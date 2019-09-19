Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Cosan S. A. Indústria e Comércio    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO

(CSAN3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Conclusion of Purchase and Sale of Credit Rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan") announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has celebrated with the funds managed by Jus Capital Gestão de Recursos Ltda, the definitive agreement of purchase and sale of credit rights for the total value of R$ 400,000,000.00 (four hundred million Reais). It is worth noting that, the credit rights arose from severance claims filed against the Federal Government, which was condemned to pay compensation for material damages resulting from the fixing of sugar and ethanol prices below their cost of production.

Cosan will still be entitled to an additional amount based on a fixed percentage, correlated to the term of the effective receipt of the controversial credit rights ceded upon the effective payment by the Federal Government, according to the formula agreed between the parties.

São Paulo, September 19, 2019

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 00:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E CO
08:42pCOSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Conclusion of Purchase and Sale of Credit Right..
PU
08/26EXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Petrobras refineries sale lures trading cos, PetroChina, Sa..
RE
08/12COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : 2019 Guidance Update
PU
07/22Bunge and BP team up in Brazil bioenergy venture, create No. 3 sugarcane proc..
RE
07/22Bunge and BP team up in Brazil bioenergy venture, create No. 3 sugarcane proc..
RE
05/03COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact - Tender offer for common shares of C..
PU
04/26COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends Payments
PU
03/19COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Guidance 2019
PU
03/08COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Conclusion of OPA Comgás
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 70 544 M
EBIT 2019 3 444 M
Net income 2019 1 586 M
Debt 2019 12 392 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 21 196 M
Chart COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
Duration : Period :
Cosan S. A. Indústria e Comércio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 54,81  BRL
Last Close Price 54,00  BRL
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos Marinho Lutz Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer
Serge Varsano Independent Director
Burkhard Otto Cordes Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO61.03%5 127
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.79%308 109
BP PLC3.86%129 841
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES6.80%100 404
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP2.18%83 883
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.64%49 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group