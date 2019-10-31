COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation : SHAREHOLDERS' REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 17 DECEMBER 2019

COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*

中遠海運能源運輸股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1138)

SHAREHOLDERS' REPLY SLIP FOR

ATTENDING THE H SHARES CLASS MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 17 DECEMBER 2019

To: COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We (1)

of (1)

being the registered holder(s) of (2)

H Share(s) in the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the class meeting of holders of H shares of the Company ("H Shares Class Meeting") of the Company to be held at 3rd Floor, Ocean Hotel, No. 1171 Dong Da Ming Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China at 10:00 a.m. (to be held in the order of the extraordinary general meeting, class meeting for holders of A shares and H Shares Class Meeting) on Tuesday, 17 December 2019.

Dated Signature

Notes: