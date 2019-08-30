COSCO SHIPPING Development : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
0
08/30/2019 | 06:01am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
中 遠 海 運 發 展 股 份 有 限 公 司
COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02866)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
POLL RESULTS OF
THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 20 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 20 August 2019.
Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 5 August 2019 (the "Circular").
As disclosed in the Announcement, the poll results of resolutions no. 2 to 4 were as follows:
No.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Number of votes (%) by
cumulative voting
2. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re-election of the following persons as executive Directors and non-executive Directors of the sixth session of the Board:
(a)
Mr. Wang Daxiong as an executive Director of
Total
5,368,057,590
the sixth session of the Board;
(99.2151%)
(b)
Mr. Liu Chong as an executive Director of the
Total
5,385,697,627
sixth session of the Board;
(99.5412%)
(c)
Mr. Xu Hui as an executive Director of the sixth
Total
5,385,697,627
session of the Board;
(99.5412%)
(d)
Mr. Feng Boming as a non-executive Director
Total
5,384,282,688
of the sixth session of the Board;
(99.5150%)
(e)
Mr. Huang Jian as a non-executive Director of
Total
5,377,087,738
the sixth session of the Board; and
(99.3820%)
(f)
Mr. Liang Yanfeng as a non-executive Director
Total
5,384,533,490
of the sixth session of the Board.
(99.5197%)
1
No.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Number of votes (%) by
cumulative voting
3. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re-election of the following persons as independent non-executive Directors of the sixth session of the Board:
(a)
Mr. Cai
Hongping as an independent non-
5,404,069,748
executive
Director
of
the
sixth session
of the
Total
(99.8807%)
Board;
(b)
Ms. Hai
Chi Yuet as an independent non-
5,396,686,799
executive
Director
of
the
sixth session
of the
Total
(99.7443%)
Board;
(c)
Mr. Graeme Jack
as an
independent
non-
5,403,881,751
executive
Director
of
the
sixth session
of the
Total
(99.8773%)
Board;
(d)
Mr. Lu
Jianzhong as an
independent non-
5,398,777,438
executive
Director
of
the
sixth session
of the
Total
(99.7829%)
Board; and
(e)
Ms. Zhang Weihua
as an independent non-
5,404,069,746
executive
Director
of
the
sixth session
of the
Total
(99.8807%)
Board.
4. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re-election of the following persons as Supervisors of the sixth session of the Supervisory Committee:
(a)
Mr. Ye Hongjun as a Supervisor of the sixth
Total
5,391,628,445
session of the Supervisory Committee; and
(99.6508%)
(b)
Mr. Hao Wenyi as a Supervisor of the sixth
Total
5,404,052,907
session of the Supervisory Committee.
(99.8804%)
2
The Company would like to provide additional information in relation to the poll results of resolutions no. 2 to 4 of the holders of the H Shares as follows:
For (Note 2)
Against
Abstain
No.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS (Note 1)
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
Number of
Percentage
H Shares
(%) (Note 3)
H Shares
(%) (Note 3)
H Shares
(%) (Note 3)
2. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re- election of the following persons as executive Directors and non- executive Directors of the sixth session of the Board:
(a)
Mr. Wang Daxiong as an executive Director of the sixth
219,589,302
83.8498
40,614,659
15.5086
1,680,000
0.6415
session of the Board;
(b)
Mr. Liu Chong as an executive Director of the sixth session
237,166,302
90.5616
24,717,659
9.4384
0
0.0000
of the Board;
(c)
Mr. Xu Hui as an executive Director of the sixth session of
237,166,302
90.5616
23,037,659
8.7969
1,680,000
0.6415
the Board;
(d)
Mr. Feng Boming as a non-executive Director of the sixth
236,778,302
90.4134
23,425,659
8.9451
1,680,000
0.6415
session of the Board;
(e)
Mr. Huang Jian as a non-executive Director of the sixth
230,090,152
87.8596
30,113,809
11.4989
1,680,000
0.6415
session of the Board; and
(f)
Mr. Liang Yanfeng as a non-executive Director of the sixth
236,966,302
90.4852
23,237,659
8.8733
1,680,000
0.6415
session of the Board.
3. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re- election of the following persons as independent non-executive Directors of the sixth session of the Board:
(a)
Mr. Cai Hongping as an independent non-executive Director
255,503,961
97.5638
4,700,000
1.7947
1,680,000
0.6415
of the sixth session of the Board;
(b)
Ms. Hai Chi Yuet as an independent non-executive Director
248,627,811
94.9382
11,576,150
4.4203
1,680,000
0.6415
of the sixth session of the Board
(c)
Mr. Graeme Jack as an independent non-executive Director
255,315,961
97.4920
4,888,000
1.8665
1,680,000
0.6415
of the sixth session of the Board;
(d)
Mr. Lu Jianzhong as an independent non-executive Director
250,308,952
95.5801
9,895,009
3.7784
1,680,000
0.6415
of the sixth session of the Board; and
(e)
Ms. Zhang Weihua as an independent non-executive
255,503,961
97.5638
4,700,000
1.7947
1,680,000
0.6415
Director of the sixth session of the Board.
4. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re- election of the following persons as Supervisors of the sixth session of the Supervisory Committee:
(a)
Mr. Ye Hongjun as a Supervisor of the sixth session of the
243,616,152
93.0245
16,583,159
6.3323
1,684,650
0.6433
Supervisory Committee; and
(b)
Mr. Hao Wenyi as a Supervisor of the sixth session of the
255,499,311
97.5620
4,700,000
1.7947
1,684,650
0.6433
Supervisory Committee.
3
Note:
Please refer to the Notice of EGM and the Circular for the details of the above resolutions.
The number of votes casted for the above resolutions were counted as part of the number of votes by cumulative voting as set out in the Announcement and reproduced above.
3. The percentage of votes is rounded to the nearest four decimal places and the total percentage of votes may not add up to 100% due to rounding.
By order of the Board
COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.
Yu Zhen
Company Secretary
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
30 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Daxiong, Mr. Liu Chong and Mr. Xu Hui, being executive Directors, Mr. Feng Boming, Mr. Huang Jian and Mr. Liang Yanfeng, being non-executive Directors, and Mr. Cai Hongping, Ms. Hai Chi Yuet, Mr. Graeme Jack, Mr. Lu Jianzhong and Ms. Zhang Weihua, being independent non-executive Directors.
The Company is a registered non-Hong Kong company as defined under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and it is registered under its Chinese name and under the English name "COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.".
Cosco Shipping Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 10:00:05 UTC