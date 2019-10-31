COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation : NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING
10/31/2019 | 06:46pm EDT
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*
中遠海運能源運輸股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1138)
NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the class meeting for holders of H Shares ("H Shares Class Meeting") of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at 3rd Floor, Ocean Hotel, No. 1171 Dong Da Ming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China (to be convened in the order of the extraordinary general meeting, class meeting for holders of A shares and H Shares Class Meeting) to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 30 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in respect of the extension of validity period of the shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A shares and authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorized by the Board to handle all matters in connection with the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A shares of the Company, which contains details of the transactions referred to in the resolutions below. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
1. To consider and approve the extension of the validity period of the shareholders' resolutions relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
2. To consider and approve the extension of the validity period of the authorisation granted to the Board and any person authorised by the Board to handle all matters relating to the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares.
By order of the Board
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.
Yao Qiaohong
Company Secretary
1 November 2019
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
Notes:
The H share register of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 16 November 2019 to Tuesday, 17 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of H shares will be effected. Any holders of H shares of the Company, whose names appear on the Company's register of members on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting after completing the registration procedures for attending the meeting. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting, all duly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019.
The address of the share registrar (for share transfer) for the Company's H shares is as follows:
Hong Kong Registrars Limited Shops 1712-1716
17th Floor Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Wanchai
Hong Kong
Holders of H shares, who intend to attend the H Shares Class Meeting, must complete the reply slips for attending the H Shares Class Meeting and return them to the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company not later than 20 days before the date of the H Shares Class Meeting, i.e. no later than Wednesday, 27 November 2019.
Details of the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company are as follows:
7th Floor, 670 Dongdaming Road Hongkou District, Shanghai
the People's Republic of China Postal Code: 200080
Tel: 86 (21) 6596 6666
Fax: 86 (21) 6596 6160
Each holder of H shares who has the right to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether that proxy is a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the H Shares Class Meeting.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or his proxy duly authorised in writing or, if the principal is a legal person, under seal or under the hand of the director or proxy duly authorised. Where such instrument is signed by a person authorised by the appointor, the power of attorney authorising signature or other authorisation documents shall be notarised.
For holders of H shares, the form of proxy, and if the form of proxy is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority, must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the H Share Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) in order for such documents to be valid.
If a proxy attends the H Shares Class Meeting on behalf of a shareholder, he should produce his identity card and the instrument signed by the proxy or his legal representative, which specifies the date of its issuance. If the legal representative of a shareholder which shareholder is a legal person attends the H Shares Class Meeting, such legal representative should produce his identity card and valid documents evidencing his capacity as such legal representative. If a shareholder which is a legal person appoints a company representative other than its legal representative to attend the H Shares Class Meeting, such representative should produce his identity card and an authorisation instrument affixed with the seal of that shareholder (which is a legal person) and duly signed by its legal representative.
The H Shares Class Meeting is expected to last for an hour. Shareholders attending the H Shares Class Meeting are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.
As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Liu Hanbo and Mr. Zhu Maijin as executive directors, Mr. Feng Boming, Mr. Zhang Wei and Ms. Lin Honghua as non- executive directors, Mr. Ruan Yongping, Mr. Ip Sing Chi, Mr. Rui Meng and Mr. Teo Siong Seng as independent non-executive directors.
