: Expansion Programs, Operational Support Programs, and Administrative Programs.
The information provided in this document is only an estimate about the businesses and projections of operating and financial results and, as such, is based primarily on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such estimates are subject to diverse risk factors and uncertainties, and are based on information currently available, substantially depending on market conditions, performance of the Brazilian economy, the industries operated by the Company and its subsidiaries and international markets and, hence, are subject to change.
In view of these uncertainties, investors should not take any investment decision based on these estimates and forward-looking statements, as they are not guarantee of performance. Any change in the perception or in the aforementioned factors can cause actual results to differ from the projections made and disclosed.
