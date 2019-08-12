Log in
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO

(CSAN3)
Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : 2019 Guidance Update

08/12/2019

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Cosan S.A. ("Cosan" or "Company") (B3: CSAN3), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and Instruction 358/02 and 480/09 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), hereby discloses to its shareholders and the market the financial and operating guidance review for 2019, as shown in the table below.

It should be noted that, for better comparability, the projections do not consider the accounting standard IFRS 16 that was adopted since January 2019.

Guidance 2019

Guidance 2019 Review

(Jan-Dec/19)

(Jan-Dec/19)

Cosan S.A. Consolidated Pro forma

EBITDA¹ (BRL mln)

5,600

≤ ∆ ≤ 6,000

5,600

≤ ∆ ≤ 6,000

Raízen Combustíveis Brazil

EBITDA¹ (BRL mln)

2,900

≤ ∆ ≤ 3,200

2,900

≤ ∆ ≤ 3,200

Investments² (BRL mln)

950 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,150

950 ≤ ∆ ≤ 1,150

]

Raízen Argentina

EBITDA (USD mln)

210

≤ ∆ ≤ 260

210

≤ ∆ ≤ 260

Investments (USD mln)

100

≤ ∆ ≤ 140

100

≤ ∆ ≤ 140

Comgás

EBITDA Normalized (BRL mln)

1,950

≤ ∆ ≤ 2,100

1,950

≤ ∆ ≤ 2,100

Investments (BRL mln)

400

≤ ∆ ≤ 900

800

≤ ∆ ≤ 900

Moove

EBITDA (BRL mln)

260

≤ ∆ ≤ 290

260

≤ ∆ ≤ 290

Guidance

Guidance Review

Crop Year 2019/20

Crop Year 2019/20

(Apr/19-Mar/20)

(Apr/19-Mar/20)

Volume of Sugarcane Crushed ('000 ton)

61,000

≤ ∆ ≤ 63,000

61,000

≤ ∆ ≤ 63,000

Raízen Energia

EBITDA1 (BRL mln)

3,400

≤ ∆ ≤ 3,800

3,400

≤ ∆ ≤ 3,800

Investments (BRL mln)

2,700

≤ ∆ ≤ 2,900

2,700

≤ ∆ ≤ 2,900

Note 1: EBITDA considers the adjustments highlighted in the Company's earnings releases each quarter, that is, reflecting the recurring results of operations, excluding any one-off effects.

Note 2: Includes investments in assets arising from contracts with clients.

Comgás' investments guidance was revised in order to reflect the 4th Tariff Review results approved in May 23, 2019, which contemplates Comgás' investments plan projected in its Business Plan, divided in three main blocks: Expansion Programs, Operational Support Programs, and Administrative Programs.

The information provided in this document is only an estimate about the businesses and projections of operating and financial results and, as such, is based primarily on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such estimates are subject to diverse risk factors and uncertainties, and are based on information currently available, substantially depending on market conditions, performance of the Brazilian economy, the industries operated by the Company and its subsidiaries and international markets and, hence, are subject to change.

In view of these uncertainties, investors should not take any investment decision based on these estimates and forward-looking statements, as they are not guarantee of performance. Any change in the perception or in the aforementioned factors can cause actual results to differ from the projections made and disclosed.

São Paulo, August 12, 2019

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 01:01:02 UTC
