Cosan S A Indústria e Comercio : Notice to the Market - Nomination of the Independent Committees
0
08/04/2020 | 05:27pm EDT
COSAN S.A.
COSAN LOGÍSTICA S.A.
CNPJ 50.746.577/0001-15
CNPJ 17.346.997/0001-39
NIRE 35.300.177.045
NIRE 35.300.447.581
Publicly-held Company
Publicly-held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Cosan S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan") and Cosan Logística S.A. (B3: RLOG3) ("Cosan Log", jointly with Cosan, the "Companies"), in continuity with the Companies' Material Fact dated July 3, 2020, and within the scope of analysis that has been conducted on the corporate restructuring proposal ("Intended Operation"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Companies' Boards of Directors, in meetings held on this date, approved the creation of Independent Special Committees ("Independent Committee(s)", pursuant to Guidance Opinion issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") No. 35 of September 1, 2008 ("CVM Opinion No. 35/08")
The Independent Committees of Cosan and Cosan Log shall be fully composed of independent non-executive members of Cosan and Cosan Log, with renowned experience and technical skills, as required by CVM Opinion No. 35/08. Cosan's Board of Directors' meeting elected Mrs. Patricia Regina Verderesi Schindler, Mrs. Patricia de Moraes, and Mr. Arthur Piotto Filho and Cosan Log's Board of Directors' meeting elected Messrs. Ronnie Vaz Moreira, Cassio Elias Audi, and Bruno Camara Soter.
Cosan's Committee
Mrs.Patricia Verderesi Schindler has 30-year experience in the financial market, especially in risk management, controls, and structured operations, and served as JPMorgan Managing Director for the past 10 years, having held regional roles and being Chief Risk Officer for Brazil. Mrs. Schindler has also worked at Citigroup and Banco Safra, holding positions in business, derivatives, credit, and risk management areas.
Mrs.Patrícia Moraes is the founder and partner of Unbox Capital, with 20-year experience in investment banking at JPMorgan in Brazil, also was head of investment banking and head of corporate banking.
Mr.Arthur Piotto Filho served as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer at CCR S.A. and worked at Grupo Camargo Corrêa SA, in strategic planning, treasury, structured financing.
Cosan Log's Committee
Mr.Ronnie Vaz Moreira has experience in the banking sector, he worked at Bank of Montreal, Pactual, ABN AMRO Bank and Deutsche Bank, and in the corporate sector, at Petrobras, Globo, Light and Andrade Gutierrez. Currently, Mr. Moreira is a sitting member at the boards of directors of Grupo Baumgart, Constellation Oil Services Holding, and Andrade Gutierrez.
Mr.Cassio Elias Audi has 27-year professional experience, he served as a portfolio manager at JP Morgan and CFO at Gillette Brazil (Procter & Gamble), Brookfield Asset Management, Rossi Residencial S.A. and Península Participações.
Mr.Bruno Camara Soter was one of the founders of Barbosa, Müssnich & Aragão, in 2009, Mr. Soter became partner and COO of Lazard's Brazilian operations. In 2014,
Mr. Soter became CEO of Librapar, a position held until 2016, when he founded Sinchro Partners.
Members of the Independent Committees shall perform the following duties: (a) analyze reports and/or opinions, where applicable, assess all material to be elaborated in the implementation of Intended Operation; (b) negotiate the swap ratio of CZZ Merger Proposal and Cosan Log Merger Proposal, as well as other terms and conditions of the Intended Operation; and (c) submit their recommendation to the Companies' Boards of Directors to comply with CVM Opinion No. 35/08, defend the interests of related Companies and ensure that the Intended Operation observes the arm's length conditions for its shareholders.
The Companies will keep shareholders and the market in general updated on any development or news in relation to the Intended Operation.