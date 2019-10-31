Log in
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.

COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO.

(1138)
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation : SHAREHOLDERS' REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 17 DECEMBER 2019

10/31/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*

中遠海運能源運輸股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1138)

SHAREHOLDERS' REPLY SLIP FOR

ATTENDING THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 17 DECEMBER 2019

To: COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We (1)

of (1)

being the registered holder(s) of (2)

H Share(s) in the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company to be held at 3rd Floor, Ocean Hotel, No. 1171 Dong Da Ming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 17 December 2019.

Dated

Signature

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and registered address(es) as shown in register of members in block capitals.
  2. Please insert the number and category of shares in your name(s).
  3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip must be delivered to the Company at the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company not later than 20 days before the date of the EGM, i.e. no later than Wednesday, 27 November 2019 personally or by mail, cable or facsimile (fax: 86 (21) 6596 6160).
    Details of the address of the Office of the Board of Directors of the Company are as follows:
    7th Floor, 670 Dongdaming Road Hongkou District, Shanghai
    the People's Republic of China Postal Code: 200080

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 22:46:04 UTC
