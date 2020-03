By Justina Lee



Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. net profit surged in 2019, helped by higher contributions from its container shipping business.

The company's net profit rose to 6.69 billion yuan ($942.2 million) from CNY1.23 billion a year earlier, it said Monday after market close.

Revenue climbed to CNY150.54 billion from CNY120.34 billion.

Cosco Shipping didn't propose a final dividend for 2019.

