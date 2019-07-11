Log in
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd    601919

COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD

(601919)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/11
4.75 CNY   +0.21%
COSCO SHIPPING : June imports fall at top U.S. hub for China ocean trade

07/11/2019 | 07:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are pictured at Yusen Terminals at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Los Angeles and Long Beach port complex, the nation's busiest and the No. 1 for ocean trade with China, - handled 5.1%fewer inbound containers of cargo in June, as the trade standoff between Washington and Beijing disrupts global supply chains.

Imports to the smaller Port of Long Beach dropped 13.7% from June 2018, more than offsetting the 3.5% gain at the Port of Los Angeles, which processed 396,306.5 20-foot equivalent units, a standardized maritime measurement for counting cargo containers.

June was the second month of import declines at the sprawling facility, which is in the midst of what is typically the peak season for inbound shipments of goods earmarked for winter holiday sales.

Logistics companies ranging from ocean shippers to parcel delivery companies are bellwethers for the global economy. Many have warned that the global economy is cooling, due in part to trade tensions between the United States and China.

May's decline was largely due to China's Cosco Shipping's cutting volume at the Port of Long Beach, S&P Global Market Intelligence's trade data firm Panjiva said in a recent report. A spokesman for the Long Beach Port on Thursday said the facility saw similar shifts by cargo ships in June.

U.S. seaports booked record imports in 2018 after retailers rushed to bring in a swath of Chinese goods - including furniture, appliances and auto parts - before they were subject to new tariffs. Retailers stuffed warehouses to the rafters and are still working through that inventory.

The Trump administration escalated the trade conflict this May, announcing a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese products. China retaliated with tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods.

The United States has paused plans to hit China with tariffs on an additional $300 billion of goods while the two countries seek a trade deal.

"Retailers still want to protect their customers against potential price increases that would come with any additional tariffs, but with the latest proposed tariffs on hold for now and warehouses bulging, there's only so much they can do," said Jonathan Gold, the National Retail Federation's vice president for supply chain and customs policy.

U.S. exports, which have been hard hit by China's retaliatory tariffs, fell 3.4% year-on-year in June, the two ports said.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 149 B
EBIT 2019 7 204 M
Net income 2019 2 652 M
Debt 2019 120 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 60 212 M
Chart COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,97  CNY
Last Close Price 4,75  CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Min Wang General Manager & Executive Director
Xiang Yang Fu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Rong Xu Chairman
Yan Meng Member-Supervisory Board
Liang Yi Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD17.33%7 680
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK6.90%23 373
HAPAG-LLOYD AG72.32%7 564
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-16.87%3 423
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD38.74%3 182
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD15.96%2 937
