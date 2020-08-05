Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Material Fact - Compass Gás e Energia's IPO

COSAN S.A.

MATERIAL FACT

Cosan S.A. ("Cosan" or "Company") (B3: CSAN3), in compliance with provisions of Instruction issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 358 of January 3, 2002, CVM Instruction No. 400 of December 29, 2003 ("CVM Instruction No.400"), also, for the purposes of provisions of Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6.404 of December 15, 1976, in line with Material Facts released on July 7 and 30, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on this date, it filed a request for registration of a primary public offering for common shares issued by Compass Gás e Energia S.A. ("Shares" and "Compass", respectively), a subsidiary of the Company, to take place in Brazil on the non-organized over- the-counter market, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 400 and other applicable legal provisions, coordinated by financial institutions composing the securities distribution system, including placement efforts abroad ("Offering").

The Offering was approved at Compass' Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on July 30, 2020, jointly with the submission of (i) a request for Compass' adhesion to the Novo Mercado special listing segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão; and (ii) a request for registration as an issuer of securities "Category A" before CVM.

The Company's Board of Directors will appropriately define: (a) the number of shares to be sold thereby within the scope of the Offering; and (b) the share sales price, as to be agreed on the Offering pricing date, after verifying the results of the bookbuilding procedure with institutional investors to take place in Brazil and abroad, in compliance with provisions of Article 44 of CVM Instruction No. 400. The Offering is subject to CVM granting the registrations and the market conditions.

The Company will keep the market updated on the developments relating to the issues described herein.

This material fact is merely informative, pursuant to prevailing laws, and shall not be considered as an announcement of a tender offer. The Offering or shares shall not be registered in any agency or regulator of the capital markets of any other country, except for Brazil, at the CVM.

São Paulo, July 31, 2020.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer