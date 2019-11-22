COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation : (1) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETINGS, MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MEETINGS OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE (2) EXTENSION OF VALIDITY PERIOD OF SHAREHOLDERS' ESOLUTIONS AND AUTHORISATION GRANTED TO THE BOARD TO HANDLE ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES (3) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND (4) NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*
中遠海運能源運輸股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1138)
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETINGS,
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
AND
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF MEETINGS OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
EXTENSION OF VALIDITY PERIOD OF SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTIONS AND AUTHORISATION GRANTED TO THE BOARD TO HANDLE ALL MATTERS RELATING
TO THE PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND
NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING
Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and Independent Shareholders
A letter from the Board is set out on pages 6 to 15 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 16 to 17 of this circular. A letter from Messis Capital Limited, the Independent Financial Adviser, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 18 to 27 of this circular.
A notice convening the EGM to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 3rd Floor, Ocean Hotel, No. 1171 Dong Da Ming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China was despatched to the Shareholders on 1 November 2019, which is reproduced on pages EGM-1 to EGM-4 of this circular.
A notice convening the H Shares Class Meeting to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 3rd Floor, Ocean Hotel, No. 1171 Dong Da Ming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China (to be held in the order of the EGM, the A Shares Class Meeting and the H Shares Class Meeting) was despatched to the Shareholders on 1 November 2019, which is reproduced on pages HCM-1 to HCM-3 of this circular.
The respective proxy forms for use at the EGM and the H Shares Class Meetings were despatched on 1 November 2019. Whether or not you are able to attend the above meetings, please complete and return the proxy forms in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event by not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof (i) in case of holders of H Shares, to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, (ii) in case of holders of A shares, to the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company at 7th Floor, 670 Dongdaming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or at any adjourned meetings should you so wish.
China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited* (中國遠洋海運集團
有限公司), a PRC state-owned enterprise and the indirect
controlling shareholder of the Company
"COSCO Shipping Concert Group"
COSCO Shipping and parties acting in concert with it for the
purpose of the Takeovers Code, including CSG and its subsidiaries
"CSG"
China Shipping Group Company Limited* (中國海運集團有限公
司) (original name: China Shipping (Group) Company* (中國海運
（集團）總公司)), a PRC state-owned enterprise wholly-owned by
COSCO Shipping and the direct controlling shareholder of the
Company
"CSRC"
China Securities Regulatory Commission
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Company
"EGM"
the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened
to consider and, if thought fit, approve, among other things, (i) the
Proposed Amendments and (ii) the Extension Resolutions
"Executive"
the Executive Director of the Corporate Finance Division of the
SFC or any of its delegate(s)
"Extension Resolutions"
the Share Issuance Extension Resolution and the Board
Authorisation Extension Resolution
DEFINITIONS
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries as at the date of this circular
"H Share(s)"
the overseas listed foreign share(s) in the ordinary share capital of
the Company with a par value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed
on Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
"H Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of H Share(s)
"H Shares Class Meeting"
the class meeting of the H Shareholders to be convened to consider
and, if thought fit, approve, among other things, the Extension
Resolutions
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
Republic of China
"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Independent Board Committee"
the independent board committee of the Company comprising Mr.
Ruan Yongping, Mr. Ip Sing Chi, Mr. Rui Meng and Mr. Teo Siong
Seng, being all the independent non-executive Directors, which is
formed to advise the Independent Shareholders on the Extension
Resolutions in accordance with the Listing Rules
"Independent Financial Adviser"
Messis Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to carry out Type 1
(dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance)
regulated activities under the SFO, which has been appointed by the
Company to advise the Independent Board Committee and the
Independent Shareholders in respect of the Extension Resolutions
"Independent Shareholders"
Shareholders other than (i) COSCO Shipping and parties acting in
concert with it and (ii) all other parties (if any) who are interested
or involved in the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and
the Extension Resolutions
"Issue Price"
the issue price of the A Shares underlying the Proposed Non-public
Issuance of A Shares
"Latest Practicable Date"
19 November 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the
printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain
information contained in this circular
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
DEFINITIONS
"NAV Price Floor"
the net asset value per share (that is the net assets attributable to the
shareholders of the ordinary shares of the Company as at the
relevant financial year end date divided by the Company's total
share capital as at the relevant financial year end date) as set out at
the latest audited consolidated financial statement of the Company,
being one of the two limiting parameters underlying the Price Floor
Mechanism
"New Whitewash Waiver"
a waiver granted by the Executive on 24 July 2019 pursuant to
Note 1 on dispensation from Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code in
respect of the obligation of COSCO Shipping to make a general
offer for all the issued A Shares (and a comparable offer to acquire
all issued H Shares) not already owned by or agreed to be acquired
by the COSCO Shipping Concert Group which may otherwise arise
as a result of the Subscription
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this
circular, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative
Region of the People's Republic of China and the region of Taiwan
"Price Determination Date"
the first day of the period when the A Shares are issued under the
Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares
"Price Floor Mechanism"
the mechanism by which the price floor in respect of the Issue Price
is determined, being the higher of the Share Trading Price Floor
and the NAV Price Floor
"Proposed Amendments"
collectively, the proposed amendments to (i) the Articles of
Association; (ii) the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders'
General Meetings; (iii) the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of
the Board of Directors; and (iv) the Rules and Procedures of
Meetings of the Supervisory Committee
"Proposed Amendments
the announcement of the Company dated 30 October 2019 in
Announcement"
relation to the Proposed Amendments
"Proposed Non-public Issuance of
the proposed non-public issuance of not more than 806,406,572 A
A Shares"
Shares by the Company to not more than 10 specific target
subscribers, including COSCO Shipping which proposes to
participate via the Subscription
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"Rules and Procedures of Meetings
the rules and procedures of meetings of the board of directors of the
of the Board of Directors"
Company
"Rules and Procedures of Meetings
the rules and procedures of meetings of the supervisory committee
of the Supervisory Committee"
of the Company
DEFINITIONS
"Rules and procedures of
the rules and procedures of shareholders' general meetings of the
Shareholders' General Meeting"
Company
"SFC"
the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong
"SFO"
the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of
Hong Kong (as amended, supplemented, or otherwise modified
from time to time)
"Share Issuance Extension
the proposed resolution to extend the validity period of the then
Resolution"
Independent Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed
Non-public Issuance of A Shares, for a further period of 12 months,
commencing from 18 December 2019, being the date after the
expiry date of the existing validity period, to 17 December 2020
"Share Trading Price Floor"
90% of the average trading price of the A Shares during the 20
trading days immediately preceding the Price Determination Date,
being one of the two limiting parameters underlying the Price Floor
Mechanism
"Share(s)"
A Share(s) and H Share(s)
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of Share(s)
"Subscription"
the proposed subscription of A Shares by COSCO Shipping
pursuant to the Subscription Agreement (as supplemented by the
Supplemental Agreement)
"Subscription Agreement"
the subscription agreement dated 30 October 2017 entered into
between the Company and COSCO Shipping, pursuant to which
COSCO Shipping has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, and the
Company has conditionally agreed to issue, such number of A
Shares for an amount of not more than RMB4.2 billion under the
Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares
"Supplemental Agreement"
the supplemental agreement dated 29 May 2019 entered into
between the Company and COSCO Shipping to incorporate the
changes to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares in
connection with the Amendment Resolution
"Takeovers Code"
the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers
* For identification purposes only.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*
中遠海運能源運輸股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1138)
Executive Directors
Registered address in the PRC
Mr. Liu Hanbo
Room A-1015
Mr. Zhu Maijin
No. 188 Ye Sheng Road
China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone
Non-executive Directors
People's
Mr. Feng Boming
Republic of China
Mr. Zhang Wei
Ms. Lin Honghua
Place of business in the PRC
670 Dongdaming Road
Independent Non-executive Directors
Hongkou District, Shanghai
Mr. Ruan Yongping
People's Republic of China
Mr. Ip Sing Chi
Mr. Rui Meng
Principal place of business in Hong Kong
Mr. Teo Siong Seng
RMS 3601-3602
36/F West Tower, Shun Tak CTR
168-200 Connaught RD Central
Hong Kong
25 November 2019
To the Shareholders,
Dear Sir or Madam,
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETINGS,
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
AND
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF MEETINGS OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
EXTENSION OF VALIDITY PERIOD OF SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTIONS AND AUTHORISATION GRANTED TO THE BOARD TO HANDLE ALL MATTERS RELATING
TO THE PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND
NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETINGS, THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF MEETINGS OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
The Proposed Amendments
Reference is made to (i) the Proposed Amendments Announcement and (ii) the overseas regulatory announcement of the Company dated 30 October 2019 in relation to the Proposed Amendments. As disclosed in the Proposed Amendments Announcement, the Board proposed to make certain amendments to
the Articles of Association; (ii) the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' General Meetings; (iii) the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of the Board of Directors; and (iv) the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of the Supervisory Committee, in order to, among other things, (i) reflect recent amendments to the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC and Hong Kong; (ii) reflect the establishment of the risk control committee of the Board; and (iii) further improve the corporate governance of the Company.
The full text of the Proposed Amendments, which were prepared in the Chinese language, is set out in Appendix I to Appendix IV to this circular. In the event of any discrepancy between the English translation and the Chinese version of the Proposed Amendments, the Chinese version shall prevail.
The Proposed Amendments are subject to the approval by the Shareholders by way of special resolutions at the EGM and the approval of, and registration or filing with, the relevant PRC governmental authorities.
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with, among other things, further details of the Proposed Amendments.
Recommendation
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Proposed Amendments are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends all the Shareholders to vote in favour of the special resolutions in relation to the Proposed Amendments as set out in the notice of the EGM.
EXTENSION OF VALIDITY PERIOD OF SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTIONS AND AUTHORISATION GRANTED TO THE BOARD TO HANDLE ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES
Introduction
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 October 2017, 15 December 2017, 18 December 2017, 27 December 2017, 6 February 2018, 5 March 2018, 9 May 2018, 30 October 2018, 17 December 2018, 29 May 2019, 4 June 2019, 19 June 2019, 5 July 2019, 26 July 2019, 25 October 2019 and 30 October 2019, and the 2017 EGM Circular, 2018 EGM Circular and 2019 EGM Circular in respect of, inter alia, the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
At the 2017 EGM and the 2017 Class Meetings held on 18 December 2017, the then Independent Shareholders approved, among others, the proposed non-public issuance of not more than 806,406,572 A Shares by the Company to not more than 10 specific target subscribers, including COSCO Shipping, under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
At the 2018 EGM and the 2018 Class Meetings held on 17 December 2018, the then Independent Shareholders approved the extension of the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares for a further period of 12 months, i.e. commencing from 18 December 2018 to 17 December 2019.
At the 2019 EGM and the 2019 Class Meetings held on 26 July 2019, the then Independent Shareholders approved, among others, the Amendment Resolution.
The purpose of this section of the circular is to provide you with information regarding the Extension Resolutions, in order to seek your approval of the special resolutions in relation to the aforesaid matters to be proposed at the EGM and the H Shares Class Meeting.
Summary of principal terms of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares
As set out in the 2017 EGM Circular, the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares would be carried out by way of non-public issue of A Shares to not more than 10 specific target subscribers, including COSCO Shipping. The target subscribers other than COSCO Shipping include securities investment fund management companies, securities companies, trust investment companies, finance companies, insurance institutional investors, qualified foreign institutional investors and other qualified investors in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The final list of subscribers (other than COSCO Shipping) will be determined by the Board and its authorised person(s) with the authorisation by the Shareholders at the 2017 EGM and the 2017 Class Meetings and the sponsor (the lead manager) based on the price inquiry results in accordance with the price priority principle and applicable laws and regulations, after obtaining the approval documents issued by the CSRC in respect of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
The maximum number of Shares to be issued under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares would be 806,406,572 A Shares (referred to as the "Cap" below). The Cap will be adjusted if there occurs any ex-right or ex-dividend event (such as distribution of dividend (excluding cash dividend), bonus issue, capitalization of capital reserves, additional issuance or placing of new Shares) between date of the announcement of the Company dated 31 October 2017 and the date of share issuance under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. Subject to the Cap, the Board and its authorised person(s) were granted at the 2017 EGM and 2017 Class Meetings such authority as necessary for determining the final number of A Shares to be issued based on the market conditions and negotiations with the sponsor (the lead manager) with reference to the amount of proceeds to be raised and the actual amount of subscription received.
The issue price shall not be lower than both (i) 90% of the average trading price of the A Shares during the 20 trading days immediately preceding the Price Determination Date, which is calculated by dividing the total turnover of the A Shares by the total trading volume of the A Shares during the 20 trading days immediately preceding the Price Determination Date (that is, the Share Trading Price Floor) and (ii) the net asset value per share as set out at the latest audited consolidated financial statement of the Company
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
(that is, the NAV Price Floor). The final issue price will be determined by the Board and its authorised person(s) with the authorization by the Shareholders at the 2017 EGM and the 2017 Class Meetings and the sponsor (the lead manager) based on the price inquiry results in accordance with the price priority principle and applicable laws and regulations, after obtaining the approval documents issued by the CSRC in respect of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. All the target subscribers will subscribe for the A Shares under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares at the same issue price in cash. COSCO Shipping will not participate in the price inquiry exercise for the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, and will accept the price inquiry results and subscribe for the A Shares at the same issue price as other target subscribers.
As set out in the 2017 EGM Circular, given the net asset value per Share as set out in the most recent audited consolidated financial statements of 2016 of the Company is RMB6.81, it is expected the minimum issue price would, subject to regulatory approval, be at least RMB6.81 (that is, the Benchmark Price). In the event that the issue price is expected to fall below the Benchmark Price, the Company will re-comply with the necessary approval requirements including, among other things, Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under the Listing Rules and for a new whitewash waiver under the Takeovers Code. The issue price will be correspondingly adjusted (taking into account the decrease in value per share attributable to the Company as a result of distribution by the Company) if there occurs any ex-right or ex-dividend event (such as distribution of dividend, bonus issue, capitalization of capital reserves, additional issuance or placing of new Shares) between the Price Determination Date and the date of share issuance under the Proposed Non- public Issuance of the A Shares.
As set out in the 2019 EGM Circular, in order to take into account also the effect of dividends and other rights events (such as bonus issue, capitalization of capital reserves, additional issuance or placing of new Shares), the Amendment Resolution has been approved in the 2019 EGM to supplement the Price Floor Mechanism such that:
if there exists between (a) the date to which the latest audited consolidated statement of financial positions is made up to, and (b) the date of share issuance under the Proposed Non- public Issuance of the A Shares any ex-right or ex-dividend events (such as distribution of dividend, bonus issue, capitalization of capital reserves, additional issuance or placing of new Shares), the NAV Price Floor shall be adjusted downwards to take into account the effect of such event(s); and
if any such ex-right/ex-dividend event takes place during the 20-trading day reference period underlying the Share Trading Price Floor, such that the Company's shares are quoted cum- right/dividend for part of the period and ex-right/dividend for the other part of the period, downward adjustments to the Share Trading Price Floor taking into account the effect of rights/dividends shall be applied to the trading prices of each cum-dividend trading day throughout the entire 20-trading day period.
The Amendment Resolution also supplemented the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares such that in the event no effective bid is made after the aforesaid price inquiry exercise, the floor price deduced from the Price Floor Mechanism will be determined as the final Issue Price. The Board expected the final Issue Price to be not lower than the Benchmark Price.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
COSCO Shipping shall not transfer the A Shares subscribed under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares within 36 months from the date of completion of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. All other target subscribers shall not transfer the A Shares subscribed under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares within 12 months from the date of completion of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
In the 2017 EGM Circular, it was stated that the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares would raise gross proceeds of RMB5.4 billion (subject to regulatory approval). The Company has also entered into the Subscription Agreement with COSCO Shipping such that the Company has conditionally agreed to issue to COSCO Shipping such number of A Shares for an amount of not more than RMB4.2 billion under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
It was illustrated in the 2017 EGM Circular that, assuming (i) COSCO Shipping subscribes for A Shares for RMB4.2 billion at the Benchmark Price, (ii) other targeted subscribers apart from COSCO Shipping subscribe for A Shares for an aggregate of RMB1.2 billion at the Benchmark Price, and (iii) there being no other changes to the issued share capital of the Company save for the issuance of A Shares under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, the COSCO Shipping Concert Group's holding of voting rights in respect of all the Shares is expected to increase from approximately 38.56% to approximately 45.00% on a fully diluted basis.
As set out in the 2019 EGM Circular, in the event COSCO Shipping subscribes up to its full commitment of RMB4.2 billion under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the other targeted subscribers in the aggregate subscribe for less than RMB1.2 billion, the shareholding interest in the Company held by the COSCO Shipping Concert Group will exceed 45.00% on a fully diluted basis.
It was illustrated in the 2019 EGM Circular that, assuming (i) COSCO Shipping subscribes for A Shares for RMB4.2 billion at the Benchmark Price, (ii) COSCO Shipping is the sole subscriber and no other target subscriber subscribes under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares such that a total gross proceeds of RMB4.2 billion is raised, and (iii) there being no other changes to the issued share capital of the Company save for the issuance of A Shares under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, the COSCO Shipping Concert Group's holding of voting rights in respect of all the Shares is expected to increase from approximately 38.56% to approximately 46.71% on a fully diluted basis.
Accordingly, while the proceeds to be raised under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares are subject to a maximum of RMB5.4 billion, the actual amount that may be raised is subject to the results of the price inquiry exercise to be conducted pursuant to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, and that the resultant shareholding structure of the Company following completion of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares shall be adjusted accordingly based on the combination of the level of participation by other investors in the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Price Floor Mechanism.
As disclosed in the 2017 EGM Circular, the Board considered that the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares is conducive to the comprehensive and sustainable development of the Company's business and would provide funding for the Company's further development in its maritime transportation business.
- 10 -
As set out in the 2019 EGM Circular, the intended use of proceeds to be raised from the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares shall remain the same as to that disclosed in the 2017 EGM Circular (that is, the construction of 14 oil tankers and completion of acquisition of two Panamax oil tankers previously entered into).
As at the Latest Practicable Date, the construction of 14 oil tankers were still in progress and the acquisition of two Panamax oil tankers has completed. Certain instalments of the construction payment for the 14 oil tankers have already been made and the acquisition price of the two Panamax oil tankers has been fully paid with the internal resources of the Group. The amount used for the aforementioned payments prior to completion of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares will be substituted and replenished by the proceeds to be raised from the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares in accordance with the relevant procedures as required by applicable laws and regulations.
Extension Resolutions
Considering that (i) the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non- public Issuance of A Shares which was approved by the then Independent Shareholders at the 2017 EGM, 2017 Class Meetings, 2018 EGM, and 2018 Class Meetings; and (ii) the validity period of the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, which was approved by the then Independent Shareholders at the 2017 EGM, 2017 Class Meetings, 2018 EGM, and 2018 Class Meetings, will expire on 17 December 2019, the Board proposed to convene the EGM and the Class Meetings for the Independent Shareholders to consider
the Share Issuance Extension Resolution and (ii) the Board Authorisation Extension Resolution, in order to extend the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares for a further period of 12 months, i.e. commencing from 18 December 2019 to 17 December 2020 by way of special resolutions.
Save for the extensions of the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, and the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares for a further period of 12 months, i.e. commencing from 18 December 2019 to 17 December 2020, there is no other change to the terms of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares previously disclosed by the Company.
COSCO Shipping and parties acting in concert with it and those Shareholders who are involved in or interested in the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares will abstain from voting on the Extension Resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the Class Meetings.
IV. Reasons for and benefits of the Extension Resolutions
On 25 October 2019, the Issuance Examination Committee of the CSRC (中國證監會發行審核委員 會) has reviewed and approved the Company's application for the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. However, since it takes time for the CSRC to issue the written approval documents to the Company and for the Company to prepare and arrange for the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, it is uncertain whether the Company would be able to complete the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
before the expiry of the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. As such, the Board is of the view that it is necessary and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole to approve the Extension Resolutions.
Implications under the Takeovers Code
As at the Latest Practicable Date, COSCO Shipping and its associates hold the voting rights in respect of 1,554,631,593 A Shares and no H Shares, representing approximately 38.56% of the total issued share capital of the Company.
Upon completion of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and assuming the Subscription is undertaken at the Benchmark Price, it is expected that the COSCO Shipping Concert Group's holding of voting rights in respect of all the Shares will increase to a maximum of approximately 46.71% on a fully diluted basis from its current aggregate holding of approximately 38.56% of all the Shares (and the actual level of shareholding interests in the Company held by the COSCO Shipping Concert Group will depend on the final Issue Price and the level of participation by the other target subscriber(s)). As a result of such acquisition of voting rights in the Company, without the New Whitewash Waiver granted pursuant to the Takeovers Code, COSCO Shipping will incur an obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code for all the Shares other than those already held or agreed to be acquired by the COSCO Shipping Concert Group.
The Executive granted the New Whitewash Waiver on 24 July 2019, subject to (i) the issue of the new securities and the Amendment Resolution on the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares being approved by a vote of the Independent Shareholders at a general meeting of the Company, to be taken on a poll; and (ii) unless the Executive gives prior consent, no acquisition or disposal of voting rights of the Company being made by COSCO Shipping and parties acting in concert with it between the date of the announcement of the Company on 31 October 2017 and the completion of the Subscription. The aforementioned condition (i) imposed by the Executive has been duly fulfilled as at the Latest Practicable Date.
It is also set out in the New Whitewash Waiver granted by the Executive that COSCO Shipping and parties acting in concert with it should continue to comply fully with Schedule VI to the Takeovers Code. If there is any non-compliance with the Takeovers Code or any material change to the information provided, the Executive should be advised immediately so that the Executive can determine whether the New Whitewash Waiver remains valid.
COSCO Shipping has confirmed that it and parties acting in concert with it have fully complied with and will continue to comply with Schedule VI to the Takeovers Code, in particular, unless the Executive gives prior consent, no acquisition or disposal of voting rights of the Company was and will be made by COSCO Shipping and parties acting in concert with it between the date of the announcement of the Company on 31 October 2017 and the completion of the Subscription.
Save for the extensions of the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, and the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares for a further period
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
of 12 months, i.e. commencing from 18 December 2019 to 17 December 2020, there is no other change to the terms of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares previously disclosed by the Company. Therefore, the passing of the Extension Resolutions will not affect the validity of the New Whitewash Waiver.
VI. Information of the Company and COSCO Shipping
The Company
The Company is a joint stock company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, the H shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the A shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Group is principally engaged in investment holding, oil shipment along the coast of the PRC and internationally, liquefied natural gas shipment, international chemical transportation and vessel chartering.
COSCO Shipping
COSCO Shipping is a state-owned enterprise and is the indirect controlling shareholder of the Company through China Shipping. COSCO Shipping is principally engaged in international shipping, ancillary business in international maritime transportation, import and export of goods and technologies, international freight agency business, leasing of self-owned vessels, sales of vessels, containers and steel and maritime engineering.
VII. Recommendation
The Independent Board Committee, after considering the advice from the Independent Financial Adviser, is of the view that while the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription are not conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, the terms of the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription Agreement on normal commercial terms and that the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Independent Board Committee recommends the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the Extension Resolutions.
The Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors whose view is set out in the section headed "Letter from the Independent Board Committee" in this circular below) are of the view that the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Therefore, the Directors recommend the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the Extension Resolutions at the EGM and the H Shares Class Meeting.
Your attention is drawn to (i) the letter from the Independent Board Committee set out on pages 16 to 17 of this circular which contains its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders on the Extension Resolutions, and (ii) the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser set out on pages 18 to 27 of this circular containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders as regards the Extension Resolutions and the principal factors considered by it in arriving thereat.
The Independent Shareholders are advised to read the aforesaid letters before deciding as to how to vote on the Extension Resolutions.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
EGM AND H SHARES CLASS MEETING
The EGM and H Shares Class Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (in the order of the EGM, A Shares Class Meeting and H Shares Class Meeting) on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 3rd Floor, Ocean Hotel, No. 1171 Dongdaming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the PRC.
A notice convening the EGM to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 3rd Floor, Ocean Hotel, No. 1171 Dongdaming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the PRC was despatched to the Shareholders on 1 November 2019, which is reproduced on pages EGM-1 to EGM-4 of this circular. A notice convening the H Shares Class Meeting to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 3rd Floor, Ocean Hotel, No. 1171 Dongdaming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the PRC (in the order of the EGM, A Shares Class Meeting and H Shares Class Meeting) was despatched to the Shareholders on 1 November 2019, which is reproduced on pages HCM-1 to HCM-3 of this circular. The respective proxy forms and reply slips for use at the EGM and the H Share Class Meeting were despatched on 1 November 2019.
Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM and/or the H Share Class Meeting, you are requested to complete and return the proxy forms (for use at the EGM and/or the H Share Class Meeting) in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible to the Company's Hong Kong H share registrar and transfer office, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (in case of H Shareholders) or the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company at 7th Floor, 670 Dongdaming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the PRC (in case of A Shareholders) but in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM and/or the H Share Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or at any adjourned meetings should you so wish.
In respect of the Extension Resolutions, COSCO Shipping, being a subscriber under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, has a material interest in the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. Therefore, COSCO Shipping and parties acting in concert with it and those Shareholders who are involved in or interested in the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares will abstain from voting on the Extension Resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the Class Meetings.
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
The H Share register of the Company is closed from Saturday, 16 November 2019 to Tuesday, 17 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of H Shares will be effected. Any holders of H Shares of the Company whose names appear on the Company's register of members on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and the H Shares Class Meeting after completing the registration procedures for attending the meeting. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and the H Shares Class Meeting, all duly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
The address of the share registrar (for share transfer) for the Company's H Shares is as follows:
Hong Kong Registrars Limited
Shops 1712-1716
17th Floor
Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Wanchai
Hong Kong
H Shareholders, who intend to attend the EGM and/or the H Shares Class Meeting, must complete the reply slips for attending the EGM and/or the H Shares Class Meeting and return them to the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company not later than 20 days before the date of the EGM and/or the H Shares Class Meeting, i.e. no later than Wednesday, 27 November 2019.
Details of the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company are as follows:
7th Floor, 670 Dongdaming Road Hongkou District, Shanghai, The People's Republic of China Postal Code: 200080
Tel: 86(21) 6596 6666
Fax: 86(21) 6596 6160
In accordance with the Listing Rules, the resolutions to be put forward at the EGM and the Class Meetings will be voted by way of poll.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Should there be any discrepancies between the English and Chinese versions of this circular (excluding Appendix I to Appendix IV), the English version shall prevail.
FURTHER INFORMATION
The completion of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Subscription are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Accordingly, the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Subscription may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and are recommended to consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional adviser if they are in any doubt about their position and as to actions they should take.
By order of the Board
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.
Yao Qiaohong
Company Secretary
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*
中遠海運能源運輸股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1138)
25 November 2019
To the Independent Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
EXTENSION OF VALIDITY PERIOD OF SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTIONS AND AUTHORISATION GRANTED TO THE BOARD TO HANDLE ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC
ISSUANCE OF A SHARES
We refer to the circular of the Company dated 25 November 2019 (the "Circular"), of which this letter forms part. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
We have been appointed as members of the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription, details of which are set out in the "Letter from the Board" in the Circular. Messis Capital Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser with our approval to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard.
We wish to draw your attention to the "Letter from the Board" set out on pages 6 to 15 of the Circular and the "Letter from the Independent Financial Adviser" set out on pages 18 to 27 of the Circular and the additional information set out in the appendices of this Circular.
Having taken into account, among other things, the principal factors and reasons considered by, and the advice of, the Independent Financial Adviser as set out in the "Letter from the Independent Financial Adviser" in the Circular, we concur with the view of the Independent Financial Adviser and consider that while the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription are not conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, the terms of the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription are on normal commercial terms and that the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
- 16 -
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE
Accordingly, we recommend you to vote in favour of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the relevant Class Meeting for approving the Extension Resolutions.
Yours faithfully,
Independent Board Committee
Ruan Yongping
Ip Sing Chi
Rui Meng
Teo Siong Seng
Independent non-executive Directors
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
The following is the full text of the letter from Messis Capital Limited, the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Extension Resolutions, for the purpose of inclusion in this circular.
25 November 2019
To: The Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders of
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*
Dear Sir or Madam,
EXTENSION OF VALIDITY PERIOD OF SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTIONS AND
AUTHORISATION GRANTED TO THE BOARD TO HANDLE ALL MATTERS RELATING
TO THE PROPOSED NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES
INTRODUCTION
We refer to our appointment as the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Extension Resolutions, details of which are set out in the letter from the Board (the "Letter from the Board") contained in the circular of the Company to the Shareholders dated 25 November 2019 (the "Circular"), of which this letter forms part. Capitalised terms used in this letter shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 October 2017, 15 December 2017, 18 December 2017, 27 December 2017, 6 February 2018, 5 March 2018, 9 May 2018, 30 October 2018, 17 December 2018, 29 May 2019, 4 June 2019, 19 June 2019, 5 July 2019, 26 July 2019, 25 October 2019 and 30 October 2019, and the 2017 EGM Circular, 2018 EGM Circular and 2019 EGM Circular in respect of, inter alia, the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
At the 2017 EGM and the 2017 Class Meetings held on 18 December 2017, the then Independent Shareholders approved, among others, the proposed non-public issuance of not more than 806,406,572 A Shares by the Company to not more than 10 specific target subscribers, including COSCO Shipping, under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
At the 2018 EGM and the 2018 Class Meetings held on 17 December 2018, the then Independent Shareholders approved the extension of the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares for a further period of 12 months, i.e. commencing from 18 December 2018 to 17 December 2019.
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
At the 2019 EGM and the 2019 Class Meetings held on 26 July 2019, the then Independent Shareholders approved, among others, the Amendment Resolution.
Considering that (i) the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non- public Issuance of A Shares which was approved by the then Independent Shareholders at the 2017 EGM, 2017 Class Meetings, 2018 EGM, and 2018 Class Meetings; and (ii) the validity period of the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, which was approved by the then Independent Shareholders at the 2017 EGM, 2017 Class Meetings, 2018 EGM and 2018 Class Meetings, will expire on 17 December 2019, the Board proposed to convene the EGM and the Class Meetings for the Independent Shareholders to consider
the Share Issuance Extension Resolution and (ii) the Board Authorisation Extension Resolution, in order to extend the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares for a further period of 12 months, i.e. commencing from 18 December 2019 to 17 December 2020 by way of special resolutions. Save for the extensions of the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, and the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares for a further period of 12 months, i.e. commencing from 18 December 2019 to 17 December 2020, there is no other change to the terms of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares previously disclosed by the Company. Therefore, the passing of the Extension Resolutions will not affect the validity of the New Whitewash Waiver.
As at the Latest Practicable Date, COSCO Shipping and its associates control or are entitled to exercise control over the voting rights in respect of 1,554,631,593 A Shares and no H Shares, representing approximately 38.56% of all the issued Shares in the Company. Accordingly, COSCO Shipping is a controlling Shareholder and therefore a connected person of the Company. The Subscription constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Extension Resolutions are also subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. COSCO Shipping, being a subscriber under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, has a material interest in the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. Therefore, COSCO Shipping and parties acting in concert with it and those Shareholders who are involved in or interested in the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares will abstain from voting on the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the Class Meetings to approve the Extension Resolutions.
Mr. Feng Boming, Mr. Zhang Wei and Ms. Lin Honghua, who are non-executive Directors, hold directorship(s) or act as senior management in COSCO Shipping and/or its subsidiaries other than the Group, and accordingly, Mr. Feng Boming, Mr. Zhang Wei and Ms. Lin Honghua have therefore abstained from voting on the relevant Board resolutions approving the Extension Resolutions. Save as aforementioned, none of the other Directors has a material interest in the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Subscription, and therefore no other Director has abstained from voting on such Board resolutions.
The Independent Board Committee (comprising all independent non-executive Directors namely, Mr. Ruan Yongping, Mr. Ip Sing Chi, Mr. Rui Meng, and Mr. Teo Siong Seng) has been formed in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules to advise the Independent Shareholders on the Extension Resolutions.
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
We, Messis Capital Limited, have been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser with the approval of the Independent Board Committee in accordance with the Listing Rules to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in these regards and to give our opinion for the Independent Board Committee's consideration when making their recommendations to the Independent Shareholders.
As at the Latest Practicable Date, we did not have any relationships with or interests in the Company and any other parties that could reasonably be regarded as relevant to our independence. Apart from normal professional fees payable to us in connection with this appointment as the Independent Financial Adviser, no arrangement exists whereby we will receive any fees or benefits from the Company or any other parties that could reasonably be regarded as relevant to our independence. During the past two years, we were appointed as an independent financial adviser for the Company on four occasions, details of which are set out in the Company's circular dated (i) 4 December 2017 in relation to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Subscription; (ii) 30 November 2018 in relation to the extension resolutions in relation to the Non- public Issuance of A Shares for a further period of 12 months from 18 December 2018 to 17 December 2019; (iii) 30 November 2018 in relation to major and continuing connected transactions; and (iv) 5 July 2019 in relation to the amendment to the terms of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. During the past two years, we were also appointed as an independent financial adviser for (a) COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. (stock code: 2866), a connected person of the Company, for four occasions, details of which are set out in its circulars dated (i) 10 May 2018 in relation to the extension of validity period of resolutions regarding revised proposed non-public issuance of A shares; (ii) 4 September 2018 in relation to continuing connected transaction; (iii) 10 May 2019 in relation to further extension of validity period of resolutions regarding the revised proposed non-public issuance of A Shares; and (iv) 5 August 2019 in relation to a continuing connected transaction; and (b) COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd (stock code 1919), another connected person of the Company for one occasion, details of which are set out in its announcement dated 30 October 2019 in relation to continuing connected transactions. Notwithstanding the above, the previous engagements with the Company and its connected persons would not affect our independence from the Company and we are independent from the Company pursuant to Rule 13.84 of the Listing Rules, in particular that we did not serve as a financial adviser to (i) the Company, (ii) COSCO Shipping or its subsidiaries, and (ii) any core connected person of the Company within 2 years prior to 8 November 2019, being date of making our independence declaration to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to Rule 13.85(1) of the Listing Rules.
BASIS OF OUR OPINION
In arriving at our recommendations, we have relied on the statements, information and representations contained in the Circular and the information and representations provided to us by the Company, the Directors and the management of the Company. We have assumed that all information, representations and opinions contained or referred to in the Circular and all information and representations which have been provided by the Company, the Directors and the management of the Company for which they are solely and wholly responsible, are true and accurate at the time they were made and will continue to be accurate as at the Latest Practicable Date. We have no reason to doubt the truth, accuracy and completeness of the information and representations provided to us by the management of the Company.
The Circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
knowledge and belief the information contained in the Circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement therein or the document misleading.
We consider that we have been provided with sufficient information on which to form a reasonable basis for our opinion. We have no reason to suspect that any relevant information has been withheld, nor are we aware of any material facts or circumstances which would render the information provided and representations made to us untrue, inaccurate or misleading. We consider that we have performed all the necessary steps to enable us to reach an informed view and to justify our reliance on the information provided so as to provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. We have not, however, carried out any independent verification of the information provided by the Company, the Directors and the management of the Company, nor have we conducted an independent investigation into the business and affairs of the Group and any parties in relation to the Extension Resolutions.
This letter is issued for the information of the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders solely in connection with their consideration of the Extension Resolutions. Except for its inclusion in the Circular, this letter is not to be quoted or referred to, in whole or in part, nor shall this letter be used for any other purposes, without our prior written consent.
PRINCIPAL FACTORS AND REASONS CONSIDERED
In arriving at our opinions and recommendations, we have taken into consideration the following principal factors and reasons:
1. Background and Reasons for the Extension Resolutions
The Company is a joint stock company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the A Shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Group is principally engaged in investment holding, oil shipment along the coast of the PRC and internationally, international liquefied natural gas shipment, international chemical transportation and vessel chartering.
COSCO Shipping is a state-owned enterprise and is the indirect controlling shareholder of the Company through China Shipping. COSCO Shipping is principally engaged in international shipping, ancillary business in international maritime transportation, import and export of goods and technologies, international freight agency business, leasing of self-owned vessels, sales of vessels, containers and steel and maritime engineering.
At the 2017 EGM and the 2017 Class Meetings held on 18 December 2017, the then Independent Shareholders approved, among others, the proposed non-public issuance of not more than 806,406,572 A Shares by the Company to not more than 10 specific target subscribers, including COSCO Shipping, under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
At the 2018 EGM and the 2018 Class Meetings held on 17 December 2018, the then Independent Shareholders approved the extension of the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the authorisation granted to
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non- public Issuance of A Shares for a further period of 12 months, i.e. commencing from 18 December 2018 to 17 December 2019.
At the 2019 EGM and the 2019 Class Meetings held on 26 July 2019, the then Independent Shareholders approved, among others, the Amendment Resolution.
Further, it is also set out in the New Whitewash Waiver granted by the Executive that COSCO Shipping and parties acting in concert with it should continue to comply fully with Schedule VI to the Takeovers Code. If there is any non-compliance with the Takeovers Code or any material change to the information provided, the Executive should be advised immediately so that the Executive can determine whether the Whitewash Waiver remains valid. COSCO Shipping has confirmed that it and parties acting in concert with it have fully complied with and will continue to comply with Schedule VI to the Takeovers Code, in particular, unless the Executive gives prior consent, no acquisition or disposal of voting rights of the Company was and will be made by COSCO Shipping and parties acting in concert with it between the date of the announcement of the Company on 31 October 2017 and the completion of the Subscription.
On 25 October 2019, the Issuance Examination Committee of the CSRC (中國證監會發行審 核委員會) has reviewed and approved the Company's application for the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. However, since it takes time for the CSRC to issue the written approval documents to the Company and for the Company to prepare and arrange for the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, it is uncertain whether the Company would be able to complete the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares before the expiry of the validity period of the Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. As such, the Board is of the view that it is necessary and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole to approve the Extension Resolutions.
Based on the above, we concur with the view of the Directors that it is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders to extend the validity periods of the Shareholders' resolutions regarding the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares passed at the 2017 EGM, 2017 Class Meetings, 2018 EGM and 2018 Class Meetings and authorization granted to the Board and any person authorized by the Board to handle all matters in connection with the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares passed at the 2017 EGM, 2017 Class Meetings, 2018 EGM and 2018 Class Meetings for a further period of 12 months, commencing from 18 December 2019.
2. Benefits of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Subscription
As disclosed in the 2017 EGM Circular, the Board considers that the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares is conducive to the comprehensive and sustainable development of the Company's business and would provide funding for Company's further development in its maritime transportation business.
On 30 October 2017, the Board has approved the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, pursuant to which the Company will issue a maximum of 806,406,572 A Shares (subject to adjustment) to not more than 10 specific target subscribers, including COSCO Shipping, which would
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
raise gross proceeds of RMB5.4 billion (inclusive of the subscription for an amount of not more than RMB4.2 billion by COSCO Shipping pursuant to the Subscription Agreement) and that the net proceeds from the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses incurred in connection with the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares estimated to be approximately RMB24 million) are expected to be approximately RMB5.38 billion, which are intended to use (i) as to approximately RMB4.99 billion for the construction of 14 oil tankers; and (ii) as to approximately RMB0.41 billion for the completion of acquisition of two Panamax oil tankers previously entered into. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the construction of 14 oil tankers were still in progress and the acquisition of two Panamax oil tankers has completed. Certain instalments of the construction payment for the 14 oil tankers have already been made and the acquisition price of the two Panamax oil tankers has been fully paid with the internal resources of the Group. The amount used for the aforementioned payments prior to completion of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares will be substituted and replenished by the proceeds to be raised from the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares in accordance with the relevant procedures as required by applicable laws and regulations. To the extent the actual proceeds to be raised from the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares are less than the aggregate amount of the proceeds as per the above allocation, the Company will make up for the shortfall by utilising its internal resources or other means of financing. As disclosed in the 2017 EGM Circular and the 2019 EGM Circular, the long term capital raised from the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares would optimise the Company's capital structure and reduce the Company's consolidated debt-to-asset ratio and the acquisition of the oil tankers can supplement and upgrade its shipping capacity on a timely basis and optimise the age composition of the fleet further to maintain and increase its shipping capacity and reduce its fleeting operating costs.
Alternative financing
According to the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, as at 30 June 2019, the cash and cash equivalents were approximately RMB4.2 billion, which is expected to meet capital needs of regular operating cash flows of the Group. Further, taking into account the high net-debt-to-equity ratio (as calculated by net debt over total equity) of approximately 89% as at 30 June 2019, raising capital from debt financing may lead to increase in the Company's gearing position. In contrast, raising funds by equity financing from issuance of A Shares could improve the leverage position of the Group.
As advised by the Directors, the Company has also considered other means of equity financing such as private placement of H Shares, right issue or open offer. However, given that the issued H Share capital of the Company is significantly lower than the issued A Share capital of the Company, the expected size of fund to be raised will be less than approximately RMB5.4 billion. In addition, there is a significant premium of the price of A Shares trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange over the price of H Shares trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. If the Company conducts a fund raising exercise by issuing both new A Shares and new H Shares, assuming a pricing basis of not less than the average trading price of the A Share in the 20 trading days preceding the base day, the issue price will represent a premium over the historical trading prices of H Shares which the H Shareholders are not likely to subscribe the new H Shares.
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
The chart below illustrates a comparison between the daily closing prices of the A Share and the daily closing price of the H Share (presented in RMB equivalent based on an exchange rate of RMB1 to HK1.1090) from 29 April 2019 up to the last trading day before the Extension Resolutions Announcement (the "Review Period"):
8.00
7.00
(Rmb)
6.00
Price
5.00
Closing
4.00
3.00
2.00
29/4/2019
29/5/2019
29/6/2019
29/7/2019
29/8/2019
29/9/2019
Date
H share
A share
Sources: Website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange and 巨潮資訊網 (Cninfo*, www.cninfo.com.cn, being
a website designated by the CSRC for the purpose of information disclosure)
During the Review Period, the closing prices of the H Share were in the range of HK$3.13 (or approximately RMB2.82) to HK$5.2 (or approximately RMB4.69) as per H Share and the closing prices of the A Share were in the range of RMB5.63 to RMB7.47 as per A Share.
In other words, the closing prices of H shares were lower than those of A Shares during the Review Period. If the Company were to conduct a fund-raising exercise by issuance of new H Shares with a proceed of approximately RMB5.4 billion, assuming that an equivalent pricing basis is adopted to determine the benchmark price for the H Shares issuance, the number of H Shares to be issued will be substantially more than that required for the Revised Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. This would lead to a greater dilution effect on the shareholding of the existing Shareholders and would not be in the interests of the Independent Shareholders.
Based on the above, we concur the views from the Directors that the Proposed Non- public Issuance of A Shares, the Subscription and hence the Extension Resolutions are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
3. Terms of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and Subscription
Save for the (i) the extension of the validity period of the then Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, for a further period of 12 months, commencing from 18 December 2019; and (ii) the extension of the validity period of the authorization granted to the Board and any person authorized by the Board to handle all matters
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, for a further period of 12 months, commencing from 18 December 2019, all other terms of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Subscription remain unchanged and in full force and effect.
In particular, as disclosed in the 2017 EGM Circular and the 2019 EGM Circular, the Issue Price shall not be lower than both (i) the Share Trading Price Floor and (ii) the NAV Price Floor. As disclosed in the 2017 EGM Circular, as at the latest practicable date thereof, given that the net asset value per Share as set out in the audited consolidated financial statements of 2016 of the Company is RMB6.81, on such basis, it was expected that the minimum issue price would, subject to regulatory approval, be at least RMB6.81 (that is, the Benchmark Price). According to the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group recorded a net asset value per Share of approximately RMB6.972 per Share (after taking into accounts for the distribution of the final dividend of RMB0.02 per Share), which is higher than the Benchmark Price.
In the event that the Issue Price is expected to fall below the Benchmark Price, the Company will re-comply with the necessary approval requirements including, among other things, Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under the Listing Rules and for a new whitewash waiver under the Takeovers Code. As disclosed in the 2019 EGM Circular and approved by the then Independent Shareholders at the 2019 Class Meetings, If there exists between (a) the date to which the latest audited consolidated statement of financial positions is made up to, and (b) the date of share issuance under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of the A Shares any ex-right or ex-dividend events (such as distribution of dividend, bonus issue, capitalization of capital reserves, additional issuance or placing of new Shares), the NAV Price Floor shall be adjusted downwards to take into account the effect of such event(s); and if any such ex-right/ex-dividend event takes place during the 20-trading day reference period underlying the Share Trading Price Floor, such that the Company's shares are quoted cum-right/dividend for part of the period and ex-right/dividend for the other part of the period, downward adjustments to the Share Trading Price Floor taking into account the effect of rights/ dividends shall be applied to the trading prices of each cum-dividend trading day throughout the entire 20-trading day period.
We noted that the subscription price is determined based on certain PRC regulations (including《關於修改〈上市公司非公開發行股票實施細則〉的決定》 (Decision on Amending Implementing Rules on Non-Public Issuance of Shares by Listed Companies*) published by CSRC on 17 February 2017 and 《發行監管問答 - 關於引導規範上市公司融資行為的監管要求》(the Issuance Regulatory Questions and Answers - Regulatory Requirements regarding Guiding and Regulating Listed Companies' Financing Activities*) published by the CSRC on 17 February 2017 and revised on 9 November 2018 (collectively, the "New PRC Regulations")) and the "Measure for Administration of the Issuance of Securities by Listed Companies" 《( 上市公司證券發行管理辦法》) (the "Measures") and acknowledged that the basis of determining the issue price is in compliance with the regulations of the PRC.
The final Issue Price will be determined by the Board and its authorised person(s) with the authorization by the Shareholders at the 2017 EGM and the 2017 Class Meetings and the sponsor (the lead manager) based on the price inquiry results in accordance with the price priority principle and applicable laws and regulations, after obtaining the approval documents issued by the CSRC in respect of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. All the target subscribers will subscribe for
- 25 -
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
the A Shares under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares at the same issue price in cash. COSCO Shipping will not participate in the price inquiry exercise for the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, and will accept the price inquiry results and subscribe for the A Shares at the same issue price as other target subscribers. In the event no effective bid is made after the aforesaid price inquiry exercise, the floor price deduced from the Price Floor Mechanism will be determined as the final Issue Price.
According to the 2017 EGM Circular, COSCO Shipping shall not transfer the A Shares subscribed under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares within 36 months from the date of the completion of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. All other target subscribers shall not transfer the A Shares subscribed under the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares within 12 months from the date of the completion of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. Having considered that the above lock-up periods were determined in accordance with the New PRC Regulations, which stipulates that the lock-up period of shares shall be 36 months for share issued to certain categories of subscribers (including controlling shareholders, actual controllers and strategic investors introduced by the board of the listed issuer), and 12 months for share issued to other types of subscribers, we are of the view that the terms of the Subscription Agreement are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned.
Given that (i) the subscription price will reflect the then latest market prices of the A Shares;
the basis of the subscription price is in compliance with the New PRC Regulations and the Measures; (iii) all subscribers will subscribe the A Shares at the same subscription price and (iv) save for the Extension Resolutions, all other terms of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Subscription remain unchanged and in full force and effect, we concur with the Directors that the Extension Resolutions are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned.
Having taking into consideration that (i) there is no change in the proposed use of net proceeds as disclosed in the 2017 EGM Circular, 2018 EGM Circular and 2019 EGM Circular, and such usage is in line with the business strategy of the Group; (ii) the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Subscription is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole; (iii) save for the Extension Resolutions, all other terms of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares remain unchanged and in full force and effect and hence terms of the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the Subscription are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned; (iv) the Issuance Examination Committee of CSRC (中國證監會發行審核委員會) has reviewed and approved the application for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares and it takes time for the CSRC to issue the written approval documents to the Company and for the Company to prepare and arrange the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares; (v) it is uncertain whether the Company would be able to complete the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares before the expiry of the validity periods of the then Shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the authorization granted to the Board and any person authorized by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares, we concur with the Directors' view that the Extension Resolutions are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
RECOMMENDATION AND CONCLUSION
Having taken into account the above-mentioned principal factors and reasons regarding the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription, we are of the view that while the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription are not conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, the terms of the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription are on normal commercial terms and that the Extension Resolutions and the Subscription are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Accordingly, we recommend the Independent Shareholders, as well as the Independent Board Committee to recommend the Independent Shareholders, to vote in favour of the Extension Resolutions to be proposed at the EGM and the Class Meetings.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Messis Capital Limited
Vincent Cheung
Managing Director
Mr. Vincent Cheung is a licensed person registered with the Securities and Futures Commission and regarded as a responsible officer of Messis Capital Limited to carry out type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO and has over 10 years of experience in corporate finance industry.
APPENDIX I
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
The full text of the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association is set out below.
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 1 These Articles of Association are formulated
Article 1 These Articles of Association are formulated
pursuant to the Company Law of the People's Republic
pursuant to the Company Law of the People's Republic
of China ("Company Law"), Securities Law of the
of China ("Company Law"), Securities Law of the
People's Republic of China ("Securities Law"), Special
People's Republic of China ("Securities Law"), Special
Regulations on Overseas Offerings and Listing of Shares
Regulations on Overseas Offerings and Listing of Shares
by Joint Stock Limited Companies ("Special
by Joint Stock Limited Companies ("Special
Regulations"), Mandatory Provisions for the Articles of
Regulations"), Mandatory Provisions for the Articles of
Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas
Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas
("Mandatory Provisions"), Standards for the
("Mandatory Provisions"), Standards for the
Governance of Listed Companies (Standards for
Governance of Listed Companies ("Standards for
Governance), Guide to Articles of Association of
Governance"), Guide to Articles of Association of
Listed Companies, the Rules Governing the Listing of
Listed Companies, the Rules Governing the Listing of
Securities on the SEHK and the Letter of Opinions
Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Rules
regarding the Supplementary Amendment of the Articles
Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
of Association by Companies Seeking Listing in Hong
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Letter of
Kong and other relevant regulations, in order to protect
Opinions regarding the Supplementary Amendment of
the legitimate rights and interests of COSCO SHIPPING
the Articles of Association by Companies Seeking
Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. ("the Company") and
Listing in Hong Kong and other relevant regulations,
shareholders and creditors thereof and to regulate the
in order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of
organization and behavior of the Company.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.
("the Company") and shareholders and creditors thereof
and to regulate the organization and behavior of the
Company.
APPENDIX I
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 27 The Company may increase its capital by the
Article 27 The Company may increase its capital by the
following means in the light of its business and
following means in the light of its business and
development needs and in accordance with laws,
development needs and in accordance with laws,
regulations and resolutions made at general meetings:
regulations and resolutions made at general meetings
I.
Public offering;
respectively:
I.
Public offering;
II.
Non-public offering;
II.
Non-public offering;
III.
Issuing bonus shares to existing shareholders;
III.
Issuing bonus shares to existing shareholders;
IV. Converting the common reserve fund into share
capital;
IV.
Converting the common reserve fund into share
V.
Issuing convertible corporate bonds;
capital;
V.
Issuing convertible corporate bonds;
VI. Other means stipulated by laws and administrative
regulations or approved by the China Securities
VI.
Other means stipulated by laws and administrative
Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
regulations or approved by the China Securities
Issues of new shares by the Company shall be subject to
Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
approval as specified in these Articles of Association
Issues of new shares by the Company shall be subject to
and shall follow the procedures specified in the relevant
approval as specified in these Articles of Association and
state laws and administrative regulations.
shall follow the procedures specified in the relevant state
After issuing convertible corporate bonds, the Company
laws and administrative regulations.
shall permit the holders thereof to convert them into
After issuing convertible corporate bonds, the Company
shares in the Company shares according to the
shall permit the holders thereof to convert them into
conditions and conversion procedures at the time of
shares in the Company shares according to the conditions
issue. Matters relating to changes in the Company's
and conversion procedures at the time of issue. Matters
equity arising from the conversion of convertible
relating to changes in the Company's equity arising from
corporate bonds shall be handled in accordance with
the conversion of convertible corporate bonds shall be
resolutions passed by the general meeting.
handled in accordance with resolutions passed by the
general meeting.
- I-2 -
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 31 The Company may, in the following
Article 31 The Company may, in the following
circumstances, buy back its shares pursuant to laws,
circumstances, buy back its shares pursuant to laws,
regulations and these Articles of Association:
regulations, these Articles of Association and relevant
regulations of the securities regulatory authorities in the
I.
Decreasing the registered capital of the Company;
location where the Company's shares are listed:
II. Merging with another company holding shares in
I.
Decreasing the registered capital of the Company;
the Company;
II.
Merging with another company holding shares in
III. Awarding shares to Company staff;
the Company;
IV.
Shareholders objecting to resolutions of the
III.
Using shares for employee stock ownership plans
general meeting concerning the merger or
or share incentives;
division of the Company, requiring the Company
to buy their shares;
IV.
Shareholders objecting to resolutions of the general
meeting concerning the merger or division of the
V.
Other circumstances stipulated by laws and
Company, requiring the Company to buy their
regulations.
shares;
V.
Using shares for the conversion of the convertible
corporate bonds issued by listed companies;
VI.
It is necessary for listed companies to maintain
company value and the interests of shareholders;
VII.
Other circumstances stipulated by laws,
administrative regulations, departmental
regulations, and permitted by the securities
regulatory authorities in the location where the
Company's shares are listed.
Save for the circumstances set out above, the Company
shall not purchase or sell any shares in the Company.
- I-3 -
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 32 The Company may buy back its shares in any
Article 32 The Company may buy back its shares in any
of the following ways:
of the following ways:
I.
Through open transaction in the stock exchange;
I.
Through open transaction in the stock exchange;
II.
Tender offer:
II.
Tender offer:
III. Repurchase through the entering into of an OTC
III. Repurchase through the entering into of an OTC
agreement;
agreement;
IV.
Any other way approved by CSRC.
IV.
Such other means approved by laws, administrative
regulations and relevant competent authorities.
Repurchase of the Company's shares due to the reasons
set out in Clauses (III), (V) or (VI) of Article 31 of these
Articles of Association shall be conducted through public
and centralized trading or other methods permitted by
other laws, administrative regulations, departmental
regulations, regulatory documents, these Articles of
Association and relevant laws and regulations and
regulatory documents of the securities regulatory
authorities in the location where the Company's shares
are
listed.
Repurchase of the Company's shares by way of offer
shall be conducted in accordance with the regulations in
connection tender offers as set out in the Measures for
the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies
issued by CSRC and The Codes on Takeovers and
Mergers and Share Buy-backs issued by the Securities
and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.
- I-4 -
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 33 Buyback of the Company's shares for reasons
Article 33 Repurchase of the Company's shares by way
set out in Clauses (I) to (III) of Article 31 of these
of offer shall be conducted in accordance with the
Articles of Association shall be subject to a resolution at
requirements in connection with offer to acquisition as
a general meeting. After the Company has bought back
set out in the Measures for the Administration of the
its shares in accordance with Article 31, such shares
Takeover of Listed Companies issued by CSRC and The
shall be cancelled within 10 days after buyback in the
Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs
circumstance set out in (I), or shall be transferred or
issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of
cancelled within 6 months in the circumstances set out in
Hong Kong. Buyback of the Company's shares for
(II) and (IV).
reasons set out in Clauses (I) to (II) of Article 31 of
these Articles of Association shall be subject to a
Shares bought back by the Company pursuant to Clause
resolution at a general meeting. Repurchase of the
(III) of Article 31 shall not exceed 5% of the total shares
Company's shares in accordance with the reasons set
issued by the Company; the buyback cost shall be
out in Clauses (III), (V) to (VI) of Article 31 of these
covered by the after-tax profit of the Company; and the
Articles of Association may be considered and approved
shares bought back shall be transferred to employees
at Board meetings where over two-thirds of the Directors
within one year.
are present. After the Company has bought back its
shares in accordance with Article 31, such shares shall
be cancelled within 10 days after buyback in the
circumstance set out in Clause (I), or shall be
transferred or cancelled within 6 months in the
circumstances set out in Clauses (II) and (IV).
After the Company repurchased shares pursuant to
Clauses (III), (V) and (VI) of Article 31, the total
number of shares held by the Company shall not exceed
10% of the total issued shares of the Company, and all
such shares shall be transferred or cancelled within three
years after the date of announcement on the repurchase
and changes in share capital.
Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this Article,
if the aforesaid matters in relation to the buy back of
the notice of the relevant general meeting should set out:
(I)
The process used for identifying the individual
and why the Board believes the individual should
be elected and the reasons why it considers the
individual to be independent;
(II)
If the proposed independent non-executive
director will be holding his/her seventh (or
more) listed company directorship, why the
Board believes the individual would still be
able to devote sufficient time to the Board;
(III)
The perspectives, skills and experience that the
individual can bring to the Board; and
(IV)
How the individual contributes to diversity of the
Board.
Article 65 Rights conferred on any class of shareholders
Article 65 Rights conferred on any class of shareholders
in the capacity of shareholders ("class rights") may not
in the capacity of shareholders ("class rights") may not
be varied or abrogated unless approved by a special
be varied or abrogated unless approved by a special
resolution of shareholders in general meeting and by
resolution of shareholders in general meeting and by
holders of shares of that class at a separate meeting
holders of shares of that class at a separate meeting
conducted in accordance with Articles 65 to 69 of these
conducted in accordance with Articles 66 to 70 of these
rules. Any change or abolition of any rights of holders of
rules. Any change or abolition of any rights of holders of
class shares resulted from a change of domestic or
class shares resulted from a change of domestic or
overseas laws, regulations and the listing rules of the
overseas laws, regulations and the listing rules of the
stock exchange(s) where the shares of the Company are
stock exchange(s) where the shares of the Company are
listed and as a result of any decisions or orders legally
listed and as a result of any decisions or orders legally
announced by domestic or overseas regulatory
announced by domestic or overseas regulatory authorities
authorities shall not be subject to approvals of
shall not be subject to approvals of shareholders meeting
shareholders meeting or meeting of holders of class
or meeting of holders of class shares.
shares.
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF THE
SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETINGS
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 67 Shareholders of the affected class, whether or
Article 67 Shareholders of the affected class, whether or
not otherwise entitled to vote at shareholders' general
not otherwise entitled to vote at shareholders' general
meetings, shall nevertheless be entitled to vote at class
meetings, shall nevertheless be entitled to vote at class
meetings in respect of matters concerning sub paragraphs
meetings in respect of matters concerning sub paragraphs
(2) to (8), (11) and (12) of Article 64, but interested
(2) to (8), (11) and (12) of Article 66, but interested
shareholder(s) shall not be entitled to vote at class
shareholder(s) shall not be entitled to vote at class
meetings. The meaning of "interested shareholder(s)" as
meetings. The meaning of "interested shareholder(s)" as
mentioned in the preceding paragraph is:
mentioned in the preceding paragraph is:
(I)
in the case of a repurchase of shares by pro rata
(I)
in the case of a repurchase of shares by pro rata
offers to all shareholders or public dealing on a
offers to all shareholders or public dealing on a
stock exchange under the Articles of Association
stock exchange under the Articles of Association
of the Company, an "interested shareholder"
of the Company, an "interested shareholder"
refers to a controlling shareholder within the
refers to a controlling shareholder within the
meaning of the Articles of Association of the
meaning of the Articles of Association of the
Company;
Company;
(II)
in the case of a repurchase of the company's own
(II)
in the case of a repurchase of the company's own
share by an agreement under the Articles of
share by an agreement under the Articles of
Association of the Company, "an interested
Association of the Company, "an interested
shareholder" refers to the shareholder who is
shareholder" refers to the shareholder who is
related to the agreement;
related to the agreement;
(III)
in the case of a restructuring of the Company,
(III)
in the case of a restructuring of the Company,
"an interested shareholder" refers to a
"an interested shareholder" refers to a
shareholder within a class who bears less than
shareholder within a class who bears less than a
a proportionate burden imposed on that class
proportionate burden imposed on that class under
under the proposed restructuring or who has an
the proposed restructuring or who has an interest
interest in the proposed restructuring different
in the proposed restructuring different from the
from the interest of shareholders of that class.
interest of shareholders of that class.
Article 77 In the event matters are not dealt with by
Article 77 Any matters not covered in these Rules shall
these Rules or these Rules are in contradiction to the
be subject to relevant national laws and regulations, the
laws and regulations, the listing rules of the Stock
listing rules of the place where the shares of the
Exchange(s) where the shares of the Company are listed
Company are listed and the Articles of Association. If
or the Articles of Association, the applicable laws and
these Rules are inconsistent with the laws and
regulations, the listing rules of the Stock Exchange(s)
regulations promulgated by the State in the future, the
where the shares of the Company are listed and the
listing rules of the place where the shares of the
Articles of Association shall prevail.
Company are listed or the Articles of Association after
being revised by legal procedures, it shall be
implemented in accordance with the provisions of
relevant national laws and regulations, the listing rules
of the place where the shares of the Company are listed
and the Articles of Association, and shall be revised
immediately and submitted to the Board for
consideration and approval.
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF
MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The full text of the Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of the Board of
Directors is set out below.
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 1 In order to regulate the rules of procedure and
Article 1 In order to regulate the rules of procedure and
decision-making of the Board of Directors of COSCO
decision-making of the Board of Directors of COSCO
SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. ("the
SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. ("the
Company"), to make the directors and the Board
Company"), to make the directors and the Board
effectively perform their duties, and to ensure the
effectively perform their duties, and to ensure the
standard
operation and scientific decision-making of
standard
operation and scientific decision-making of
the Board, these Rules are formulated in accordance with
the Board, these Rules are formulated in accordance with
the Company Law of the People's Republic of China
the Company Law of the People's Republic of China
("Company Law"), Securities Law of the People's
("Company Law"), Securities Law of the People's
Republic of China, Mandatory Provisions for the
Republic of China, Mandatory Provisions for the
Articles of Association of Companies Listed Overseas,
Articles of Association of Companies Listed Overseas,
Standards for the Governance of Listed Companies,
Standards for the Governance of Listed Companies, the
Stock Listing Rules of Shanghai Stock Exchange, Rules
Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai
Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Stock Exchange, the Rules Governing the Listing of
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Listing Rules of
Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Articles of
Limited, and Articles of Association of COSCO
Association of COSCO SHIPPING Energy
SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. ("Articles
Transportation Co., Ltd. ("Articles of Association").
of Association").
Article 4 Pursuant to Articles of Association, the Board
Article 4 Pursuant to Articles of Association, the Board
shall exercise the following functions and powers:
shall exercise the following functions and powers:
(I)
to convene general meetings and report to
(I)
to convene general meetings and report to
general meetings;
general meetings;
(II)
to execute resolutions of general meetings;
(II)
to execute resolutions of general meetings;
(III)
to resolve on the business plans and investment
(III)
to resolve on the business plans and investment
plans of the Company;
plans of the Company;
(IV)
to decide on the investment, purchase and
(IV)
to decide on the investment, purchase and
disposal of assets, asset mortgage, consigned
disposal of assets, asset mortgage, consigned
financial management, connected transactions,
financial management, connected transactions,
etc. within the authority granted by the general
etc. within the authority granted by the general
meeting;
meeting;
(V)
to prepare the annual financial budgets and
(V)
to prepare the annual financial budgets and final
final accounting plans of the Company;
accounting plans of the Company;
(VI)
to prepare the profit distribution plan and loss
(VI)
to prepare the profit distribution plan and loss
makeup plan of the Company;
makeup plan of the Company;
(VII)
to formulate plans for the increase or decrease
(VII)
to formulate plans for the increase or decrease
of the registered capital of the Company;
of the registered capital of the Company;
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF
MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Existing articles
To be amended as
(VIII)
to formulate plans for issuing bonds or other
(VIII)
to formulate plans for issuing bonds or other
securities and listing of the Company;
securities and listing of the Company;
(IX)
to formulate plans for material acquisitions,
(IX)
to formulate plans for material acquisitions,
repurchase of shares of the Company, merger,
repurchase of shares of the Company, merger,
division, dissolution or transformation of the
division, dissolution or transformation of the
Company;
Company;
(X)
to resolve on the internal management setup of
(X)
to resolve on the internal management setup of
the Company;
the Company;
(XI)
to appoint or dismiss general manager of the
(XI)
to appoint or dismiss general manager of the
Company;
Company;
(XII)
to appoint or dismiss Board secretary as
(XII)
to appoint or dismiss Board secretary as
nominated by the chairman of the Board;
nominated by the chairman of the Board;
(XIII)
to appoint or dismiss senior executives
(XIII)
to appoint or dismiss senior executives
including deputy general manager and chief
including deputy general manager and chief
financial officer of the Company as nominated
financial officer of the Company as nominated
by the general manager, and to determine their
by the general manager, and to determine their
remunerations, awards and punishments;
remunerations, awards and punishments;
(XIV)
to set up the basic management system of the
(XIV)
to set up the basic management system of the
Company;
Company;
(XV)
to formulate the plan for any amendment to the
(XV)
to formulate the plan for any amendment to the
Articles of Association;
Articles of Association;
(XVI)
to formulate the equity incentive plan of the
(XVI)
to formulate the equity incentive plan of the
Company;
Company;
(XVII)
to manage the disclosure of the Company;
(XVII)
to manage the disclosure of the Company;
(XVIII)
to propose the appointment or replacement of
(XVIII)
to propose the appointment or replacement of
the accountant conducting audit for the
the accountant conducting audit for the
Company to the general meeting;
Company to the general meeting;
(XIX)
to listen to the work report by the general
(XIX)
to listen to the work report by the general
manager of the Company and examine the work
manager of the Company and examine the work
of the general manager;
of the general manager;
(XX)
to elect the chairman and the vice-chairman of
(XX)
to elect the chairman and the vice-chairman of
the Company;
the Company;
- III-2 -
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF
MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Existing articles
To be amended as
(XXI)
to consider and approve external guarantees
(XXI)
to consider and approve external guarantees
given by the Company pursuant to the Articles
given by the Company pursuant to the Articles
of Association not subject to consideration by
of Association not subject to consideration by
the general meeting;
the general meeting;
(XXII)
to decide on the establishment or cancellation
(XXII)
to decide on the establishment or cancellation
of any branches of the Company;
of any branches of the Company;
(XXIII)
to decide on such matters as the merger,
(XXIII)
to decide on such matters as the merger,
division and reorganization of the subsidiaries
division and reorganization of the subsidiaries
of the Company;
of the Company;
(XXIV)
to decide on the salary, benefits, award and
(XXIV)
to decide on the salary, benefits, award and
punishment policy and plan;
punishment policy and plan;
(XXV)
to decide on the risk management system of the
(XXV)
to decide on the risk management system of the
Company, including risk appraisal, financial
Company, including risk appraisal, financial
control, internal audit, legal risk control and to
control, internal audit, legal risk control and
monitor its implementation;
to monitor its implementation;
(XXVI)
to appoint or replace the directors and
(XXVI)
to decide on the establishment of specialized
supervisors who are not representatives of
committees under the Board, to appoint or
employees of the wholly-owned subsidiaries
dismiss the directors of specialized committees
of the Company, to recommend candidates for
under the Board;
directors and supervisors who are not
representatives of employees of the controlling
(XXVII) to decide on the asset pledge or charge created
and shareholding subsidiaries of the Company
by the Company for its own debts;
and to recommend candidates for senior
management personnel of the wholly-owned
(XXVIII) to decide on the provision of guarantees for
and controlling subsidiaries;
loans granted to the headquarters of the
(XXVII) to decide on the establishment of specialized
Company;
committees under the Board, to appoint or
(XXIX)
to decide on expenses other than the annual
dismiss the directors of specialized committees
budget of the Company;
under the Board;
(XXVIII) to decide on the asset pledge or charge created by the Company for its own debts;
(XXIX) to manage the records of the responsible persons of the functional departments of the headquarters of the Company;
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF
MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Existing articles
To be amended as
(XXX) to decide on the provision of guarantees for
(XXX)
to promote the law-based operation and
loans granted to the headquarters of the
decision-making,
review
and
monitor
the
Company;
Company's
policies and practices
on
compliance with laws and regulatory
(XXXI) to decide on expenses other than the annual
requirements, guide and supervise the
budget of the Company;
construction plan of corporate rule of law,
establish and implement the general legal
(XXXII) to exercise other functions and powers specified
adviser system, guide the study of resolving
in relevant laws, administrative regulations,
major issues on construction of corporate rule
departmental rules and the Articles of
of law, promote publicity and education on the
Association or granted by the general meetings.
