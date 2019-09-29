Log in
COSCO Shipping Energy Transprtatn Co Ltd    600026

COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD

(600026)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's COSCO says to resume share trading on Monday

09/29/2019 | 07:06am EDT
A COSCO container ship is seen at the San Antonio port

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co plans to resume share trading on Monday, it said in a statement published on the Shanghai stock exchange on Sunday.

COSCO Shipping Energy said it temporarily suspended share trading on 26 September as it needed to verify rumours circulating that some of its subsidiaries were subject to U.S. sanctions.

COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co, Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of COSCO, has been listed by The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury as a banned entity, COSCO noted.

Oil freight rates from the Middle East to Asia rocketed as much as 28% on Friday spooked by the U.S. sanctions on the COSCO units for alleged involvement in ferrying crude out of Iran.

COSCO is assessing the relevant impact, it said.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen in Singapore; writing by Engen Tham; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD 0.00% 7.47 End-of-day quote.68.24%
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.77% 5 End-of-day quote.25.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.69% 61.89 Delayed Quote.15.51%
WTI -0.32% 56.07 Delayed Quote.24.91%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 14 155 M
EBIT 2019 2 277 M
Net income 2019 1 331 M
Debt 2019 23 920 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,68x
EV / Sales2020 3,24x
Capitalization 28 197 M
Chart COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD
Duration : Period :
COSCO Shipping Energy Transprtatn Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,70  CNY
Last Close Price 7,47  CNY
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maijin Zhu President, General Manager & Executive Director
Han Bo Liu Chairman
Yi Weng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Ping Ruan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sing Chi Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD68.24%3 597
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S5.58%22 376
HAPAG-LLOYD AG183.93%12 238
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD25.99%7 720
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD20.43%3 063
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA11.57%2 877
