Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd.    600026   CNE000001BD6

COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO.

(600026)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's CNOOC looks to replace COSCO-linked LNG tankers after U.S. sanctions - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 02:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil and Gas Company (CNOOC) is on the hunt for liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers to charter, several industry sources told Reuters, looking to replace ships it had previously hired that are linked to a Chinese company sanctioned by the United States for allegedly transporting Iranian oil.

The company, COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian), is one of four Chinese firms on which the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Sept. 25, in what it described as the biggest sanctions taken by the U.S. government since a crackdown on Iranian oil exports designed to put pressure on Tehran to abandon nuclear programmes.

That move had already pushed global crude oil tanker freight rates to multi-year highs. Now, prompt demand by Chinese state giant CNOOC for LNG ships has caused freight rates for such tankers to nearly double to $130,000-$150,000 a day from about $80,000 late last week, shipbrokers said.

"Vessel availability was already quite tight before this and now rates are all over the place," said one Singapore-based LNG shipbroker.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, the broker said he expects rates to keep rising amid limited availability as traders prepare to secure ships to meet peak winter heating demand for the fuel in the fourth quarter.

Several industry sources said CNOOC is seeking to replace some of six COSCO-linked LNG tankers - Dapeng Sun, Dapeng Moon, Dapeng Star, Min Rong, Min Lu and Shen Hai.

The tankers are owned and managed by China LNG Shipping (International) Co, according to Refinitiv Eikon and IHS Maritime shipping records.

That company is a joint venture between CNOOC and China LNG Shipping (Holdings). The joint venture itself is 50%-owned by the sanctions-hit firm, COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian), with the other 50% held by China Merchant Shipping, according to the latter's website.

CNOOC has already fixed the charter of at least two different LNG tankers, one shipbroker said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak with media.

CNOOC and COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) parent COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China LNG Shipping (International) Co, China LNG Shipping (Holdings) and China Merchant Shipping could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, additional reporting by Chen Aizhu, Roslan Khasawneh and Xu Muyu; Editing by Florence Tan and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOHOME INC. 0.01% 82.45 Delayed Quote.5.39%
CHINA LNG GROUP LTD 0.00% 0.55 End-of-day quote.-53.39%
CNOOC LIMITED 0.35% 11.5 End-of-day quote.-5.43%
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD. 7.44% 7.15 End-of-day quote.46.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.21% 60.22 Delayed Quote.7.90%
WTI 1.13% 54.52 Delayed Quote.16.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRAN
02:58aChina's CNOOC looks to replace COSCO-linked LNG tankers after U.S. sanctions ..
RE
02:23aU.S. sanctions hit global oil fleet as traders shun nearly 300 tankers
RE
10/10COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION : Dalian Tanker Denies the Allegation of Cl..
AQ
10/10COSCO unit's tanker delivers oil to Exxon in Singapore
RE
10/10EXPLAINER : Disruptions in the global shipping industry
RE
10/09COSCO Dalian's ships shut off tracers after U.S. sanctions announced
RE
10/08COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN : Notification of board meeting
PU
10/08China, Hong Kong stocks rise on stimulus hopes; trade talks in focus
RE
10/07EXPLAINER : Disruptions in the global shipping industry
RE
09/29China's COSCO says to resume share trading on Monday
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 12 859 M
EBIT 2019 2 368 M
Net income 2019 1 121 M
Debt 2019 23 920 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
Capitalization 24 148 M
Chart COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,44  CNY
Last Close Price 6,50  CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.46.40%3 079
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S2.23%22 299
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT168.30%11 628
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.37%7 871
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD.21.57%3 098
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-10.23%3 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group