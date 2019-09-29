COSCO Shipping Energy Transprtatn : INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING
09/29/2019 | 06:38am EDT
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1138)
INSIDE INFORMATION
AND
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
As a result of market rumours that a subsidiary of the Company has been added to the sanctions list of the US, the Company applied for the Trading Halt in order to verify the relevant market rumours, ensure equal dissemination of information and protect the interests of its shareholders and investors.
The Company, after making enquiries, noted that Dalian Tanker, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been added to the Specially Designated Nationals List by OFAC. The Company is comprehensively organizing its various businesses, assessing the relevant impact, and conducting various response work.
The Company has been committed to being a leader in the global energy transportation industry with strong international competitiveness, brand influence and customer satisfaction. The Company has also been dedicated to becoming an integrated energy transportation solution provider, and to provide its customers with quality services that are comprehensive, covering all vessel types, and round-the- clock. During the course of its development and regardless of any changes to the external operational environment, the Company will continue to adhere to applicable laws and regulations in the conduct of its business operations, and strive to protect the interests of its shareholders and investors.
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the H Shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 September 2019 pending release of this announcement. An application has been made by the Company to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the H Shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 September 2019.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
DEFINITIONS
Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as follow:
"Board"
the board of directors of the Company
"Company"
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.* (中遠海運能
源運輸股份有限公司), a joint stock limited company established in
the PRC with limited liability, the H Shares of which are listed on
the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code:
1138) and the A shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock
品運輸有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited
liability and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Company
"H Share(s)"
the overseas listed foreign share(s) in the ordinary share capital of
the Company with a par value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed
on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Hong Kong Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"OFAC"
the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the
Treasury
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this
announcement, excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region of the People's Republic of China, the Macau Special
Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and the
region of Taiwan
"Specially Designated
the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List
Nationals List"
published by the OFAC
"Trading Halt"
the halt in trading in the H Shares on the Main Board of the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 September
2019
"US"
the United States of America
By order of the Board
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.
Yao Qiaohong
Company Secretary
Shanghai, the PRC
29 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Liu Hanbo and Mr. Zhu Maijin as executive Directors, Mr. Feng Boming, Mr. Zhang Wei and Ms. Lin Honghua as non-executive Directors, Mr. Ruan Yongping, Mr. Ip Sing Chi, Mr. Rui Meng and Mr. Teo Siong Seng as independent non-executive Directors.
