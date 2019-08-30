COSCO SHIPPING Development : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 遠 海 運 發 展 股 份 有 限 公 司

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02866)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 20 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 20 August 2019.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 5 August 2019 (the "Circular").

As disclosed in the Announcement, the poll results of resolutions no. 2 to 4 were as follows:

No. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Number of votes (%) by cumulative voting

2. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re-election of the following persons as executive Directors and non-executive Directors of the sixth session of the Board: