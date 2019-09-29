COSCO Shipping Energy Transprtatn : INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1138)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As a result of market rumours that a subsidiary of the Company has been added to the sanctions list of the US, the Company applied for the Trading Halt in order to verify the relevant market rumours, ensure equal dissemination of information and protect the interests of its shareholders and investors.

The Company, after making enquiries, noted that Dalian Tanker, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been added to the Specially Designated Nationals List by OFAC. The Company is comprehensively organizing its various businesses, assessing the relevant impact, and conducting various response work.

The Company has been committed to being a leader in the global energy transportation industry with strong international competitiveness, brand influence and customer satisfaction. The Company has also been dedicated to becoming an integrated energy transportation solution provider, and to provide its customers with quality services that are comprehensive, covering all vessel types, and round-the- clock. During the course of its development and regardless of any changes to the external operational environment, the Company will continue to adhere to applicable laws and regulations in the conduct of its business operations, and strive to protect the interests of its shareholders and investors.