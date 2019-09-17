COSCO SHIPPING : REVISED FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

中遠海運 控股股份有 限公司

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1919)

REVISED FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room, 47th Floor, COSCO Tower, 183 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong and Ocean Hall, 5th Floor, Shanghai Ocean Hotel, No. 1171, Dong Da Ming Road, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (the "Meeting") (and at any adjournment thereof) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting dated 24 August 2019 (the "Notice of Meeting") and the supplemental notice of the Meeting dated 18 September 2019 (the "Supplemental Notice"), and at the Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below.

Notes:

Full name(s) (in Chinese and English, as shown in the register of members) and registered address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the class and number of shares registered in the name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this revised form of proxy (the " Revised Proxy Form ") will be deemed to relate to all H shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please strike out the words " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A Shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS REVISED PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT .

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR" BESIDE THE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" BESIDE THE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON THE RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN" BESIDE THE RESOLUTION . Any shares voted as "abstain" will be counted in the calculation of the required majority. If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice of Meeting and the Supplemental Notice.

Attention: In respect of resolutions 2(1) to 2(2), the method of cumulative voting will be adopted for these resolutions and the calculation of voting results. When you fill in the blanks entitled "Cumulative Voting", please fill them in in accordance with the following instructions:

In relation to resolutions 2(1) to 2(2), for every share held by you, you will have the same number of voting rights which equals to the number of directors the Company to be elected in each resolution. For instance, if you are holding 1 million shares and two executive directors of the Company will be elected at the Meeting, the aggregate number of votes which you will have will be 2 million (i.e. 1 million shares x 2 = 2 million voting shares) for resolutions 2(1) to 2(2). No ballot will be cast "For", "Against" or "Abstain" in cumulative voting. You are requested to fill in the corresponding number of votes in the "cumulative voting" column against the name of each candidate. The lowest votes will be nil and the highest will be the maximum number of votes under each resolution, and does not need to be the integral multiples of the number of shares held by you. If you mark " " in the blank against the name of each candidate, you will be deemed to cast your total number of vote equally amongst the corresponding candidates. Please note that you may either cast all your votes to one of the candidates, or cast them equally or differently to more than one of the candidates. For example, if you are holding 1 million shares, the aggregate number of votes you have regarding the resolutions 2(1) to 2(2) is 2 million. You may choose to cast every 1 million votes out of the total 2 million votes equally among the two candidates or to cast all your votes (2 million) on one candidate; or to cast 1.5 million votes on candidate A, cast 0.5 million votes on candidate B, etc. The total number of your votes cast on the candidates shall not exceed the aggregate number of votes to which you are entitled. However, if the total number of your votes exceeds the aggregate number of votes to which you are entitled but if your votes are cast to only one candidate, the ballot will be deemed valid and will be counted as the maximum voting right held by you. Please note that if the total votes cast by you on the candidates exceeds the total votes to which you are entitled, subject to note 5(iv) above, all the votes cast will become invalid and be regarded as abstain votes. If the total votes cast by you for the candidates are less than the total votes to which you are entitled, the votes are valid and the remaining votes will be regarded as abstain votes. For example, if you are holding 1 million shares, the total number of your votes which may be cast on resolutions 2(1) to 2(2) is 2 million: (i) if you fill in the "cumulative voting" space under a particular candidate with "2 million shares", you have used up all the votes to which you are entitled, which results in you having no votes for the other candidate. In this case, should you fill in the blank under the relevant resolution of the other candidate with any number of shares (other than 0), all your votes on resolutions 2(1) to 2(2) will be invalid; or (ii) if you fill in the "cumulative voting" space under candidate A with "1 million shares", under candidate B with "0.5 million shares" only, the 1.5 million votes cast by you are valid and the remaining 0.5 million votes will be regarded as abstain votes. Where the votes cast for a particular candidate are more than half of the total number of shares held by all Shareholders attending (before cumulation), such candidate shall be elected as the director of the Company.

The Revised Proxy Form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In the case of a corporation, the Revised Proxy Form must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorized attorney(s). If the Revised Proxy Form is signed by an attorney of the shareholder of the Company, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorization document must be notarized.

In order to be valid, the Revised Proxy Form together with the power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the Revised Proxy Form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish.

Shareholders of the Company or their proxies attending the Meeting shall produce their identity documents.

A proxy needs not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.