corporate rule of law, so as to provide the
conditions and protection for the construction of
In exercising the aforesaid powers and functions, the
corporate rule of law; if legal issues are
Board shall also observe laws and regulations and the
involved in matters to be studied and
listing rules of the stock exchange(s) applicable to
considered, the general legal adviser shall be
domestic and overseas listed comapnies.
notified to attend the meeting and listen to the
opinions;
(XXXI)
to establish and review the Company's policies
and practices on corporate governance and
make recommendations to the Board.
(XXXII) to review
and
monitor
the
training
and
continuing
professional
development
of
Directors and senior management;
(XXXIII) to review the Company's compliance with the
Corporate Governance Code as set out in
Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the
Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange
of Hong Kong Limited and disclosure in the
Corporate Governance Report;
(XXXIV) to exercise other functions and powers specified
in relevant laws, administrative regulations,
departmental rules and the Articles of
Association or granted by the general meetings.
In exercising the aforesaid powers and functions, the
Board shall also observe laws and regulations and the
listing rules of the stock exchange(s) applicable to
domestic and overseas listed companies.
- III-4 -
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF
MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 6 Pursuant to Articles of Association, the
Article 6 Pursuant to Articles of Association, the
chairman of the Board shall exercise the following
chairman of the Board shall exercise the following
functions and powers:
functions and powers:
(I)
to preside over general meetings and to convene
(I)
to preside over general meetings and to convene
and preside over Board meetings;
and preside over Board meetings;
(II)
to examine and supervise the implementation of
(II)
to examine and supervise the implementation of
the resolutions of the Board;
the resolutions of the Board;
(III)
to nominate Board secretary;
(III)
to nominate Board secretary;
(IV)
to organize formulation of regulations on the
(IV)
to organize formulation of regulations on the
operation of the Board, and to coordinate the
operation of the Board, and to coordinate the
operation of the Board;
operation of the Board;
(V)
to hear the regular or irregular work reports of
(V)
to hear the regular or irregular work reports of
the senior executives of the Company, and give
the senior executives of the Company, and give
opinions guiding execution of the resolutions of
opinions guiding execution of the resolutions of
the Board;
the Board;
(VI)
to exercise other functions and powers specified
(VI)
to listen to the work report on the rule of law
in relevant laws, administrative rules,
construction of the Company;
regulations of relevant authorities or Articles
of Association or granted by the general
(VII)
to exercise other functions and powers specified
meetings.
in relevant laws, administrative rules,
regulations of relevant authorities or Articles
of Association or granted by the general
meetings.
Article 12 The board shall have a board office for
Article 12 The board shall have a board office for
handling the daily affairs of the board. The secretary of
handling the daily affairs of the board.
the Board or securities affair representative shall serve
concurrently as the officer in charge of the Board office
and keep the seals of the Board and the Board office.
Article 14 Members of the special committees shall be
Article 14 Members of the special committees shall be
directors as nominated by the chairman and approved by
directors as nominated by the chairman, or more than
the Board, and shall be accountable to the Board.
half of the independent non-executive directors, or one
Conveners of the special committees shall be nominated
third of all of the directors, and shall be elected by and
by the chairman and approved by the Board.
accountable to the Board. The chairman of the special
committees shall be elected by the special committees
and reported to the Board for approval.
- III-5 -
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF
MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 17 Board meetings include regular meetings and
Article 17 Board meetings include regular meetings and
provisional meetings. The Board shall hold at least four
provisional meetings. The Board shall hold at least four
regular meetings every year, usually once every quarter.
regular meetings every year, usually once every quarter.
Before serving the notice of regular meeting of the
Every regular meeting of the Board will have a majority
Board, the office of the Board shall adequately consult
of directors who are entitled to attend the meeting to
with the directors, and shall accordingly formulate a
attend by person, or participate actively through
preliminary proposal for meeting and submit the same to
electronic communication methods. Therefore, regular
the chairman of the Board for consideration. Before
meetings of the Board shall not include the obtaining of
deciding a proposal, the chairman may, where necessary,
approval from the Board by means of circulation of
seek opinions of the general manager and other senior
written resolutions. Before serving the notice of regular
executives.
meeting of the Board, the office of the Board shall
adequately consult with the directors, and shall
accordingly formulate a preliminary proposal for
meeting and submit the same to the chairman of the
Board for consideration. Before deciding a proposal, the
chairman may, where necessary, seek opinions of the
general manager and other senior executives.
Article 35 Where more than half of the attending
Article 35 Where more than half of the attending
directors or more than two independent directors think
directors or more than two independent directors think
they cannot make judgments on relevant issues because
they cannot make judgments on relevant issues because
the relevant proposal is not clear or specific or the
the relevant proposal is not clear or specific or the
meeting documents are inadequate, the presider shall
meeting documents are inadequate, the presider shall
require the meeting to suspend voting on the said
require the meeting to suspend voting on the said
proposal. The director proposing suspension of voting
proposal, and the Board shall duly accept and the
shall provide definite requirements for the conditions to
Company shall disclose the relevant information in a
be met for resubmitting the said proposal for
timely manner. The director proposing suspension of
deliberation.
voting shall provide definite requirements for the
conditions to be met for resubmitting the said proposal
for deliberation.
- III-6 -
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF
MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 45 The Board secretary shall arrange Board
Article 45 The Board secretary shall arrange Board
office staff to record the minutes of the Board meeting.
office staff to record the minutes of the Board meeting.
Minutes shall be signed by all attending directors, Board
Minutes shall be signed by all attending directors, Board
secretary and the person taking the minutes. The minutes
secretary and the person taking the minutes. The minutes
shall include the following information:
shall include the following information:
(I)
the serial number, time, venue and form of the
(I)
the serial number, time, venue and form of the
meeting;
meeting;
(II)
sending of the notice of meeting;
(II)
sending of the notice of meeting;
(III)
convener and presider of the meeting;
(III)
convener and presider of the meeting;
(IV)
the agenda of the meeting;
(IV)
the agenda of the meeting;
(V)
the names of the attending directors and the
(V)
the names of the attending directors and the
directors (proxies) attending the meeting on
directors (proxies) attending the meeting on
behalf of others;
behalf of others;
(VI)
the proposals considered at the meeting, chief
(VI)
the proposals considered at the meeting, chief
comments and opinions of directors on relevant
comments and opinions of directors on relevant
issues;
issues, any doubts or objections raised by the
(VII)
the voting method and result for each resolution
directors;
(the voting result shall set out the numbers of
(VII)
the voting method and result for each resolution
pros, cons and abstentions and names of
(the voting result shall set out the numbers of
voters);
pros, cons and abstentions and names of
(VIII)
other issues that the attending directors think
voters);
should be recorded.
(VIII)
other issues that the attending directors think
should be recorded.
Article 46 Where a Board meeting is held onsite, the
Article 46 Where a Board meeting is held onsite, the
Board secretary shall organize Board office staff to serve
Board secretary shall organize Board office staff to serve
the meeting minutes to the attending directors within
the meeting minutes to the attending directors within
three days after conclusion of the meeting. Where a
three days after conclusion of the meeting. Where a
Board meeting is held offsite, the Board secretary shall
Board meeting is held offsite, the Board secretary shall
organize Board office staff to finish sorting out the
organize Board office staff to finish sorting out the
meeting minutes and forming resolutions within three
meeting minutes and forming resolutions within three
days after conclusion of the meeting and send the
days after conclusion of the meeting and send the
minutes and resolutions to the attending directors. The
minutes and resolutions to all the directors. The
directors shall sign the minutes and resolutions after
attending directors shall sign the minutes and
receipt of the same and shall within three days send the
resolutions after receipt of the same and shall within
same to the Board secretary.
three days send the same to the Board secretary.
- III-7 -
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF
MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 47 The attending directors shall sign the minutes,
Article 47 The attending directors shall sign the minutes,
resolutions and summary of the meeting in person or on
resolutions and summary of the meeting in person or on
behalf of the directors appointing them to attend the
behalf of the directors appointing them to attend the
meeting. Where the directors disagree over the minutes,
meeting. Where the directors disagree over the minutes,
resolutions and summary of the meeting, they may attach
resolutions and summary of the meeting, they may attach
written remarks when signing the same.
written remarks when signing the same. The Company
shall send the final draft of the minutes, resolutions and
summary of the meeting to all members of the Board for
record purpose.
