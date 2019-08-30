Log in
COSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT CO LTD

(601866)
COSCO SHIPPING Development : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

08/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 遠 海 運 發 展 股 份 有 限 公 司

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02866)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 20 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 20 August 2019.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 5 August 2019 (the "Circular").

As disclosed in the Announcement, the poll results of resolutions no. 2 to 4 were as follows:

No.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of votes (%) by

cumulative voting

2. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re-election of the following persons as executive Directors and non-executive Directors of the sixth session of the Board:

(a)

Mr. Wang Daxiong as an executive Director of

Total

5,368,057,590

the sixth session of the Board;

(99.2151%)

(b)

Mr. Liu Chong as an executive Director of the

Total

5,385,697,627

sixth session of the Board;

(99.5412%)

(c)

Mr. Xu Hui as an executive Director of the sixth

Total

5,385,697,627

session of the Board;

(99.5412%)

(d)

Mr. Feng Boming as a non-executive Director

Total

5,384,282,688

of the sixth session of the Board;

(99.5150%)

(e)

Mr. Huang Jian as a non-executive Director of

Total

5,377,087,738

the sixth session of the Board; and

(99.3820%)

(f)

Mr. Liang Yanfeng as a non-executive Director

Total

5,384,533,490

of the sixth session of the Board.

(99.5197%)

1

No.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of votes (%) by

cumulative voting

3. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re-election of the following persons as independent non-executive Directors of the sixth session of the Board:

(a)

Mr. Cai

Hongping as an independent non-

5,404,069,748

executive

Director

of

the

sixth session

of the

Total

(99.8807%)

Board;

(b)

Ms. Hai

Chi Yuet as an independent non-

5,396,686,799

executive

Director

of

the

sixth session

of the

Total

(99.7443%)

Board;

(c)

Mr. Graeme Jack

as an

independent

non-

5,403,881,751

executive

Director

of

the

sixth session

of the

Total

(99.8773%)

Board;

(d)

Mr. Lu

Jianzhong as an

independent non-

5,398,777,438

executive

Director

of

the

sixth session

of the

Total

(99.7829%)

Board; and

(e)

Ms. Zhang Weihua

as an independent non-

5,404,069,746

executive

Director

of

the

sixth session

of the

Total

(99.8807%)

Board.

4. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re-election of the following persons as Supervisors of the sixth session of the Supervisory Committee:

(a)

Mr. Ye Hongjun as a Supervisor of the sixth

Total

5,391,628,445

session of the Supervisory Committee; and

(99.6508%)

(b)

Mr. Hao Wenyi as a Supervisor of the sixth

Total

5,404,052,907

session of the Supervisory Committee.

(99.8804%)

2

The Company would like to provide additional information in relation to the poll results of resolutions no. 2 to 4 of the holders of the H Shares as follows:

For (Note 2)

Against

Abstain

No.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS (Note 1)

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

Number of

Percentage

H Shares

(%) (Note 3)

H Shares

(%) (Note 3)

H Shares

(%) (Note 3)

2. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re- election of the following persons as executive Directors and non- executive Directors of the sixth session of the Board:

(a)

Mr. Wang Daxiong as an executive Director of the sixth

219,589,302

83.8498

40,614,659

15.5086

1,680,000

0.6415

session of the Board;

(b)

Mr. Liu Chong as an executive Director of the sixth session

237,166,302

90.5616

24,717,659

9.4384

0

0.0000

of the Board;

(c)

Mr. Xu Hui as an executive Director of the sixth session of

237,166,302

90.5616

23,037,659

8.7969

1,680,000

0.6415

the Board;

(d)

Mr. Feng Boming as a non-executive Director of the sixth

236,778,302

90.4134

23,425,659

8.9451

1,680,000

0.6415

session of the Board;

(e)

Mr. Huang Jian as a non-executive Director of the sixth

230,090,152

87.8596

30,113,809

11.4989

1,680,000

0.6415

session of the Board; and

(f)

Mr. Liang Yanfeng as a non-executive Director of the sixth

236,966,302

90.4852

23,237,659

8.8733

1,680,000

0.6415

session of the Board.

3. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re- election of the following persons as independent non-executive Directors of the sixth session of the Board:

(a)

Mr. Cai Hongping as an independent non-executive Director

255,503,961

97.5638

4,700,000

1.7947

1,680,000

0.6415

of the sixth session of the Board;

(b)

Ms. Hai Chi Yuet as an independent non-executive Director

248,627,811

94.9382

11,576,150

4.4203

1,680,000

0.6415

of the sixth session of the Board

(c)

Mr. Graeme Jack as an independent non-executive Director

255,315,961

97.4920

4,888,000

1.8665

1,680,000

0.6415

of the sixth session of the Board;

(d)

Mr. Lu Jianzhong as an independent non-executive Director

250,308,952

95.5801

9,895,009

3.7784

1,680,000

0.6415

of the sixth session of the Board; and

(e)

Ms. Zhang Weihua as an independent non-executive

255,503,961

97.5638

4,700,000

1.7947

1,680,000

0.6415

Director of the sixth session of the Board.

4. To consider and approve the resolutions in relation to the re- election of the following persons as Supervisors of the sixth session of the Supervisory Committee:

(a)

Mr. Ye Hongjun as a Supervisor of the sixth session of the

243,616,152

93.0245

16,583,159

6.3323

1,684,650

0.6433

Supervisory Committee; and

(b)

Mr. Hao Wenyi as a Supervisor of the sixth session of the

255,499,311

97.5620

4,700,000

1.7947

1,684,650

0.6433

Supervisory Committee.

3

Note:

  1. Please refer to the Notice of EGM and the Circular for the details of the above resolutions.
  2. The number of votes casted for the above resolutions were counted as part of the number of votes by cumulative voting as set out in the Announcement and reproduced above.

3. The percentage of votes is rounded to the nearest four decimal places and the total percentage of votes may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

By order of the Board

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.

Yu Zhen

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China

30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Daxiong, Mr. Liu Chong and Mr. Xu Hui, being executive Directors, Mr. Feng Boming, Mr. Huang Jian and Mr. Liang Yanfeng, being non-executive Directors, and Mr. Cai Hongping, Ms. Hai Chi Yuet, Mr. Graeme Jack, Mr. Lu Jianzhong and Ms. Zhang Weihua, being independent non-executive Directors.

  • The Company is a registered non-Hong Kong company as defined under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and it is registered under its Chinese name and under the English name "COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd.".

Cosco Shipping Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
