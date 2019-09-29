Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  COSCO Shipping Energy Transprtatn Co Ltd    600026   CNE000001BD6

COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD

(600026)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

COSCO Shipping Energy Transprtatn : INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1138)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As a result of market rumours that a subsidiary of the Company has been added to the sanctions list of the US, the Company applied for the Trading Halt in order to verify the relevant market rumours, ensure equal dissemination of information and protect the interests of its shareholders and investors.

The Company, after making enquiries, noted that Dalian Tanker, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been added to the Specially Designated Nationals List by OFAC. The Company is comprehensively organizing its various businesses, assessing the relevant impact, and conducting various response work.

The Company has been committed to being a leader in the global energy transportation industry with strong international competitiveness, brand influence and customer satisfaction. The Company has also been dedicated to becoming an integrated energy transportation solution provider, and to provide its customers with quality services that are comprehensive, covering all vessel types, and round-the- clock. During the course of its development and regardless of any changes to the external operational environment, the Company will continue to adhere to applicable laws and regulations in the conduct of its business operations, and strive to protect the interests of its shareholders and investors.

- 1 -

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the H Shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 September 2019 pending release of this announcement. An application has been made by the Company to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the H Shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 September 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

DEFINITIONS

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as follow:

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Company"

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.* (中遠海運能

源運輸股份有限公司), a joint stock limited company established in

the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares of which are listed on

the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code:

1138) and the A shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock

Exchange (Stock Code: 600026)

"Dalian Tanker"

COSCO SHIPPING Tanker (Dalian) Co., Ltd.* (大連中遠海運油

品運輸有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited

liability and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"H Share(s)"

the overseas listed foreign share(s) in the ordinary share capital of

the Company with a par value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed

on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"OFAC"

the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the

Treasury

- 2 -

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this

announcement, excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative

Region of the People's Republic of China, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and the

region of Taiwan

"Specially Designated

the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List

Nationals List"

published by the OFAC

"Trading Halt"

the halt in trading in the H Shares on the Main Board of the Hong

Kong Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 September

2019

"US"

the United States of America

By order of the Board

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.

Yao Qiaohong

Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC

29 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Liu Hanbo and Mr. Zhu Maijin as executive Directors, Mr. Feng Boming, Mr. Zhang Wei and Ms. Lin Honghua as non-executive Directors, Mr. Ruan Yongping, Mr. Ip Sing Chi, Mr. Rui Meng and Mr. Teo Siong Seng as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 10:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRAN
07:06aChina's COSCO says to resume share trading on Monday
RE
06:38aCOSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN : Inside information and resumption of trading
PU
09/27Oil shipping rates soar as U.S. supertanker sanctions rattle crude trade
RE
09/27Oil shipping rates soar as U.S. supertanker sanctions rattle crude trade
RE
09/27Oil product shipping rates in Asia hit near two-week high after U.S. sanction..
RE
09/26COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN : Notification Letter to Registered holder and..
PU
09/26COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN : Notification Letter to Non-registered holder..
PU
09/25COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN : Connected transactions construction of oil t..
PU
09/05SINOCHEM UNIT DISCUSSING BLOCKCHAIN : sources
RE
08/29COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN : 2019 interim results announcement for the si..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 14 155 M
EBIT 2019 2 277 M
Net income 2019 1 331 M
Debt 2019 23 920 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,68x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
Capitalization 28 197 M
Chart COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD
Duration : Period :
COSCO Shipping Energy Transprtatn Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,70  CNY
Last Close Price 7,47  CNY
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maijin Zhu President, General Manager & Executive Director
Han Bo Liu Chairman
Yi Weng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Ping Ruan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sing Chi Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD68.24%3 597
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S5.58%22 376
HAPAG-LLOYD AG183.93%12 238
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD25.99%7 720
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD20.43%3 063
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA11.57%2 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group