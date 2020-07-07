Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.    1919   CNE1000002J7

COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(1919)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/07
2.7 HKD   -4.93%
02:16pCosco Strikes Blockchain Pact for Ocean Cargo With Alibaba, Ant
DJ
07/01Hudong-Zhonghua signs LNG shipbuilding contract with COSCO Shipping, PetroChina
RE
03/30Cosco Shipping 2019 Net Profit Surged
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cosco Strikes Blockchain Pact for Ocean Cargo With Alibaba, Ant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

By Costas Paris

China's state-run container line Cosco Shipping Holdings Ltd. will work with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Financial Group, the e-commerce giant's financial technology affiliate, on using blockchain technology to track goods across seaborne supply chains.

Under the deal announced late Monday, the companies will cooperate on the initiative, the latest in a string of agreements in the shipping sector aimed at connecting cargo owners, vessel operators, ports and logistics companies through digital platforms that use blockchain technology.

Blockchain allows trusted participants to share information as goods move through supply chains. The system promises to reduce the cost of administering shipped goods, cut down on paperwork and speed the flow of goods by letting companies transmit information quickly and reliably.

Ant Financial Services runs the biggest business-oriented blockchain platform in China, processing payments and other services for as many as a billion users a day.

"We look forward to supporting the digital transformation of the global shipping industry, and working with Cosco Shipping to make it easier and more efficient to trade globally," said Eric Jing, executive chairman of Ant Financial Group.

Alibaba signed a similar deal in May with shipping conglomerate China Merchants Holdings to create a digital platform for port operations.

Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, which runs container shipping giant Maersk Line, and International Business Machines Corp. in 2016 introduced a blockchain platform for container ships called TradeLens, which other big operators such as Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Co., France's CMA CGM SA and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd AG have since joined.

It's unclear so far whether significant freight flows have been handled through the platform. TradeLens participants have said use of the blockchain platform has waned during the coronavirus pandemic because global trade flows have fallen sharply while shipping lines have dropped hundreds of port calls, paring down and effectively simplifying many supply chains.

Large companies such as Walmart Inc. and Procter & Gamble Co., along with hundreds of ports, have been testing the technology to get a better view of their supply chains, from raw materials to finished goods.

Write to Costas Paris at costas.paris@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -1.30% 8232 Delayed Quote.-13.20%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.22% 237.05 Delayed Quote.13.15%
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -4.58% 4.17 End-of-day quote.-20.87%
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -4.93% 2.7 End-of-day quote.-14.56%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -1.16% 118.8199 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
WALMART INC. 6.34% 126.44 Delayed Quote.0.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO
02:16pCosco Strikes Blockchain Pact for Ocean Cargo With Alibaba, Ant
DJ
07/01Hudong-Zhonghua signs LNG shipbuilding contract with COSCO Shipping, PetroChi..
RE
03/30Cosco Shipping 2019 Net Profit Surged
DJ
03/10COSCO SHIPPING : Discloseable transaction and connected transaction construction..
PU
02/03U.S. lifts Iran sanctions on one unit of Chinese shipping giant COSCO
RE
02/01U.S. pressure on Iran to continue despite lifting sanctions on China's COSCO ..
RE
01/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/31U.S. lifts Iran sanctions on one unit of Chinese shipping giant COSCO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 141 B 20 143 M 20 143 M
Net income 2020 -324 M -46,2 M -46,2 M
Net Debt 2020 83 117 M 11 852 M 11 852 M
P/E ratio 2020 -58,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51 549 M 6 651 M 7 351 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 27 179
Free-Float 51,7%
Chart COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,42 CNY
Last Close Price 2,70 CNY
Spread / Highest target 8,96%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Rong Xu Chairman
Yan Meng Member-Supervisory Board
Hai Min Wang Vice chairman
Liang Yee Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Ping Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.56%6 974
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-13.20%23 600
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-28.50%10 872
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.5.43%4 285
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.42%2 903
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-23.37%2 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group