Article 54 Matters not covered herein or conflicts
Article 54 Any matters not covered in these Rules shall
between these Rules and laws and regulations, listing
be subject to relevant national laws and regulations, the
rules of the stock exchange with which the Company is
listing rules of the place where the shares of the
listed or Articles of Association shall be governed by the
Company are listed and the Articles of Association. If
applicable laws and regulations, listing rules and Articles
these Rules are inconsistent with the laws and
of Association.
regulations promulgated by the State in the future, the
listing rules of the place where the shares of the
Company are listed or the Articles of Association after
being revised by legal procedures, it shall be
implemented in accordance with the provisions of
relevant national laws and regulations, the listing rules
of the place where the shares of the Company are listed
and the Articles of Association, and shall be revised
immediately and submitted to the Board for
consideration and approval.
APPENDIX IV
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE RULES AND PROCEDURES OF
MEETINGS OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
The full text of the Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of the
Supervisory Committee is set out below.
Existing articles
To be amended as
Article 12 The Supervisory Committee shall exercise the
Article 12 The Supervisory Committee shall exercise the
following functions and powers according to law:
following functions and powers according to law:
(I)
to examine the regular reports of the Company
(I)
to examine the regular reports of the Company
prepared by the Board and produce written
prepared by the Board and produce written
opinions thereon;
opinions thereon;
(II)
to review the financial affairs of the Company;
(II)
to review the financial affairs of the Company;
(III)
to supervise the work of the directors and
(III)
to supervise the work of the directors and senior
senior executives, and propose dismissal of
executives, and propose dismissal of directors
directors and senior executives who have
and senior executives who have violated laws,
violated laws, administrative rules, the Articles
administrative rules, the Articles of Association
of Association or the resolutions of general
or the resolutions of general meetings;
meetings;
(IV)
if any act of the directors, general manager, and
(IV)
if any act of the directors, general manager, and
other senior executives damages the interests of
other senior executives damages the interests of
the Company, to require them to rectify such
the Company, to require them to rectify such
act accordingly;
act accordingly;
(V)
to present motions to general meetings;
(V)
to present motions to general meetings;
(VI)
to propose the convening of extraordinary
(VI)
to propose the convening of extraordinary
general meetings and, in case the Board does
general meetings and, in case the Board does
not perform the obligations to convene and
not perform the obligations to convene and
preside over the general meetings in accordance
preside over the general meetings in accordance
with Company Law, to convene and preside the
with Company Law, to convene and preside the
general meetings;
general meetings;
(VII)
to propose to convene a provisional Board
(VII)
to propose to convene a provisional Board
meeting;
meeting;
(VIII)
to elect chairman of the Supervisory
(VIII)
to elect chairman of the Supervisory
Committee;
Committee;
(IX)
to initiate legal proceedings against the
(IX)
to initiate legal proceedings against the
directors or senior management personnel in
directors or senior management personnel in
accordance with Company Law;
accordance with Company Law;
(X)
if there are any unusual circumstances in the
(X)
if there are any unusual circumstances in the
Company's operations, to conduct investigation,
Company's operations, to conduct investigation,
and, if necessary, to engage an accounting firm,
and, if necessary, to engage an accounting firm,
law firm or other professionals to assist in their
law firm or other professionals to assist in their
work at the costs of the Company;
work at the costs of the Company;
(XI)
to exercise other functions and powers
(XI)
to exercise other functions and powers
stipulated by laws, regulations and the Articles
stipulated by laws, regulations and the
of Association.
Articles of Association.
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*
中遠海運能源運輸股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1138)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 (or at any adjournment thereof) at 3rd Floor, Ocean Hotel, No. 1171 Dong Da Ming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcements of the Company dated 30 October 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Proposed Amendments and the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares (the "Extension Announcement").
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the articles of association of the Company (the "Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association"): "THAT
the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association be and are hereby approved and confirmed; and
any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things (including filing the amended articles of association of the Company with the relevant authorities for approval, endorsement and/or registration as appropriate) and execute and deliver all such documents, deeds or instruments (including affixing the common seal of the Company thereon) and take all such steps as the director in his or her sole opinion and absolute discretion may consider necessary, appropriate or desirable to implement or give effect to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association."
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the rules and procedures of shareholders' general meetings of the Company (the "Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' General Meetings"):
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
"THAT
the Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' General Meetings be and are hereby approved and confirmed; and
any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things (including filing the amended rules and procedures of shareholders' general meetings of the Company with the relevant authorities for approval, endorsement and/or registration as appropriate) and execute and deliver all such documents, deeds or instruments (including affixing the common seal of the Company thereon) and take all such steps as the director in his or her sole opinion and absolute discretion may consider necessary, appropriate or desirable to implement or give effect to the Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' General Meetings."
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the rules and procedures of meetings of the board of directors of the Company (the "Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of the Board of Directors"): "THAT
the Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of the Board of Directors be and are hereby approved and confirmed; and
any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things (including filing the amended rules and procedures of meetings of the board of directors of the Company with the relevant authorities for approval, endorsement and/or registration as appropriate) and execute and deliver all such documents, deeds or instruments (including affixing the common seal of the Company thereon) and take all such steps as the director in his or her sole opinion and absolute discretion may consider necessary, appropriate or desirable to implement or give effect to the Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of the Board of Directors."
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the rules and procedures of meetings of the supervisory committee of the Company (the "Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of the Supervisory Committee"): "THAT
the Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of the Supervisory Committee be and are hereby approved and confirmed; and
any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things (including filing the amended rules and procedures of meetings of the supervisory committee of the Company with the relevant authorities for approval, endorsement and/ or registration as appropriate) and execute and deliver all such documents, deeds or
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
instruments (including affixing the common seal of the Company thereon) and take all such steps as the director in his or her sole opinion and absolute discretion may consider necessary, appropriate or desirable to implement or give effect to the Proposed Amendments to the Rules and Procedures of Meetings of the Supervisory Committee."
To consider and approve the extension of the validity period of the shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
To consider and approve the extension of the validity period of the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
By order of the Board
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.
Yao Qiaohong
Company Secretary
1 November 2019
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
Notes:
The H share register of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 16 November 2019 to Tuesday, 17 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of H shares will be effected. Any holders of H shares of the Company, whose names appear on the Company's register of members on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM after completing the registration procedures for attending the meeting. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, all duly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019.
The address of the share registrar (for share transfer) for the Company's H shares is as follows:
Hong Kong Registrars Limited Shops 1712-1716
17th Floor Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Wanchai
Hong Kong
Holders of H shares, who intend to attend the EGM, must complete the reply slips for attending the EGM and return them to the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company not later than 20 days before the date of the EGM, i.e. no later than Wednesday, 27 November 2019.
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Details of the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company are as follows:
Each holder of H shares who has the right to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether that proxy is a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or his proxy duly authorised in writing or, if the principal is a legal person, under seal or under the hand of the director or proxy duly authorised. Where such instrument is signed by a person authorised by the appointor, the power of attorney authorising signature or other authorisation documents shall be notarised.
For holders of H shares, the form of proxy, and if the form of proxy is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority, must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) in order for such documents to be valid.
Each holder of A shares is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on its behalf at the EGM. Notes (D) to (E) also apply to holders of A shares, except that the proxy form or other documents of authority must be delivered to the Office of the Board of Directors, the address of which is set out in Note (C) above, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM (or any adjournment thereof) in order for such documents to be valid.
If a proxy attends the EGM on behalf of a shareholder, he should produce his identity card and the instrument signed by the proxy or his legal representative, which specifies the date of its issuance. If the legal representative of a shareholder which shareholder is a legal person attends the EGM, such legal representative should produce his identity card and valid documents evidencing his capacity as such legal representative. If a shareholder which is a legal person appoints a company representative other than its legal representative to attend the EGM, such representative should produce his identity card and an authorisation instrument affixed with the seal of that shareholder (which is a legal person) and duly signed by its legal representative.
The EGM is expected to last for an hour. Shareholders attending the EGM are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.
As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Liu Hanbo and Mr. Zhu Maijin as executive directors, Mr. Feng Boming, Mr. Zhang Wei and Ms. Lin Honghua as non-executive directors, Mr. Ruan Yongping, Mr. Ip Sing Chi, Mr. Rui Meng and Mr. Teo Siong Seng as independent non-executive directors.
- EGM-4 -
NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*
中遠海運能源運輸股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1138)
NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the class meeting for holders of H Shares ("H Shares Class Meeting") of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 3rd Floor, Ocean Hotel, No. 1171 Dong Da Ming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China (to be convened in the order of the extraordinary general meeting, class meeting for holders of A shares and H Shares Class Meeting) to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 30 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in respect of the extension of validity period of the shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A shares and authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorized by the Board to handle all matters in connection with the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A shares of the Company, which contains details of the transactions referred to in the resolutions below. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the extension of the validity period of the shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
To consider and approve the extension of the validity period of the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
By order of the Board
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.
Yao Qiaohong
Company Secretary
1 November 2019
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING
Notes:
The H share register of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 16 November 2019 to Tuesday, 17 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of H shares will be effected. Any holders of H shares of the Company, whose names appear on the Company's register of members on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting after completing the registration procedures for attending the meeting. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting, all duly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019.
The address of the share registrar (for share transfer) for the Company's H shares is as follows:
Hong Kong Registrars Limited Shops 1712-1716
17th Floor Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Wanchai
Hong Kong
Holders of H shares, who intend to attend the H Shares Class Meeting, must complete the reply slips for attending the H Shares Class Meeting and return them to the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company not later than 20 days before the date of the H Shares Class Meeting, i.e. no later than Wednesday, 27 November 2019.
Details of the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company are as follows:
7th Floor, 670 Dongdaming Road Hongkou District, Shanghai
the People's Republic of China Postal Code: 200080
Tel: 86 (21) 6596 6666
Fax: 86 (21) 6596 6160
Each holder of H shares who has the right to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether that proxy is a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the H Shares Class Meeting.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or his proxy duly authorised in writing or, if the principal is a legal person, under seal or under the hand of the director or proxy duly authorised. Where such instrument is signed by a person authorised by the appointor, the power of attorney authorising signature or other authorisation documents shall be notarised.
For holders of H shares, the form of proxy, and if the form of proxy is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority, must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the H Share Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) in order for such documents to be valid.
If a proxy attends the H Shares Class Meeting on behalf of a shareholder, he should produce his identity card and the instrument signed by the proxy or his legal representative, which specifies the date of its issuance. If the legal representative of a shareholder which shareholder is a legal person attends the H Shares Class Meeting, such legal representative should produce his identity card and valid documents evidencing his capacity as such legal representative. If a shareholder which is a legal person appoints a company representative other than its legal
NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING
representative to attend the H Shares Class Meeting, such representative should produce his identity card and an authorisation instrument affixed with the seal of that shareholder (which is a legal person) and duly signed by its legal representative.
The H Shares Class Meeting is expected to last for an hour. Shareholders attending the H Shares Class Meeting are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.
As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Liu Hanbo and Mr. Zhu Maijin as executive directors, Mr. Feng Boming, Mr. Zhang Wei and Ms. Lin Honghua as non-executive directors, Mr. Ruan Yongping, Mr. Ip Sing Chi, Mr. Rui Meng and Mr. Teo Siong Seng as independent non-executive directors.
