Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Notice to the Market - Nomination of the Independent Committees

COSAN S.A. COSAN LOGÍSTICA S.A. CNPJ 50.746.577/0001-15 CNPJ 17.346.997/0001-39 NIRE 35.300.177.045 NIRE 35.300.447.581 Publicly-held Company Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Cosan S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan") and Cosan Logística S.A. (B3: RLOG3) ("Cosan Log", jointly with Cosan, the "Companies"), in continuity with the Companies' Material Fact dated July 3, 2020, and within the scope of analysis that has been conducted on the corporate restructuring proposal ("Intended Operation"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Companies' Boards of Directors, in meetings held on this date, approved the creation of Independent Special Committees ("Independent Committee(s)", pursuant to Guidance Opinion issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 35 of September 1, 2008 ("CVM Opinion No. 35/08")

The Independent Committees of Cosan and Cosan Log shall be fully composed of independent non-executive members of Cosan and Cosan Log, with renowned experience and technical skills, as required by CVM Opinion No. 35/08. Cosan's Board of Directors' meeting elected Mrs. Patricia Regina Verderesi Schindler, Mrs. Patricia de Moraes, and Mr. Arthur Piotto Filho and Cosan Log's Board of Directors' meeting elected Messrs. Ronnie Vaz Moreira, Cassio Elias Audi, and Bruno Camara Soter.

Cosan's Committee