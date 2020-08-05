Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Cosan S. A. Indústria e Comércio    CSAN3   BRCSANACNOR6

COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO

(CSAN3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Material Fact - Compass Gás e Energia's IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 03:57pm EDT

COSAN S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.177.045 | CVM Code No. 19836

MATERIAL FACT

Cosan S.A. ("Cosan" or "Company") (B3: CSAN3), in compliance with provisions of Instruction issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 358 of January 3, 2002, CVM Instruction No. 400 of December 29, 2003 ("CVM Instruction No.400"), also, for the purposes of provisions of Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6.404 of December 15, 1976, in line with Material Facts released on July 7 and 30, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on this date, it filed a request for registration of a primary public offering for common shares issued by Compass Gás e Energia S.A. ("Shares" and "Compass", respectively), a subsidiary of the Company, to take place in Brazil on the non-organized over- the-counter market, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 400 and other applicable legal provisions, coordinated by financial institutions composing the securities distribution system, including placement efforts abroad ("Offering").

The Offering was approved at Compass' Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on July 30, 2020, jointly with the submission of (i) a request for Compass' adhesion to the Novo Mercado special listing segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão; and (ii) a request for registration as an issuer of securities "Category A" before CVM.

The Company's Board of Directors will appropriately define: (a) the number of shares to be sold thereby within the scope of the Offering; and (b) the share sales price, as to be agreed on the Offering pricing date, after verifying the results of the bookbuilding procedure with institutional investors to take place in Brazil and abroad, in compliance with provisions of Article 44 of CVM Instruction No. 400. The Offering is subject to CVM granting the registrations and the market conditions.

The Company will keep the market updated on the developments relating to the issues described herein.

This material fact is merely informative, pursuant to prevailing laws, and shall not be considered as an announcement of a tender offer. The Offering or shares shall not be registered in any agency or regulator of the capital markets of any other country, except for Brazil, at the CVM.

São Paulo, July 31, 2020.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cosan SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 19:56:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E CO
03:57pCOSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact - Compass Gás e Energia's IPO
PU
09:15aCOSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO : half-yearly earnings release
08/04COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Comunicado ao Mercado - Nomeação do Comitê Inde..
PU
08/04COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Notice to the Market - Nomination of the Indepe..
PU
07/31Chinese trader COFCO names former Cargill director Sang as head of Asia
RE
07/13Brazil's aviation gasoline market disrupted amid quality concerns
RE
07/02EXCLUSIVE : Raízen, Wilmar set to end sugar trading venture RAW - sources
RE
06/19COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Fitch Affirms Cosan's IDRs
AQ
06/04COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/01COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO : Slide show Q1 results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 64 274 M 12 093 M 12 093 M
Net income 2020 1 154 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2020 16 906 M 3 181 M 3 181 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 33 178 M 6 292 M 6 242 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 29 142
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO
Duration : Period :
Cosan S. A. Indústria e Comércio Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 76,59 BRL
Last Close Price 86,14 BRL
Spread / Highest target 4,48%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimarães Chief Executive Officer
Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Chairman
Marcelo Eduardo Martins Chief Financial Officer
Burkhard Otto Cordes Director
Mailson Ferreira da Nóbrega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO23.82%6 221
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.70%183 800
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.45%181 997
BP PLC-36.55%78 672
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.87%66 392
NESTE OYJ26.60%35 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group