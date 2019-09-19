Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Conclusion of Purchase and Sale of Credit Rights

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has celebrated with the funds managed by Jus Capital Gestão de Recursos Ltda, the definitive agreement of purchase and sale of credit rights for the total value of R$ 400,000,000.00 (four hundred million Reais). It is worth noting that, the credit rights arose from severance claims filed against the Federal Government, which was condemned to pay compensation for material damages resulting from the fixing of sugar and ethanol prices below their cost of production.

Cosan will still be entitled to an additional amount based on a fixed percentage, correlated to the term of the effective receipt of the controversial credit rights ceded upon the effective payment by the Federal Government, according to the formula agreed between the parties.

São Paulo, September 19, 2019

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer